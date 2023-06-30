The 24 Best Kevin Hart Movies, Ranked

Kevin Hart is a comedian and actor who has successfully transitioned from stand-up shows to the big screen. He's hilarious and incredibly likable, so seeing him flourishing is lovely.

Since making his feature film debut in 2002's Paper Soldiers, he's gone on to appear in more than 50 movies and shows no signs of slowing down. Like many actors, there are some misfires on his résumé, but the films he's appeared in have been entertaining for the most part.

In this piece, we'll take you through the diminutive star's 22 finest films, ending with the best one.

1. Death at a Funeral (2010, directed by Neil LaBute)

Death at a Funeral is a black comedy movie and a remake of the 2007 British film of the same name. The film chronicles the funeral ceremony of a family's patriarch, which becomes messy when family secrets are exposed, and bodies are misplaced.

For an average movie, it's got an incredible cast. Loretta Devine, Peter Dinklage, Danny Glover, Regina Hall, Martin Lawrence, James Marsden, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldaña, Luke Wilson, and Keith David are among those who appear. Hart has a small role as Brian, an undertaker, and is very funny. Death at a Funeral is undoubtedly amusing, but it does fall short of the original. Its bad-taste humor is something you'll either love or hate.

2. Paper Soldiers (2002, directed by Damon Dash and David Daniel)

Paper Soldiers is an urban crime comedy movie focusing on the exploits of a rookie thief who receives on-the-job training from a crew of criminals who undertake small-time jobs like breaking into houses.

The rookie thief and main character, Shaun, is played by Hart in his big-screen debut. He's impressive and appears like a seasoned star, providing several laughs. The cast also includes Stacey Dash, Michael Rapaport, and Jay-Z. Paper Soldiers is occasionally laugh-out-loud funny, but the plot isn't great, the cinematography is poor, and some critics have negatively described it as “rapsploitation.”

3. School Dance (2014, directed by Nick Cannon)

School Dance is a musical comedy-drama movie about a high school freshman who wants to be part of his school's most popular dance clique but worries about how he'll pass the initiation, given that he freezes whenever he's in the spotlight.

Hart has a small uncredited role as a rapper called OG Lil' Pretty Thug, and he has excellent comedic chemistry with fellow comedian Lil Duval in his scene. This film's cast includes Bobb'e J. Thompson, Luenell, Mike Epps, George Lopez, Katt Williams, and Wilmer Valderrama. School Dance is undoubtedly funny in parts, but some people may consider its stereotyping and misogynistic aspects problematic.

4. Death of a Dynasty (2003, directed by Damon Dash)

Death of a Dynasty is a satirical comedy movie about the hip-hop music industry. It tells the story of a feud between a rapper and his record label's boss, which gets ignited by an ambitious reporter's work.

It's a funny movie, but all too often, it feels like an infomercial for Damon Dash's Roc-A-Fella Records. Its cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Capone, Rashida Jones, Devon Aoki, and Charlie Murphy. Hart plays multiple roles as P-Diddy, a cop, a dance coach, a hyper rapper, and H. Lector, and he's brilliant. Death of a Dynasty pokes fun at music PR machines in a playful but sometimes barbed way.

5. Think Like a Man (2012, directed by Tim Story)

Think Like a Man is a rom-com based on Steve Harvey's 2009 self-help book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. It's about four guys who team up to turn the tables on their partners when they find out the women have been using advice from Steve Harvey against them.

It's a standard rom-com that stands out thanks to an energetic and beautiful cast. The cast includes Michael Ealy, Terrence J, Jerry Ferrara, Romany Malco, Regina Hall, and Gabrielle Union. Hart hilariously plays Cedric, a man who doesn't have to worry about his partner because he's divorced and happy. Think Like a Man is decent enough, but it's hard to take any characters seriously when they're unironically following the advice of comedian Steve Harvey.

6. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019, directed by Chris Renaud)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is a computer-animated comedy movie and the sequel to 2016's The Secret Life of Pets. It continues the first movie's story by following what a group of pets does daily when their owners head to work or school.

It's not as good as its predecessor, but it's still funny and energetic, and fans of the first will love it. The outstanding voice cast includes Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, and Chris Renaud. Hart reprises his role as the white rabbit and would-be superhero Snowball, and he's terrific. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is well-animated and expertly performed but offers nothing new.

7. Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013, directed by Leslie Small and Tim Story)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain is a stand-up comedy concert movie filmed in a sold-out Madison Square Garden, with some clips from other shows filmed worldwide. The premise is that following his divorce, people keep telling Hart that he's changed, so he does this show to explain himself (comedically, obviously).

It's a strangely-structured show (some may say the framing device is wholly unnecessary), much of which isn't stand-up from Hart himself, but it has been compared favorably to Eddie Murphy's early work. You'll laugh frequently and feel uplifted as you learn Hart is living his dream, but Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain feels very short for a feature-length show.

