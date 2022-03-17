20 Best Keto Meals That Are Anything but Boring

If you're tired of the same old recipes, these flavorful keto meals will get you out of your food funk.

Maybe you're just starting your keto journey, or perhaps you've been eating this way for years; this list of recipes has something for everyone. You'll find some new favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to inspire you.

One key to finding success on your diet is finding low-carb swaps for all your favorite meals you made before eating a keto diet.

That's why included are recipes for pancakes, taquitos, lasagna, and more that are traditionally very carb-heavy.

Best Keto Meals To Make

It's also important to vary up your keto recipes so you'll never get bored, as well as find some snacks to keep you satisfied between meals.

With so many easy keto recipes below, you'll find something unique to make this week.

Keto Breakfast Recipes

Whatever type of breakfast person you are — grabbing something quick on the go or spending more time savoring every bite, one of the recipes is sure to fit your lifestyle.

1. Cream Cheese Pancakes

With tons of five-star reviews and glowing comments, you know this keto pancake recipe is one of the best keto breakfasts you'll ever have.

Many reviewers mentioned that their family, some of whom were not living a keto lifestyle, absolutely loved these.

They're also nut-free and gluten-free as well.

Get the recipe from I Breathe I'm Hungry.

(3 net carbs per serving)

2. Blueberry Smoothie

With this quick blueberry breakfast smoothie, your hectic work mornings just got so much easier. It's ready in only five minutes and is one of the easiest keto recipes you will ever make.

You can make this with coconut milk, almond milk, or your favorite keto-friendly milk of choice.

Get the recipe from FatForWeightLoss.

(5 net carbs per serving)

3. Keto Breakfast Sandwich

Are you craving a McDonald's breakfast sandwich? This bacon, egg, and cheese-filled sandwich will satisfy your cravings without all the carbs.

Not only is this keto bread recipe wonderful for making these breakfast sandwiches, but you can also use it for other dishes too.

Get the recipe from Keto Connect.

(7 net carbs per serving)

4. Low-Carb Coffee Cake Muffins

Nothing goes better with your morning cup of coffee than these delicious muffins. The sweet cinnamon crumble on these muffins is so tasty.

These muffins come out fluffy because of the perfect ratio of almond flour and coconut flour.

Get the recipe from Joy Filled Eats.

(5 net carbs per serving)

5. Blueberry & Flaxseed Oatmeal

Flaxseeds are high in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein, making them a healthy and nutritious breakfast choice to start your day.

Also included are different substitution and topping ideas so you can tailor this recipe to your taste.

Get the recipe from Stay Snatched.

(5 net carbs per serving)

6. Sugar-Free Granola

High in protein from nuts, protein powder, and seeds — this is one of the best keto recipes that'll help you start your morning off with energy.

Raspberries and shredded coconut give this granola the perfect amount of sweetness, and the nuts give it the perfect crunch you're expecting from granola.

Get the recipe from Sugar-Free Londoner.

(3.7 net carbs per serving)

Keto Diet Lunches

These lunch ideas will give you something to look forward to in the afternoon, especially during the workweek.

7. Keto Chicken Taquitos

What a clever idea – instead of carb-filled tortillas, wrap the shredded chicken in baked cheese shells when making taquitos.

Since this recipe calls for rotisserie chicken, it's ready in 10 minutes.

Here are just a few variations included as well:

Buffalo chicken

Jalapeno popper

Turkey bacon, avocado, and ranch

Each taquito has only one net carb, so you'll stay in ketosis.

Get the recipe from Olivia Wyles.

(1 net carb per serving)

8. Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Your lunch prep just got a whole lot easier and tastier with this Mediterranean salad recipe. The homemade lemon dressing has a bright flavor that takes this salad to the next level.

Another great idea is to use this chicken salad to make lettuce wraps, especially if you want something portable to pack for work.

Get the recipe from Wholesome Yum.

(2.4 net carbs per serving)

9. Pulled Pork Stuffed Avocados

Your new lunchtime obsession will be these hearty avocados stuffed with tender pork, then drizzled with ranch and barbecue sauce.

If pork is not your favorite, you can substitute it for a different type of meat.

Get the recipe from Low Carb Maven.

