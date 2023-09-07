20 Kid Shows That Remain Timeless Favorites for Adults Too

Something about watching the TV shows we grew up with hits us right in the heart. I love returning to the movies and TV from childhood for the sweet nostalgia. Whenever we're in need of some comfort, here are some of our favorite shows to return to, which give us a piece of our childhoods back.

1. Speed Racer (1967-1968)

This faced-paced and family-oriented kids series is a must-rewatch for many. It's about a teenager who, with the help of his friends, family, and a high-tech car, follows his dreams of being the best race car champion.

2. Tom and Jerry (1940-1968)

This classic children's comedy series follows Tom, a cat who desperately wants to catch Jerry, a mouse that lives in his house. Jerry continues to evade capture with clever and hilarious plots.

3. Looney Tunes (1930-1969)

With a zany collection of animal friends, Looney Tunes cartoons were one of the most influential animation series in the U.S. It's so significant that it singlehandedly started the myth that bunnies love carrots. Join Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, and their friends and foes for silly adventures.

4. Scooby Doo, Where Are You! (1969-1970)

The Mystery Machine and its crew saw its start in the iconic series Scooby Doo, Where Are You! Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred join forces with Shaggy's dog to solve mysteries in their own backyard.

5. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (1983-1984)

When the planet Eternia is threatened by the evil Skeletor and his forces, who can save the world? He-Man can! Prince Adam transforms into He-Man with the power of a magic sword to take down Skeletor and his forces.

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987-1996)

Deep in the sewers of New York City, a group of mutant ninja turtles train to tackle evil forces on the surface. This spunky kids' show holds a place in the hearts of many adults today.

7. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero (1983-1986)

This action-packed show helps kids and adults learn about American values in the 1980s. G.I. Joe, the special forces group that travels the world to fight villains and protect people's rights to liberty and independence, is the subject of this popular TV series.

8. The Flinstones (1960-1966)

This classic American sitcom is widely referenced in animation to this day. The Flinstones follows a family of the same name who lives in the stone age but deals with timeless issues like working a tedious job, raising a family, and getting along with your neighbors.

9. The Dudley Do-Right Show (1969-1970)

Dudley Do-Right, a witty and popular character from the hit animation series The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends (1959-1961), got his own spin-off with the Dudley Do-Right Show. The show follows Dudley as he attempts to save his crush from the evil Snidely Whiplash.

10. The Jetsons (1962-1987)

In a futuristic world, the Jetson family drives flying cars and has access to technology we can only dream of in 2023. This sitcom follows the Jetson family through their daily lives of leisure.

11. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

When two young members of the Southern Water Tribe discover a boy stuck in an iceberg for over one hundred years, they soon learn that he is the Avatar: the only person in the world powerful enough to stop the Fire Nation's empire from taking over the world. Earth, air, water, and fire benders unite to fight for freedom.

12. Arthur (1996-)

This beloved PBS series follows Arthur, a young aardvark who goes to school and plays with his friends. The show is known for its emphasis on inclusion, kindness, and the importance of open communication.

13. Spongebob Squarepants (1999-)

Spongebob Squarepants is a quirky and ridiculous show about a talking sponge and his underwater friends. Spongebob works at the Crabby Patty with his grouchy neighbor Squidward and catches jellyfish with his best friend Patrick in his free time unless he's up to some other shenanigans.

14. The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2008)

In the humble town of Townsville, Professor Utonium accidentally gives his three daughters superpowers. The series follows the three as they fight evil in their city against quirky criminals like Mojo Jojo, Mr. Mime, and Him.

15. Cyberchase (2002-)

When a trio of kids is sucked into a computer in their school's library, they must save Motherboard from Hacker and his minions. The kids solve puzzles and math problems each episode to help Motherboard defeat Hacker.

16. Batman: The Animated Series (1992 – 1995) There have been so many renditions of Batman over the years, but a lot of people look back on Batman: The Animated Series with great memories. The show centers around Batman and Batgirl, battling The Joker and the other villains that wreak havoc in Gotham City. 17. Recess (1997 – 2001) Recess was a show on Disney Channel for many years about a group of good friends who managed to get into wild adventures during their breaks at school. A lot of people remember watching this during their childhood years as well and miss the fun the gang would get into on this show. 18. DuckTales (1987 – 1990) While DuckTales got revitalized in recent years, the original DuckTales brings back a lot of good memories for kids in the 80s and 90s. The show focused on the wild adventures Scrooge McDuck would get into with his three nephews as they explored the world.