8. The Five-Year Engagement (2012, directed by Nicholas Stoller)

The Five-Year Engagement is a rom-com following the lives of a couple whose relationship gets put under pressure due to their long engagement repeatedly getting extended.

Jason Segel and Emily Blunt play the engaged couple, and they have terrific chemistry. Hart has a small likable role as Doug, a soon-to-be student, and one of his lines is hilarious. The supporting cast includes Alison Brie, Mindy Kaling, Rhys Ifans, and Chris Pratt. The Five-Year Engagement is undoubtedly too long, but it's fresh-feeling, clever, and funny with surprising emotional depth.

9. Fatherhood (2021, directed by Paul Weitz)

Fatherhood is a comedy-drama movie based on Matthew Logelin's 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love. It's about the struggles of a new father to raise his daughter alone after the sudden passing of his wife from a pulmonary embolism.

Hart plays Matthew Logelin, based on the writer of the memoir, and he's superb, confident, and likable in a very much against-type dramatic role. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, and Anthony Carrigan also appear. Fatherhood is a sensitive, emotional, and charming film that still utilizes some humor, despite its tragic circumstances.

10. Hobbs & Shaw (2019, directed by David Leitch)

Hobbs & Shaw is a buddy action comedy movie and the first spin-off film in the Fast & Furious franchise, taking place after 2017's The Fate of the Furious. It follows the unlikely duo of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw as they go up against a cybernetically enhanced terrorist threatening the world with a deadly virus.

Hart has an uncredited cameo as Air Marshal Dinkley, who humorously tries to become the third buddy in a Hobbs and Shaw sandwich. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have excellent chemistry as the eponymous duo. Idris Elba, Cliff Curtis, Helen Mirren, Eddie Marsan, and Roman Reigns also appear. Hobbs & Shaw is brilliantly over-the-top, action-packed, with humor reminiscent of an old-school screwball comedy. It is, however, too long.

11. About Last Night (2014, directed by Steve Pink)

About Last Night is a rom-com and a remake of the 1986 movie of the same name, based on the 1974 David Mamet play Sexual Perversity in Chicago. It's about two couples who put their relationships to the test in the real world.

The core cast is Michael Ealy, Joy Bryant, Regina Hall, and Hart, who plays Bernie. Christopher McDonald co-stars. Hart's comedic chemistry with Hall is excellent, and they're both hilarious. About Last Night is a familiar story made to feel fresh by a lively cast. It's honest, insightful, funny, and satisfying overall.

12. Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011, directed by Leslie Small and Tim Story)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain is a stand-up documentary movie featuring Hart performing a stand-up special at the Nokia Theater at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles and some extra footage to flesh it out.

While this does feel like a vanity project, it's self-deprecating, and you can't help feeling Hart has earned it. It's a brilliantly funny show with some excellent additional footage. Be prepared for some profanity, but if you're okay with that, you'll laugh until your stomach hurts watching this one.

13. Central Intelligence (2016, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber)

Central Intelligence is a buddy action comedy movie about two old high school classmates who go on the run to stop a terrorist who intends to sell satellite codes from causing worldwide mayhem after one of them joins the CIA.

Hart plays Calvin Joyner, one of the friends, now an accountant, while Dwayne Johnson plays Bob Stone, the other friend, and a former nerd, now in the CIA. Their excellent comedic chemistry is what makes the movie so good. It also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Paul. Its pacing is a bit iffy, but Central Intelligence is action-packed and funny, with a pair of incredibly likable leads.

14. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019, directed by Jake Kasdan)

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy movie, the fourth installment in the eponymous series (including 2002's Zathura) and the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The plot follows the teenagers from the previous film as they get stuck in the eponymous game again and combat a new antagonist.

Hart plays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, one of the in-game avatars, and is excellent. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, and Nick Jonas also star. Jumanji: The Next Level refreshes the franchise while keeping the feel of what made the previous movies enjoyable. It's possibly not as polished as it should be, some of the performances – particularly some of Johnson's – are unintentionally funny, and some of the jokes are in bad taste. Still, it's enjoyable, and the cast's collective chemistry is superb.

15. DC League of Super-Pets (2022, directed by Jared Stern)

DC League of Super-Pets is a 3D computer-animated superhero comedy movie based on DC's superhero team, the Legion of Super-Pets. It follows Superman's pet dog Krypto and a shelter dog, Ace, as they team up with other animals to save some captured superheroes from Lex Luthor and Lulu, his superpowered guinea pig.

Hart voices Ace, a Boxer dog who gains superpowers, opposite Dwayne Johnson as Krypto. They're both magnificent, and their chemistry shines, even as voice actors. Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, and Keanu Reeves also voice characters in the film. DC League of Super-Pets is a family-friendly movie that makes a nice change from the usual violent superhero offerings. It's funny, exciting, beautifully animated, and will entertain people of all ages.

16. The Secret Life of Pets 2016, directed by Chris Renaud)

The Secret Life of Pets is a computer-animated comedy movie that follows the exploits of a group of pets during the day when their owners are at work or school.

