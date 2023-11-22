Best Lily Collins Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Despite her father, Phil Collins’ successful musical career, Lily Collins took her own path in the entertainment industry in acting. Collins started out quite early as only a toddler on the hit sitcom Growing Pains before landing her own starring role in the movie The Blind Side.

Lily Collins’ sudden success in the late 2000s catapulted her career to new heights, and it continues to grow. The best Lily Collins movies and TV shows showcase the breadth of her skills, from more serious dramas to lighthearted and goofy comedies for adults. This list ranks the best Lily Collins movies and TV shows based on her individual performance and the overall quality of the production.

1. Okja (2017)

Most people know Korean director Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, but Okja showcased his incredible style and commentary before that. This mystical storyline follows a girl who wishes nothing but to save her fantastical childhood animal friend from an ill fate at the hands of a corporation.

This whimsical and beautiful film has solid writing and a phenomenal cast with the likes of Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Dano, and Lily Collins. But the real star is the main character, Mija, played with such incredible maturity by Ahn Seo-hyun.

2. Les Misérables (2018-2019)

This TV series adaptation of the beloved historical musical may not be the finest way to experience this riveting tale, but it comes quite close. Lily Collins, in particular, gives the performance of her career as Fantine, while the rest of the impressive cast handles their roles well.

3. The Blind Side (2009)

The true story behind this movie remains a controversial and problematic issue for a good reason, but this film version stands out for its quality. It presents an emotional and heartbreaking tale of real-life football star Michael Oher, who goes through the struggles of life alongside a family who takes him in. Sandra Bullock gives one of the best performances of her fantastic career.

4. Emily in Paris (2020-2022)

Lily Collins shows how far she’s come as an actress in this Netflix TV drama, which centers all around her. She brings immense energy, goofy moments, and incredible charisma as the lead character who finds herself working in Paris, France.

5. Calls (2021)

This bizarre experimental TV drama from Apple has a star-studded cast of Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Lily Collins, and more. It eschews the usual high-budget set pieces for a stripped-down, gripping radio drama-like tale of strangers in an apocalypse.

6. Mank (2020)

Citizen Kane remains one of the most influential and groundbreaking films in Hollywood history, but the tale behind its creation fascinates just as much. This dramatic biography movie tells the story of the film’s creation with a stunning black-and-white aesthetic and a terrific cast.

7. The Last Tycoon (2016-2017)

This odd TV series takes the final unfinished novel from F. Scott Fitzgerald and attempts to bring it to life. The tale of 1930s Hollywood and the power struggle between its leads benefit from gorgeous production values, but it could use some work in the storytelling department.

8. Tolkien (2019)

As fans may expect from the name, this movie tells the real-life story of J.R.R. Tolkien and the events leading up to his creation of classic novels like The Lord of the Rings. The daunting task this film has keeps it from reaching its potential, but Nicholas Hoult gives it his all in the leading role, and as Lily Collins movies go, it entertains well enough.

9. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Lily Collins shows off some of her best acting skills in this weird and often too sinister take on the life of serial killer Ted Bundy. She matches the energy of Zac Efron well, and their battles with each other onscreen help elevate the otherwise messy execution.

10. To the Bone (2017)

Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins make for a surprising but impressive duo to lead this emotional flick about a girl who struggles with anorexia. It handles its tricky topic well, but it helps that Reeves and Collins give some powerful performances.

11. Stuck in Love (2012)

Greg Kinnear plays a writer who tries to build a relationship with his two kids, played by Collins and Nat Wolff, after a divorce. The relationships between the fantastic cast carry this movie and bring some genuine laughs here and there.

12. Love, Rosie (2014)

This feels like one of the most stereotypical rom-coms out there. Lily Collins plays a girl who falls for her best friend, only for him to move to a different country. It explores their long-distance relationship and all of the melodrama that comes with it.

13. A Wizard’s Tale (2018)

If viewers ignore the predictable nature of this family animated flick, they’ll find a worthy and colorful experience. It follows a boy and his princess who go on a journey to stop an evil wizard. The best part of this movie remains Ian McShane as The Grump.

14. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The source material book remains a terrific adventure, but this Lily Collins movie adaptation lacks the time and effort to give it the treatment it deserves. That said, fans may enjoy the action of Collins’ Clary as she battles demons, vampires, and other monsters to find her mother.

15. Windfall (2022)

This bizarre thriller sees a family go on a trip only to find their vacation home under attack from some robbers. Its action feels boring, but its stellar cast of Lily Collins, Jason Siegel, Jesse Plemons, and more makes it worth a watch.

16. Rules Don’t Apply (2016)

This period-piece romance movie doesn’t quite go as far as it could. It tells the story of Lily Collins’ conservative Marla, who arrives in Hollywood and falls for her driver, whose job prevents him from work relationships. Even still, Collins and her co-star Alden Ehrenreich have undeniable chemistry.

17. Mirror Mirror (2012)

Director Tarsem Singh creates an engrossing and gorgeous look for this rendition of Snow White, though it lacks everything else. Lily Collins gives a solid performance as the lead princess, but it suffers from an uninteresting execution and weak script.

18. The English Teacher (2013)

This strange blend of comedy and drama falls a bit flat as a failed student gets a second chance from his former teacher. Julianne Moore gives her best shot in the leading role, but she remains unable to rescue this ill-fated and forgettable story.

19. Inheritance (2020)

Collins plays a daughter gifted with the shocking hidden inheritance from her father after his passing, which makes her a target. This idea sounds fine, but it takes way too long to get to the point of the entire movie and the enjoyable parts.

20. Priest (2011)

Lily Collins has a pretty straightforward and bland role as the kidnapped girl in this rough and stereotypical action horror movie. Stars like Paul Bettany and Karl Urban fail to save this uninspired vampire-centric tale from losing its bite.

21. Abduction (2011)

It seems unfortunate when an exciting premise of a movie falls so short, such as the case with this flat thriller. Taylor Lautner stars a young man who realizes his parents may have kidnapped him in the past. This leads him on a journey of discovery alongside Lily Collins’ Karen, but the adventure feels anything but thrilling.