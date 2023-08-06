15 of the Best Lesbian Films From Every Genre

Looking for heartfelt romances or gripping thrillers featuring women in love? We've gathered the finest lesbian films across various genres. You'll find captivating films that defy conventions with unique storytelling and unforgettable characters. Whether you're a die-hard romantic, thrill-seeker, or fan of thought-provoking dramas, find the perfect movie on this list based on the internet's favorites.

1 – Bound (1996) – Crime/Thriller

Gina Gershon, an ex-con, gets entangled in a dangerous game of deceit and desire by engaging in a passionate affair with her neighbor, Jennifer Tilly. Together, they concoct a daring plan to swindle Joe Pantoliano, Tilly's gangster boyfriend, out of two million dollars. However, the two women must also navigate a web of lies and betrayal, culminating in a high-stakes heist that will leave you on the edge of your seat. “Can't top Bound,” one fan writes.

2 – Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) – Romance/Drama

Set in 18th-century France, a talented young painter Marianneis was tasked with creating a wedding portrait of Héloïse without her knowledge. To accomplish this, Marianne must observe her subject by day and paint her likeness secretly at night. As the days pass, the two women grow closer, sharing intimate moments before Héloïse's impending marriage. This art leads to an unexpected connection. Their relationship evolves and transcends the boundaries of their time.

3 – DEBS (2004) – Comedy/Action

Meet the D.E.B.S — a squad of skilled secret agents recruited for their cunning, charm, and combat prowess. Amy, Max, Janet, and Dominique embark on a daring mission to take down the notorious criminal, Lucy Diamond. But as Amy finds herself drawn to the enigmatic villainess, loyalties are challenged, and the line between right and wrong blurs. Can the D.E.B.S. balance love and duty while keeping the world safe? Even super spies have weaknesses; love can be the most dangerous weapon.

4 – But I'm a Cheerleader (1999) – Romance/Comedy

Megan, the all-American cheerleader, finds herself at a crossroads when her lack of interest in her boyfriend and affection towards her female friends sparks rumors about her sexuality. To “redirect” her feelings, she's sent to a school with sexual redirection filled with other LGBTQ+ students. As Megan navigates this new environment, she grapples with her true identity and feelings for the captivating Graham. Will she conform to societal expectations or embrace her authentic self?

5 – Jennifer's Body (2009) – Horror/Comedy

Needy Lesnicki and Jennifer Check, an odd pair of best friends, witness a horrifying change in Jennifer after a bar fire. Jennifer develops a deadly thirst for human blood and begins a killing spree, targeting their male classmates. Needy races against time to uncover the truth behind Jennifer's transformation and stop the gruesome rampage before her boyfriend, Chip, becomes the next victim. As the secrets unravel, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

6 – Vampyros Lesbos (1971) – Horror/Erotic

Linda Westinghouse, a lawyer from Simpson & Simpson, is haunted by mysterious erotic dreams every night. Her analyst suggests finding a new lover to escape the haunting visions. Assigned to handle an inheritance issue with Countess Nadine Oskudar, Linda travels to the eerie Kadidados Island. Despite warnings of death and madness, Linda meets the captivating Countess, who turns out to be a lesbian vampire.

Linda's life takes a dark turn as she gets ensnared in the Countess's spell and struggles to resist the allure and destruction of the vampire. With the help of a vampire expert, Linda finds the strength to break free and confront the deadly seductress.

7 – Tàr (2022) – Drama/Musical

Lydia Tár, a trailblazing conductor and composer, stands at the pinnacle of her illustrious career in the male-dominated classical music world. As she readies herself for a monumental live recording, forces beyond her control threaten to shatter her carefully crafted facade. The maestro's dirty secrets are at risk of exposure. Lydia must maintain her enviable image or get knocked down by life's unyielding challenges.

8 – Mulholland Drive (2001) – Mystery Thriller

In the vibrant world of Hollywood, aspiring actress Betty sets out to pursue her dreams, unaware of the mysteries that await her. She immerses herself in a web of half-truths and dangerous encounters. Fate intertwines her path with the enigmatic amnesiac Rita. Together, they journey to uncover the truth behind Mulholland Drive's hidden secrets, a keyhole, an indigo-blue cube, and the cryptic director, Adam. Amidst unrequited loves and faded memories, time becomes their most elusive foe.

9 – Twins of Evil (1971) – Horror/Cult

Orphaned twins Maria and Frieda embark on a dark and perilous journey. Under the care of their uncle Gustav Weil, the head of a group known as the Brotherhood, they confront the looming menace of vampirism. However, their uncle's methods terrorize the people they seek to protect. As the actual threat emerges from Count Karnstein's castle, Frieda is irresistibly drawn to the enigmatic Count. Meanwhile, Maria remains steadfast in her duty to the Brotherhood.

10 – Heavenly Creatures (1994) – Crime/Drama

Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme form an unbreakable bond. Their vivid imagination and a shared fantasy world unite them as they grow distant from their families. As their friendship deepens, the girls become aware of their uniqueness and resolve to protect their cherished connection at any cost. But because of growing concerns from their families in a morally strict era, Pauline and Juliet's extraordinary bond will be tested.

11 – The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995) – Romance/Drama

In this heartwarming tale, Randy and Evie's worlds collide. Randy, a lesbian from a low-economic background, finds solace in the company of her fellow lesbians, including her aunt. On the other hand, Evie, a wealthy and famous girl with a boyfriend, is drawn to Randy in a way she's never experienced before. Their sweet and tender romance blossoms despite the challenges they face. Even when Evie faces rejection from her friends and Randy encounters disapproval from her family, their love remains steadfast.

12 – The Hunger (1983) – Horror/Fantasy

Miriam, an alluring Egyptian vampire, sustains her youth by feeding on the blood of club goers. However, her lover's time is running out as Miriam tires of him. Seeking salvation, he turns to Dr. Sarah Roberts, who's skeptical at first. But curiosity leads her to Miriam, entangling her in a seductive web of eternal life and danger.

13 – After Blue (2021) – Sci-Fi Fantasy

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) is the ultimate lesbian acid Western, a genre-defying masterpiece. A daring punitive expedition unfolds on the planet After Blue, and in this virgin world, only women thrive amidst a harmonious ecosystem. The film's chimeric future defies expectations, delving into uncharted territory that leaves viewers spellbound, questioning reality, and embracing the extraordinary in the realms of cinema.

14 – Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021) – Horror/Mystery

In the murder capital of Shadyside, terror grips the town as a brutal massacre evokes the haunting legend of Sarah Fier, the cursed local witch. When a malevolent force awakens, five teenage friends are thrust into a dangerous quest to uncover a centuries-old secret. In a chilling cat-and-mouse battle against unstoppable supernatural powers, they must summon extraordinary courage to stay alive. As they navigate this deadly game, the young defenders must unravel the town's curse and confront the malevolence that sets the rules.

15 – Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013) – Romance/Drama

Struggling with her sexuality, Adèle faces rejection and seeks solace in her dreams. Everything changes when she meets Emma, a fearless spirit shunned by others. As their friendship blossoms, they find acceptance, love, and freedom in each other's arms. Together, they explore their desires and experience the complexities of a maturing relationship.

Source: Reddit.