Best Lucy Hale Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Born in 1989 in Memphis, Tennessee, Lucy Hale rose to fame in her teenage years through special appearances on various TV shows and movies. Before long, she received offers to star in her own movies and drama series like Pretty Little Liars. She continues to entertain with horror series and murder mysteries similar to what she started with.

These best Lucy Hale movies and TV shows showcase what makes Hale such a riveting actress regarding teen dramas and darker mysteries. Not many of these series and movies push the boundaries of entertainment, but they don’t have to. The best Lucy Hale movies and TV shows entertain with just enough emotional drama to be worth checking out.

1. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

Lucy Hale’s most unforgettable role still remains Aria Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. This modern mix of I Know What You Did Last Summer with a brilliant dose of humor makes this one of the most substantial teen drama series in the 21st century. Though it often retreads ideas a bit too much, Hale never fails to command the small screen with her wise-cracking and charismatic lead character.

2. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

Lucy Hale plays a smaller than usual role in this film as Effie, but this doesn’t stop her from contributing well to this classic. This sequel to one of the most influential feel-good movies of all time follows up well with its stellar cast of people like Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively, whose relationship issues deliver on all fronts.

3. The Unicorn (2018)

In this weird film, Lucy Hale shows off her wild side and full comedic prowess as a side character about an engaged couple trying out a more open relationship. Hale’s Jesse steals almost every scene she’s in.

4. The Hating Game (2021)

This adult rom-com has no business being this entertaining and exciting. Its otherwise standard premise about two rival co-workers who fall in love with one another sounds cliché, but the riveting performances from Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell light up the screen. Their chemistry feels unmatched for any work in Hale’s career.

5. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2008)

Lucy Hale spent a couple of years as the recurring character Miranda on this iconic and magical Disney Channel sitcom. Hale matches Selena Gomez’s energy well, showing how she could and would become one of the teen stars at the time.

6. Son of the South (2021)

This powerful film about the Civil Rights Movement dives into an emotional adaptation of the real story of a racist group member’s grandson, who challenges his family’s legacy and the status quo in the United States. Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, and Cedric the Entertainer all provide excellent performances.

7. Ragdoll (2021)

Lucy Hale returns to her murder mystery roots with this intense and dark thriller series. While it falls a bit too much into the cliché territory of this genre, its dry sense of humor and intriguing cast make this a solid replacement for Pretty Little Liars fans.

8. Katy Keene (2020)

This strange Riverdale spin-off focuses on Hale as the titular character alongside Ashleigh Murray’s terrific Josie. It features some enjoyable moments and drama as Keene navigates the painful New York City corporate scene. While some may argue this would be better as a storyline within Riverdale, it offers just enough to stand on its own.

9. Scream 4 (2011)

Lucy Hale takes on a glorious spoilery role in this fourth entry in the meta-themed slasher series. While Hale doesn’t have the chance to show her scream queen skills in full force, her moments remain one of this movie's most thrilling and entertaining parts.

10. Secret of the Wings (2012)

Lucy Hale and Mae Whitman work so well off one another in this animated feature about Tinker Bell. The predictable journey Tinker Bell and her friend Periwinkle go on to find the secret of the fairy wings belies the fun vocal performances and excellent 3D animation.

11. Truth or Dare (2018)

This bizarre Blumhouse teen horror flick takes the childish truth-or-dare game and gives it a terrifying twist. Lucy Hale and the other college students in the story must participate in the game and tell the truth or dare to live. It never quite goes as far as it should, but it feels like a unique take on otherwise harmless fun.

12. Puppy Love (2023)

Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale come together for this adult romantic comedy about two exes who find themselves brought back together when their dogs have puppies with one another. It doesn’t offer anything new to the stuffed rom-com genre, but it has that lovable, feel-good vibe throughout.

13. The Storied Life of A.J. Fiery (2022)

This adaptation of an award-winning novel never quite reaches the height of the source material. That said, Hale’s Amelia and Kunal Nayyar’s A.J. have solid chemistry with one another as the two lead in this tale about a broken man who finds a second chance at appreciating life.

14. A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (2011)

This weird modern take on Cinderella sees Lucy Hale star as a distraught teenage singer with an evil stepfamily. It never goes far enough with the musical side of the story, but its enjoyable romance makes for a good time.

15. Sorority Wars (2009)

This underrated teen comedy features Hale as a college freshman who refuses to join her mom’s sorority. This leads to drama with the other students and her mom. The characters feel a bit bland, but Hale still gives off her classic witty one-liners.

16. A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

This raunchy and often funny drama sees Lucy Hale show off her wilder side. After her ex-boyfriend points out her closed-off nature, she goes on a spree to complete a list of radical goals to show how she’s not so innocent after all.

17. Big Gold Brick (2022)

Greats like Andy Garcia, Oscar Isaac, Megan Fox, and Lucy Hale come together in this fascinating comedic drama about a writer who works for an eccentric man to write his autobiography. The chaos and drama feel a bit disjointed at times, but it offers some enjoyable scenes and laughs.

18. Inside Man (2023)

Hale plays an intriguing role in this crime thriller about a man looking for redemption by going undercover in a crime syndicate. This lets Hale take on a more action-packed role, which feels refreshing in otherwise dramatic efforts.

19. Life Sentence (2018)

This CW series has a fantastic story setup but fails to follow through well with it. Lucy Hale plays Stella, a woman with cancer who does whatever she wants. Burned bridges and horrifying consequences come back to bite her when she finds out she’s cured of cancer. It lacks the impact of her actions in a meaningful way.

20. Bionic Woman (2007)

This strange remake of the classic TV series about a mechanical woman looks stylish in its effects and set pieces but not much else. The writing feels a bit lackluster, while the characters lack much depth beyond the sci-fi premise.

21. Fantasy Island (2020)

Blumhouse releases plenty of enjoyable horror films, but this 2020 title from the studio falls short in almost every way. Hale stars as Melanie, a girl who chases after a false promise from a rich man at a remote resort, only to find herself on the run for her life. Its frights miss alongside the script, which comes off underdone.

22. Fear Island (2009)

This teen horror movie underuses Lucy Hale in every way. Its script feels too derivative and a shallow copy of other slasher flicks. The predictable story follows Hale and other students as they try to survive against a mysterious killer.