Kristen Stewart came into the acting scene with her unforgettable and sometimes much-maligned role as Bella in the Twilight movie franchise. While her days romancing vampires and werewolves have stuck with her career image since then, they are far from the only movies she’s made.

Some of the best Kristen Stewart movies have nothing to do with her original film series. She has starred in period pieces, medieval fantasy stories, and others, showing that her acting skills are far better than Twilight could convey. Here are the 22 best Kristen Stewart movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. Love, Antosha (2019)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This stunning and impactful documentary is one of the most moving that you’ll find in the genre. It is also the best feature film that you’ll ever see Kristen Stewart in, showing her raw self without all of the glamor and visuals of Hollywood. She is assisted by her fellow cast members, such as Chris Pine, John Cho, and many more.

2. Into the Wild (2007)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Stewart plays a smaller role in this brilliant biography drama about a man who gives everything up and ventures into the wilderness to find himself. Sean Penn shows his true talent in creating this movie which is full of incredible acting, visuals, and drama.

3. Still Alice (2014)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Stewart plays one of three children in this movie about their mom, played brilliantly by Julianne Moore, as she struggles with Alzheimer’s. The stunning acting, especially by Moore, is at the forefront of this family drama that is emotional from start to finish.

4. Spencer (2021)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Dramatized to the fullest extent and not exactly representative of her actual final days, this movie tells its version of the story surrounding Princess Diana, played, oddly enough, by Kristen Stewart. While the choice may seem a bit odd, her performance is the strongest in her career.

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The grand finale of the long-running teen saga is easily its best. The action is at its peak, the drama is the most it’s ever been, and the storyline is surprisingly fun with Bella and Edward protecting their new daughter together. It pulls on its ensemble cast well, rewarding long-term fans with a satisfying finish.

6. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is one of the first movies where Stewart truly showed that she could do much more than play the aloof and strange Bella. Here, she takes on a darker version of the titular Snow White in a much more grounded and surprisingly sinister fairy tale.

7. Speak (2004)

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Showtime

This darker PG-13 drama dives headfirst into the real-life struggles of teens, including some triggering moments and elements that are in the story. Stewart plays a high school girl who doesn’t speak up about the events that happened to her and how she tries to cope with her trauma.

8. Happiest Season (2020)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star as two lesbians venturing to the latter’s home for the holidays, only to find out her family doesn’t know the truth about her. This leads to some hilarious antics as the two navigate the troubles of telling her family while also moving forward in life.

9. Twilight (2008)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is where the stardom all started for Kristen Stewart as the star in this teen heartthrob dark fantasy story about vampires and werewolves in the modern day. Bella is the most famous character Stewart has ever played and this starting point is one of the best entries in the series.

10. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

The storyline of the vampires versus the werewolves comes to its climactic midway point as a serial vampire murderer starts to terrorize Seattle. The love triangle between Bella, Jacob, and Edward comes to a head, too, as she finds herself at a crossroad point in one of the better entries in the series.

11. Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This darker story of a woman who returns to the play that started her career 20 years ago is a fascinating and beautifully rendered one. Juliette Binoche, Kristen Stewart, and Chloe Grace Moretz all carry their weight in this highly talented drama.

12. Adventureland (2009)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is one of the most fascinating Stewart movies, if only for the fact that it shows how funny she can be. She stands toe-to-toe with Jesse Eisenberg in this adult comedy about two young adults finding love with one another as they work at the local amusement park.

13. Panic Room (2002)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is one of the classic disturbing thrillers, featuring Jodie Foster as the mom of her young daughter, played by Stewart in her breakout role. The horrifying nature of the two hiding in their hidden room away from three intruders is creepy and exhilarating but a bit slow at times.

14. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This second in the series follows Stewart’s Bella as she begins to fall more for Taylor Lautner’s Jacob, instead of Edward. As the story begins to evolve and expand, it loses a bit of itself but remains a fun watch for those who like this over-the-top melodramatic action.

15. Camp X-Ray (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Stewart has it tough in this prison drama about her as a guard at Guantanamo Bay. Her relationship with Peyman Moaadi, one of the older inmates at the prison, is the crux of this film. It is finely acted by the two, even if the story doesn’t fully carry its weight.

16. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The beginning of end starts with the first part of the adaptation of the final Stephenie Meyer novel in this series. It is also the weakest of the bunch, relying too much on the rest of the novel to be adapted and not being able to fully stand on its own.

17. Certain Women (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, and Michelle Williams are the three strong female leads in this story about women trying to survive in their city. Their intertwining tales are fascinating and well-acted, only slightly let down at times by the occasionally uneven script.

18. Personal Shopper (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is one of the most bizarre premises for a Kristen Stewart movie, following her as the titular personal shopper for a celebrity in Paris, only to find that she has the power to speak with the deceased. In the end, the tone and story are all over the place, but at least this is one of Stewart’s better performances.

19. Crimes of the Future (2022)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Stewart has an intriguing and unique role in this movie as an investigator chasing down a famous artist and his partner who use organs in some horrific displays of art. It has some fresh ideas and a premise that will hook you, even if the execution is a bit too familiar.

20. Zathura (2005)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Long before she would ever play Bella, this was one of the first high-profile movies for Stewart to star in. As the older sister of two teenage boys who altogether discover a mystical sci-fi board game that takes them to space, this is a solid visual adventure, if not a highly familiar one.

21. Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This modern remake of the beloved trio of spy girls, led by Stewart, is an intriguing but messy one. While it isn’t terrible, the movie is mostly anchored by the three stars, including Stewart. The action and script can feel a bit unbalanced at times in this decent remake.

22. Undertow (2004)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Kristen Stewart plays a smaller role in this violent thriller about two brothers who murder each other out of anger, and the sons of the dead father trying to flee from their uncle who wants the treasure they stole. It has some intriguing story elements, even if the budget and execution don’t hold up as well.