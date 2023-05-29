25 Best Kate Hudson Movies Ranked and Where To Watch Them

Kate Hudson had a lot riding on her career as the love child of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson while being raised by fellow actor and step-father Kurt Russell. However, despite her renowned family lineage, Hudson has more than proven her claim as an actor in her own right.

Below, you’ll find the 25 best Kate Hudson movies ranked in order and where to watch them. As you can see, most of the best Kate Hudson movies are among her most recent credits, showing that her career still has quite a lot of life left.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

The goofy and off-kilter detective, Benoit Blanc, is back. Forcing his way onto a private island of a wealthy man, he has to investigate a colorful cast of characters to find a murderer and stop them before it’s too late.

While you could argue that it only slightly falls behind its predecessor, unforgettable characters like Kate Hudson’s Birdie help it to soar to near-masterful levels.

2. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Where to Watch: Netflix

After several years, fans finally received the third installment in the classic animated family franchise about a martial artist panda. The action, writing, and acting are all at the highest peak here, including Hudson’s Mei Mei, making this a true must-watch for the whole family.

3. Almost Famous (2000)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This coming-of-age film is far from the usual lighthearted, family-friendly tones of other similar films. Instead, this is very much an adult comedy about a boy who goes on a band tour and all of the ridiculous antics he gets into through it, including crossing paths with Hudson as the scene-stealing Penny.

4. Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

The story of an oil rig exploding and leading to chaos as the survivors, led by Mark Wahlberg, try to survive is thrilling and action-packed. Though Hudson plays a minor role here, this is one of the most edge-of-your-seat movies you’ll find her in.

5. How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey electrify the screen in this beloved rom-com classic. Both parties meet each other with opposite goals, leading to an unrealistic but unbelievably entertaining rivalry as the other tries to be the winner in their relationship.

6. Marshall (2017)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is a dark and historically-driven courtroom drama about a lawyer in the middle of a racially-charged and intense case. The acting is outstanding and helps to anchor this otherwise straightforward movie that mostly takes place in the courtroom.

7. Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon (2021)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Hudson plays a single mom who discovers a woman with psychic powers who can help her make some money and survive. Of course, this only goes on for so long before their world starts crashing down, leading to some thrilling and action-packed sequences that will keep you mostly entertained from start to finish.

8. About Adam (2000)

Where to Watch: Showtime

The titular Adam is all about himself, a sly womanizer who tries to win over every woman he finds. This leads to crazy antics, lots of laughs, and plenty of romance in this thrilling rom-com.

9. Clear History (2013)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The bulk of this adult comedy film is anchored by Larry David and the bizarre structure it has of being a partially-improvised movie. This works out in most areas but falls short in others, but still creates an entertaining flick.

10. Bride Wars (2009)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Bride Wars is a true Kate Hudson classic, giving the family-friendly rom-com love that makes this a rewatchable fun time. Hudson and Anne Hathaway command the silver screen as two goofy brides and besties who are suddenly rivals for the same wedding venue.

11. Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Kate Hudson plays a background role as one of the many women affected by the gynecologist, played expertly by Richard Gere, who worships his patients. It is a strange and sometimes mixed movie that is elevated by the characters and performances.

12. The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

A Pakistani native in New York finds his world turned upside down after 9/11. The premise and idea are fantastic, matched by the fantastic acting, but it is a bit too forced in its themes and execution.

13. The Killer Inside Me (2010)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a disturbing look at the lengths a man will go to harm those around him after a fateful encounter. It is a dark and stylistically impressive film, but its violence is a bit too over-the-top and frequent.

14. Wish I Was Here (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

After his father becomes ill, a man starts to homeschool his children alongside his wife, played by Hudson. While this may sound like a family-friendly flick, it is anything but with its raunchy moments and adult-oriented jokes that make for a decent date watch.

15. The Four Feathers (2002)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The premise of this movie starring Heath Ledger is fantastic: following this scared soldier who resigns from the military, only to be shunned by his friends and family. He then goes on a crusade to save everyone he cares about secretly, which makes for a fun watch, even if it is a bit slower than it should be.

16. Nine (2009)

Where to Watch: Hulu, HBO Max

Anything with Daniel Day-Lewis in it is sure to be a pleasing watch, and that is precisely the case with Nine. That said, it is one of the weaker films starring him, as the chaotic nature of the script following him and his relationship with the most important women in his life is a bit too spread thin.

17. Desert Blue (1998)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This was one of the earliest movies that Hudson ever starred in, about a young man in a small desert town who wishes to fulfill his father’s wish of building a water slide there. It is goofy and full of teenage angst, with some early performances from renowned actors.

18. The Skeleton Key (2005)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

The premise of this Kate Hudson flick sounds intriguing, involving a woman who becomes a live-in nurse for a couple. Over time, she finds strange objects hinting at a dark twist for the husband’s illness. In the end, though, it lacks the scares and thrills, being an entertaining but extremely light, spooky film.

19. A Little White Lie (2023)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

An ordinary man is caught up in a lie about being a famous secret writer. Forced to keep the lie going, he ends up at a college literary festival where he falls for the graceful English professor, played by Hudson. The premise and script are good, but nothing too special; still nice for a date night watch.

20. Le Divorce (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson steal the show as the two leads in this movie, about Hudson visiting her sister in Paris, where she finds love and some surprises along the way. While it may not be the most inventive movie, the romantic setting helps to improve its runtime.

21. 200 Cigarettes (1999)

Where to Watch: It is not currently available for streaming legally.

Kate Hudson plays a much smaller role in this ensemble flick early in her career. It is a goofy film following a group of people who encounter one another in the middle of New Year’s Eve in New York City. The adult comedy flick is a solid watch for a couple of laughs and light entertainment.

22. Gossip (2000)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

With a cast that would go on to be among the most prolific actors around, the premise doesn’t necessarily do them justice. A group of college roommates starts a rumor about Hudson’s character, saying she lost her virginity to her boyfriend.

This simple rumor turns into a spiraling tale of dark and twisted content, going much further than it should have.

23. Raising Helen (2004)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Kate Hudson carries this otherwise generic movie about a single woman who is suddenly in charge of her three nieces and nephews after the tragic loss of their parents. It doesn’t go as far or emotional as it should, but it remains a decent watch for the family.

24. You, Me, and Dupree (2006)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

One of the earlier Russo brothers' films, this movie is another example of a fantastic cast—Hudson, Matt Dillon, and Owen Wilson—that fails to connect with each other. The goofs fall flat at times in this generic movie about a third-wheel moving in and wrecking the home life of a newlywed couple.

25. Fool’s Gold (2008)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This is one of the weakest movies that Kate Hudson has ever starred in, which is a shame since the cast sounds fantastic from a glance with co-stars like Matthew McConaughey and Donald Sutherland. However, be it due to the lack of chemistry or the script, the stars don’t work too well with one another in this bland and uninspired adventure.

