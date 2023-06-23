15 of the Best “Let’s Assemble a Team” Movies

Films on cooperative efforts have been popular for decades. Considering the high stakes and adrenaline-pumping nature of many teamwork-related activities like strategic planning, synchronized efforts, and coordinated actions.

It's easy to become engrossed in the team's objective and on the edge of your seat, waiting for the outcome at these times of high tension.

Need a reminder of the power of teamwork? Check out the movies on this list.

1. The Blues Brothers (1980)

The “Blues Brothers” are Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd), who get back together after Jake served time. Jake's primary task is to raise $5,000 to pay back taxes to keep the orphanage the brothers grew up in open. Both are certain they can make money by reuniting their former band.

However, the brothers face overwhelming odds in delivering the money on time after performing at numerous venues and making a few enemies, including the police.

2. The Dirty Dozens (1967)

Major Reisman (Lee Marvin) is crucially tasked with a near D-Day mission: He must prepare a group of soldiers to parachute through enemy lines and kill German personnel at a French chateau. The soldiers, drawn among convicted felons, are promised mitigated sentences.

Despite their dirtiness, the 12 men show themselves to be a brave and vibrant group.

3. The Great Escape (1963)

Based on actual events of WWII, The Great Escape is a legendary war action movie. The plot, set in 1943, centers on a group of Allied POWs in a German prison camp. The prisoners devise a daring scheme to escape the seemingly impenetrable prison — Stalag Luft III under the leadership of Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett (Richard Attenborough), nicknamed “Big X.”

4. The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The leader of a band of criminals, Calvera (Eli Wallach), has a Mexican community under his control. The town's residents hire seven American gunslingers to protect them from the bandits' assaults since they are too terrified to defend themselves. The skilled shooters teach the villagers to protect themselves before devising a trap for the gang leader.

5. The A-Team (2010)

Liam Neeson's character, Hannibal Smith, is a man who enjoys it when a plan works out. He oversees a close-knit group of skilled assassins. After being accused of a heinous crime, Smith and his men go rogue to clear their identities and catch the real culprit. Jessica Biel's character, Charissa Sosa (who was once associated with a member of Smith's crew), is hot on their trail and has vowed to do whatever it takes to bring them in.

6. The Losers (2010)

A team of elite commandos (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus South, and Oscar Jaenada) discovers themselves on the receiving end of a deadly betrayal while on a mission deep in the Bolivian jungle.

Now that their enemy is considered dead, the men team up with a shadowy agent named Aisha (Zoe Saldana) to find him and settle the score while contending with the twist of another betrayal.

7. Sneakers (1992)

Martin Bishop leads a team of specialists in testing security systems. His crew is caught up in a risky game when federal officials (eventually discovered as rogue agents) bribe him into stealing a top-secret black box. He must now answer for the death of its inventor.

8. Seven Samurai (1954)

After robbers frequently raid a hamlet, farmers decide to protect themselves before the next attack, which will come after their harvest. The village elder orders them to find the samurai. Kambei (Takashi Shimura, a frequent collaborator of Akira Kurosawa) recruits various samurai, including the melancholy and memorable Kikuchiyo (Toshiro Mifune). Each of the seven warriors has a different reason for joining the defense, making the team intriguing.

9. Mystery Men (1999)

Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear) is already a superhero in Champion City. However, that doesn't stop the city's seven eccentric amateur crime fighters from using the Captain's antagonist Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush), as motivation to prove themselves. The only issue is that their particular abilities could be much better.

10. Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

A car thief (Nicolas Cage) is compelled to steal 50 high-end vehicles in one night to save his brother's life, who a violent crime lord has captured. He must reunite his former crew to complete the nearly impossible objective, further complicated by a rival gang and the local police.

11. Dodgeball (2004)

Peter (Vince Vaughn) and his dysfunctional team enter a dodgeball competition with a significant cash prize to preserve their gym against a posh rival gym run by the hysterical health obsessive White Goodman (Ben Stiller).

12. The Sting (1973)

Aiming con guy Johnny Hooker (Robert Redford) links up with seasoned conman Henry Gondorff (Paul Newman) to exact revenge on the ruthless underworld leader Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw) over the murder of a close acquaintance. Hooker and Gondorff hatch a complex plan too cunning for Lonnegan awareness. However, this unfazed pair must enact a last-minute improvisation to succeed.

13. The Italian Job (1969)

In this elegant original, Michael Caine plays Charlie Croker, a charming burglar fresh out of prison who plans the most significant theft of his life: $4 million in gold bars. The Italian Job demands a well-devised plan, so Charlie convinces Mr. Bridger (Noël Coward), a British crime leader, to invest and who also assists in ensembling a team of getaway drivers, an electronic specialist, and a computer genius (Comedian Benny Hill).

14. Armageddon (1998)

The extinction of all life on Earth is imminent due to an asteroid directly headed for the globe. Bruce Willis plays Harry Stamper, the world's best deep-sea driller, who NASA asks to assist in splitting the asteroid in half and rerouting its course. Stamper convinces Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Michael Clarke Duncan, Will Patton, and Owen Wilson to be among the oil rig coworkers to risk their lives for the expedition.

15. Baby Driver (2017)

Baby (Ansel Elgort) ensures Doc's violent, bank-robbing cronies, including Buddy, Bats, and Darling, get in and out of Dodge before it's too late by selecting the ideal soundtrack for every job. He wants to complete one more task before riding out into the distance with stunning diner waitress Debora. Easier said than done.