Hart voices the white rabbit Snowball for the first time in this one, and he's outstanding. The terrific cast includes Louis C.K., Ellie Kemper Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Steve Coogan, and Albert Brooks. The Secret Life of Pets is a fantastic achievement in animation, gleefully entertaining, brilliantly performed, sentimental, warmhearted, and cute.

17. Kevin Hart: What Now? (2016, directed by Leslie Small and Tim Story)

Kevin Hart: What Now? is a stand-up comedy concert movie based on Hart's 2015 stand-up tour of the same name. It has a spy subplot set before the events of the stand-up performance.

The subplot stars Hart as Agent 0054, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Dave Meunier, Ed Helms, and Peter Mensah, and it's a fun addition to the movie. Hart gives a lively performance throughout, and the supporting cast is game. Kevin Hart: What Now? is full of energy, infectiously funny, and adds further credence to the idea that Hart is among the most likable stars on the planet.

18. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, directed by Jake Kasdan)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a fantasy adventure comedy movie, the third installment in the eponymous series and an indirect sequel to 1995's Jumanji. It follows a group of teenagers who play the Jumanji video game and get trapped in there as a set of adult avatars.

Hart plays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, a zoologist character avatar, for the first time in this one, and he's excellent. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale also appear in prominent roles. It's a brilliant update on the Jumanji concept, and it's entertaining as heck – to the point that it may surprise you. The talented cast is enthusiastic, and the film has fun, humor, and buckets of adventure for people of all ages.

19. 35 and Ticking (2011, directed by Russ Parr)

35 and Ticking is a rom-com that focuses on a group of people over 35 all trying to figure out the enigmas of life, love, and marriage while their biological clocks keep ticking.

Hart plays Cleavon, a man too geeky to get a woman, and is hilarious, giving a performance that will surprise you. Tamala Jones, Nicole Ari Parker, Keith Robinson, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Meagan Good complete the main cast. 35 and Ticking is a funny, warm, intelligent film that takes pride in showcasing some exceptional black talent.

20. This Is the End (2013, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg)

This is the End is an apocalyptic black comedy movie that follows fictionalized versions of its all-star cast amid a biblical apocalypse. The film is a feature-length adaptation of the 2007 short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse.

Its excellent cast includes James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Mindy Kaling, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Rihanna, and Emma Watson. Hart appears as himself in a brief but rib-tickling cameo alongside Jason Segel. This is the End is an ambitious and funny film with a cast that deserves extra praise for being self-deprecating and giving great performances.

21. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005, directed by Judd Apatow)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a rom-com that follows a 40-year-old nerd and electronics store employee who is yet to lose his virginity. His co-workers try to help him do it, resulting in hilarity and the nerd ultimately finding love.

Hart has a cameo as an awkward customer at the electronics store, and he's hilarious. Steve Carrell plays Andy Stitzer, the virgin, and support comes from Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Romany Malco, Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, and Jane Lynch. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is surprisingly heartfelt and wise but, more importantly, side-splittingly hilarious.

22. Top Five (2014, directed by Chris Rock)

Top Five is a comedy movie following a New York City comedian and film star forced to confront his past and career while a journalist spends a day interviewing him.

The impressive ensemble cast includes director and writer Chris Rock as Andre Allen, the film's star, J. B. Smoove, Sherri Shephard, Michael Che, Tracy Morgan, Jay Pharoah, Leslie Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, and Whoopi Goldberg. In an inimitable style, Hart plays Charles, Andre's Ivy League-educated agent. Top Five is intelligent, creative, funny, and among Rock's best work.

23. The One and Only Dick Gregory (2021, directed by Andre Gaines)

The One and Only Dick Gregory is a documentary movie chronicling the life and career of the late comedian, writer, civil rights leader, business owner and entrepreneur, and vegetarian activist Dick Gregory.

Commentary comes from many stars, including Gregory himself, Chris Rock, Lena Waithe, Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell, Harry Belafonte, and Hart, who executive produced the film and undoubtedly admired Gregory, providing heartfelt input about him. The One and Only Dick Gregory is an utterly brilliant, comprehensive, and compelling documentary that's thoughtful, funny, and essential viewing.

24. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017, directed by David Soren)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is a computer-animated superhero comedy based on Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants children's novel series, loosely adapting the first, second, fourth, and eleventh books. The plot sees two fourth-graders accidentally hypnotize their mean principal into thinking he's the eponymous Captain Underpants, a superpowered hero of their creation who fights crime wearing only a cape and underwear.

Hart voices George Beard, one of the fourth-graders, and Thomas Middleditch plays Harold Hutchins, the other one. They're both excellent and have terrific chemistry bouncing off each other. Ed Helms plays Mr. Krupp, the grumpy principal who thinks he's Captain Underpants. Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal also have prominent roles. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is crisply animated, action-packed, funny in a silly slapstick way, and has a great story. People of all ages will love this excellent, joyous, and highly entertaining film.