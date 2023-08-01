20 Bands That Ignite the Stage with Electrifying Live Performances

There is a difference between good concerts and unforgettable performances. Concerts deliver music and excite the audience, while performances consider every sense. Performances utilize sound, visuals, delivery, audience engagement, and sometimes scents to enhance the audience's experience. According to the internet, here are 20 of the best performances from live bands.

1 – Kiss

Kiss captivates audiences with pyrotechnics, acrobatics, trapeze, fire breathing, and stellar live music. The audience gathers to dress up as band members and sing and dance to their favorite songs while Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Ace Frehley transport the audience to another dimension.

2 – The Killers

Let's look at the bright side.

“They are my favorite band, but I've been to so many other concerts, and their show and Brandon's energy can't be matched. Great chemistry with the audience as well,” a commenter shares.

3 – Rush

Rock band shows fuel their audience with amplified tracks and overflowing energy. Many live music fans say Rush put on the best shows of any band. One person says nothing will ever beat seeing Neil Peart (the drummer) live.

4 – The Cure

“Saw them outside on a perfect night at Lollapalooza with the entire Chicago skyline lit up. It was a combo of time, place, nostalgia, and a great performance by the band. I think about that show all the time,” one The Cure fan raves.

5 – Rage Against The Machine

“Although it's not my favorite band ever, and I never saw them in his ‘primal' (only saw them in 2008 when they passed in Portugal), it was the biggest explosion of live music I can happily recall,” A Rage Against the Machine enthusiast explains.

6 – Metallica

Metallica fans claim the band features unbeatable stage presence, incomparable sound quality, undeniable adrenaline rushes, and unforgettable mosh pits.

7 – Linkin Park

“Chester Bennington was unreal live. He sounded exactly [how] he did on records and could hold notes longer than I’ve ever seen anyone,” a Linkin Park fan adds.

8 – Pink Floyd

Many music appreciators state that the infamous psychedelic rock group that blended politics and emotions with the sonic experience delivers the most incredible live shows ever.

9 – Muse

Muse is the best band to see live, according to several concert-goers. The English rock band comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard doesn't skimp on the production, sound design, or visuals during live sets.

10 – Grateful Dead

Jerry Garcia arguably garnered one of the most loyal followings of any band. Every forum member claims they've seen over 20 shows; one even writes they've attended over 100 Grateful Dead shows. Each one is better than the last.

11 – Daft Punk

Seventeen years ago, Daft Punk performed one of the most iconic live sets in music history. The duo, clad in robot outfits and a spaceship-like stage, proved their worth to thousands at Coachella. One live music attendee says Daft Punk is better than any other music group ever created.

12 – Earth Wind & Fire

As a credit to Earth, Wind & Fire, the band is still popular today, with “September” still hitting the airwaves today. It only makes sense their live shows are still rocking.

“If I had to create a composite Perfect Band including every facet I love about music: innovation, danceability, versatility, more or less the band that perfectly does it all…that band would be Earth Wind & Fire,” someone expressed online.

13 – Iron Maiden

A lot of people online can only talk about how Iron Maiden has gotten better with time. A few people say this is the only band they've seen more than once and that they never miss a show when they come into town.

14 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

For a lot of people, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard is the band you can't miss. This band has started a near cult following, as some people tour around the county to follow this Australian rock band.

15 – Foo Fighters

A band that keeps coming back from heartbreak, the Foo Fighters came back to touring after losing their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The band was initially formed by frontman Dave Grohl after losing Kurt Cobain, but this group puts on one of the best live rock shows around.

16 – My Chemical Romance

For a while, fans thought they might never see My Chemical Romance live again. But just a few years ago, this emo rock band resurfaced from their slumber and started to release new music and tour at select locations. They're for sure a band you don't want to miss.

17 – Phish

A lot like the fans of the Grateful Dead, Phish fans are known to be dedicated. When touring, fans will follow Phish around from location to location, forming a solid base for this jam band. The one thing about a Phish show is you'll never see the same show twice.

18 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce and his band have been rocking out for decades and they're still going. A number of fans online said that going to a Springsteen show was amazing and he “performs like there is no place else he would rather be,” said one fan.

19 – Queens of the Stone Age

When it comes to t Queens of the Stone Age, a number of fans claim they're much better live than on any of their studio albums. Some fans even told stories about the band inviting everyone to hang out with them at a local bar after the show.

20 – Korn

A number of people online said that it was a little odd that Korn ended up being one of the best shows they've seen. Many said they weren't fans before seeing them live but changed their minds after the show.

Source: Reddit