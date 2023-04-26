25 Best Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the modern film era and for a good reason. He has been around since the late 1980s, starring in instant classic films and showing the range of his acting skills across many different genres.

Reeves has brought to life romantic comedies, murder mysteries, sci-fi cyberpunk adventures, and some of the best action-packed films ever. So when it comes to the 25 best Keanu Reeves movies that define his career, these are the ones you need to know about and where to watch them.

1. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Toy Story 4 may not be the first movie you think of when you think of Keanu Reeves, but that doesn’t take away from his fantastic role as Duke Caboom. Reeves plays a significant role in one of the greatest animated movies ever, showing he can be a talented actor with his voice alone.

2. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Where to Watch: Theaters, Streaming (TBA)

The latest entry in the John Wick series is easily its best. It takes the entirety of the plot and character of John Wick and amps it up to the maximum intensity. Everything from the gorgeous set pieces worldwide to the violent storyline is centered around Reeves’ character in his best action movie outing of all time.

3. John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (2019)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The third movie in the series had stakes unlike any other to date. A man on the run, Reeves’ John Wick shows vulnerability unlike ever before. Each person hunting him down further weakens his character in a globe-trotting, heart-pounding adventure where no one can be trusted.

4. The Matrix (1999)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

There is a reason that The Matrix is still regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Keanu Reeves’ Neo is one of his strongest characters to date. At the same time, the film itself pushes his acting to its limits as he navigates a mysterious underworld filled with complex ideas that define the action movie genre.

5. John Wick (2014)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The first John Wick holds a special place in many hearts of Keanu Reeves fans. This action movie isn’t afraid to get gory and emotional simultaneously. Reeves brings such a surprising heart as a broken man who’s lost everything and is out for the ultimate revenge.

6. River’s Edge (1987)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

One of the best movies in the early career of Keanu Reeves, he stars in his teen ensemble cast revolving around a boy who murders his girlfriend and shows it off to his friends. Filled with drama, suspense, and twists, it will have you on the edge of your seat the whole way through.

7. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

While it is one of the weaker entries in the franchise, there’s no doubt that John Wick: Chapter 2 is one of the best action flicks Keanu Reeves has ever starred in. The fight scenes are nonstop, filled with some of the best choreography in the business, all while further expanding the lore of this assassin world.

8. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is primarily the movie credited for bringing Keanu Reeves into the limelight and for a reason. Reeves captures the audience’s attention as the high schooler Ted, who is about to fail history class and ends up on a hilarious musical adventure through time to prevent this.

9. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The sequel to the beloved original Matrix can’t quite reach its predecessor's mystery and quality heights. Even still, this continued storyline of Neo fighting back against the machines is a powerful action film with some of the best fight scenes and effects of its time.

10. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The underrated Francis Ford Coppola-led adaptation of the classic Dracula story is the best of its kind. Keanu Reeves plays an intriguing role in this film about Gary Oldman’s Dracula trying to locate and reunite with his long-lost lover.

11. Parenthood (1989)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Keanu Reeves plays a supporting role in this Steve Martin-led comedy about a man struggling to deal with his family, children, and others affected by this. It is a witty and enjoyable watch that holds up decently well today.

12. Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This rare period piece from Keanu Reeves explores the French royal court in the 18th century. Reeves finds himself as a music teacher whose life is wrecked by two of the leading royalty, dragging him into a web of drama and romance.

13. Speed (1994)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

One of the classic thriller movies in Reeves’ history, Speed features him as a young cop cashing after a criminal who plants the city bus Reeves is on with an explosive that will detonate should the bus go too slow.

It is a suspenseful adventure as Reeves attempts to figure out how the criminal is doing it and how to save everyone on the bus before it’s too late.

14. The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

One of the few examples of Keanu Reeves delving into horror and thriller territory successfully, The Devil’s Advocate sees him star as a budding young lawyer. As his wife is continuously affected mentally by the cases that Reeves takes on, his relationship with his boss, played by Al Pacino, warps into something else.

15. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Keanu Reeves plays a backseat in this recent romantic comedy about two lovers who reconnect after 15 years apart. Their differing statuses are at the forefront of this hilarious but impressive movie about love.

16. Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

One of the strangest movies that Reeves has ever starred in, this romantic comedy is about an ensemble cast navigating their motivations amid a bride and groom preparing to wed. Reeves, in particular, plays an almost hilarious villain-style role as the man trying to ruin their wedding.

17. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Some may have thought that a long overdue sequel in the Bill & Ted franchise would have been unnecessary at this point, but Bill & Ted Face the Music somehow does the series justice. Filled with all of the over-the-top humor, adventure, and music, it’s almost like Reeves is in his 20s again.

18. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This romantic comedy starkly contrasts many of the other films that Keanu Reeves is known for. Playing a goofy young doctor who falls for an older woman after strange circumstances in the Hamptons, this is one to watch when you are overwhelmed by the seriousness of Reeves’ other films.

19. To the Bone (2017)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This movie is another slower piece for Keanu Reeves that shows that he doesn’t have to be blasting away bad guys with pinpoint accuracy to star in a moving film. Focusing on a girl recovering from anorexia, Reeves plays a pivotal role in this emotional healing journey.

20. Constantine (2005)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Keanu Reeves has rarely touched on the superhero DC Comics-style adventures, but his one foray into the supernatural with Constantine is highly regarded among his fans. The story of a demon hunter trying to solve mysteries while earning his way to heaven is riveting, if not slightly showing its age these days.

21. The Lake House (2006)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is another movie starring Keanu Reeves that shows the full extent of his acting chops. The Lake House is a complicated and occasionally romantic movie involving two people two years apart tied to the same house who fall in love through the power of time-traveling letters.

22. Little Buddha (1993)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This movie has a complex premise, ultimately underserved by shallow writing. Even still, Reeves plays a unique role in this visually stunning movie about a Buddhist monk reeling in a few kids that he believes are possibly the reincarnation of his teacher.

23. Point Break (1991)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This is one of the stranger action flicks from Keanu Reeves’ career. Early in his career, he starred as an agent hunting down thieving surfers who like to show some love for former US presidents. It is an odd premise but a fun movie filled with intriguing environments and a complicated romance.

24. The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The conclusion to the original trilogy of Matrix films is disappointing, but it still features Reeves as the enigmatic Neo once again. This time, the emphasis is almost entirely on the action and special effects, but there is still something to enjoy about the ridiculously over-the-top fights.

25. 47 Ronin (2013)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

47 Ronin is a classic tale of samurai hellbent on vengeance in feudal Japan. Keanu Reeves plays a surprising role in this film as a mixed-blood samurai who holds the key to getting revenge for the brilliant Hiroyuki Sanada’s master’s death. Though it is sometimes a bit cliche, there’s something to love about the setting and fight scenes.