(4 net carbs per serving)

10. Keto Pizza Pockets

Get your pizza fix with this easy keto meal. Stuffed with melty parmesan and mozzarella cheese, plus sausage and pepperoni, you'll feel just like you're eating pizza.

Even though it's low-carb, your family and kids will love these pizza pockets!

Get the recipe from Hey Keto Mama.

(8 net carbs per serving)

11. Tuna Sushi In A Bowl

Being on a keto diet doesn't mean you have to skip sushi; this bowl will satisfy all your cravings.

Made with cauliflower rice, tuna, fresh avocados, and other ingredients, then drizzled with a spicy mayo sauce, this will leave your taste buds happy.

Get the recipe from Stylish Cravings.

(3 net carbs per serving)

12. BLT Chaffle Sandwiches

Chaffles are essentially just a waffle made by combining eggs and cheese. They're an excellent bread replacement that is low in carbs.

Topped with homemade herb mayo, this BLT is packed full of flavor.

Get the recipe from Tatertots and Jello

(4 net carbs per serving)

13. Keto Chili

Hearty and filling, this will keep you full until dinnertime.

You can change this recipe up every time with different keto-friendly toppings to prevent boredom.

Although made with ground beef, you can easily substitute ground turkey in the recipe.

Get the recipe from Eating on a Dime.

(1 net carb per serving)

Keto Dinner Recipes

Weeknight dinner ideas don't have to be complicated and time-consuming. There are plenty of healthy dinners to make, from one-pan meals to casseroles and other yummy dishes.

14. Slow Cooker Crack Chicken

Creamy crack chicken is a family-friendly comfort food favorite. With ingredients like bacon, cheddar, ranch, and chicken thighs, you know it will be amazing!

Since you can make this savory meal in the Crockpot, it's an excellent option for busy weeknights. Plus, you'll have a ton of leftovers to enjoy the next day too.

Get the recipe from Savvy Honey.

(5 net carbs per serving)

15. Zucchini Bake

When it comes to dinners, sometimes simple is better. This cheesy zucchini bake contains wholesome ingredients like zucchini, yellow squash, and fresh basil.

For those of you who struggle to eat enough veggies on your ketogenic diet, this vegetable-packed casserole is terrific.

Get the recipe from Kalyn's Kitchen.

(3 net carbs per serving)

16. Keto Coconut Curry

A curry made using only five ingredients, ready in 20 minutes, and tastes amazing?

It may sound too good to be true because many curry recipes have many ingredients, but don't let this simple recipe fool you.

It's packed with fantastic flavor and is perfect on its own or paired with cauliflower rice.

Get the recipe from Headbanger's Kitchen.

(2 net carbs per serving)

17. Lasagna Stuffed Peppers

There are so many stuffed pepper variations, and this one is a must-try. They contain three types of cheese and ground beef sauce.

You'll be so satisfied that you won't even miss the starchy pasta found in traditional lasagna.

Get the recipe from Low Carb Maven.

(8.62 net carbs per serving)

18. Garlic Butter Salmon & Asparagus

If you want a mouthwatering low-carb dinner to cook with little effort, this one is ready to eat in only 17 minutes. In addition, one sheet pan meals make clean-up easy, which is always a plus.

Get the recipe from That Low Carb Life.

(4 net carbs per serving)

19. Keto Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Serve these crispy chicken tenders with some keto-friendly dipping sauce for a dinner your entire family will gobble up.

Don't have an air fryer? There are also directions to cook these in the oven.

Get the recipe from Beauty and the Foodie.

(2 net carbs per serving)

20. Keto Taco Salad Casserole

You won't regret adding this taco casserole to your weekly keto meal prep rotation.

It truly is a casserole and salad hybrid with fresh salad toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and olives.

Casseroles are one of the best dishes to prep ahead of time to make your meal planning easier.

Get the recipe from Keto Connect.

(3 net carbs per serving)

Summary

Having some tasty keto diet recipes on deck to make every week that don't make you feel deprived will help you fight food boredom.

While meal planning is one big piece of the puzzle, you're going to see even better results by pairing it with exercise.

Whether your reasons for being on a keto diet are weight loss or something else entirely, finding some new and easy keto meals will help you reach your goals.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

Keto Diet for Beginners – Best Practices To Get You Started

Quick Dinner Tips: Making Those Easy Dinner Recipes Even Quicker

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.