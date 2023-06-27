The 12 Best Macaulay Culkin Movies, Ranked

Macaulay Culkin found fame at a very young age, having first appeared on television at just five and in his first movie at eight.

The prime of his fame came during childhood, as his adulthood has involved substance abuse and other personal issues. Still, he's recently enjoyed a career resurgence and appears to have overcome his problems. He has around 20 film credits and approximately 15 television acting credits. In this piece, we'll list Culkin's dozen best movies, ending with the finest he's ever appeared in.

1. The Nutcracker (1993, directed by Emile Ardolino)

The Nutcracker is a Christmas musical movie based on Peter Martins's stage production, which was, in turn, based on Tchaikovsky's 1892 ballet. It follows the traditional plot whereby a young girl falls asleep on Christmas Eve and dreams of a fantasy world in which toys come to life.

Culkin has multiple roles in this one, as the eponymous Nutcracker, the Prince, and Drosselmeyer's nephew. While the film is passable and largely enjoyable, the young star received widespread criticism for his performance. Critics said he couldn't sing or dance, looked out of place, was always on the periphery, and felt like he was a very obvious celebrity guest. However, The Nutcracker is festive enough, beautiful, and romantic, and most of the dance choreography is excellent.

2. My Girl (1991, directed by Howard Zieff)

My Girl is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama movie set in Madison, Pennsylvania that follows a death-obsessed 11-year-old girl who meets an unpopular boy the same age in the summer of 1972. Its title refers to The Temptations' 1964 soul record of the same name.

Anna Chlumsky plays the eponymous character, Vada Sultenfuss, and Culkin plays Thomas J. Sennett, the boy she meets. They're both great and give mature performances. Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis also appear in prominent roles. My Girl is a beautiful, sweet, and sometimes funny film with a sad ending, undoubtedly resulting in tears flowing.

3. See You in the Morning (1989, directed by Alan J. Pakula)

See You in the Morning is a romantic comedy-drama about a divorced psychiatrist and widowed photographer who meet at a party in Manhattan but have to juggle their budding relationship with their existing parenting responsibilities.

The cast is excellent, with Jeff Bridges playing Larry Livingstone, the psychiatrist, Alice Krige playing Beth Goodwin, the photographer, and Farrah Fawcett also appearing. Culkin plays Billy, one of Larry's children, and Drew Barrymore appears as Cathy, one of Beth's, and they do well, as do all the younger cast members. See You in the Morning has a pretty mundane plot and script, but its stars make it enjoyable. It's engaging and occasionally quite funny.

4. Changeland (2019, directed by Seth Green)

Changeland is a comedy-drama movie about a troubled man who arranges to meet his estranged childhood friend in Thailand after enduring a personal crisis, where the pair find renewed meaning and purpose.

Seth Green, who wrote and directed this film, plays Brandon, the troubled man. Breckin Meyer plays his friend Dan. Culkin plays Ian, a tour boat operator who teaches the pair about Thailand and offers them life advice. They make a solid trio with great chemistry. Brenda Song, Clare Grant (Green's wife), and Randy Orton also appear. Changeland is a pleasant, warmhearted, anti-toxic masculinity film with relatable characters. Its stunning setting is a nice bonus.

5. Rocket Gibraltar (1988, directed by Daniel Petrie)

Rocket Gibraltar is a drama movie about an aging patriarch and retired Hollywood screenwriter who unites his whole family for his birthday, several of whom have personal and social problems they must put aside as the older man's health begins to fail.

Burt Lancaster plays Levi Rockwell, the patriarch, and his family members include characters played by Suzy Amis, Patricia Clarkson, Frances Conroy, Sinead Cusack, John Glover, Bill Pullman, Kevin Spacey, and Culkin, who has a small but admirable role as one of his grandchildren in his film debut. Rocket Gibraltar is an unusual but sweet, touching movie worth watching for its many big names.

6. Saved! (2004, directed by Brian Dannelly)

Saved! is an independent, satirical black comedy movie about a teenage girl at a Christian high school who attempts to “cure” her ex-boyfriend of his homosexuality by sleeping with him but becomes pregnant and gets ostracized by her schoolmates.

Jena Malone stars as Mary Cummings, the Christian high school girl, and Mandy Moore and Culkin provide support. Culkin brilliantly plays Roland Stockard, the paraplegic brother of Mary's best friend, Hilary Faye, played by Moore. Saved! is an intelligent, original, ambitious film that conveys an important message about tolerance and acceptance.

7. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, directed by Chris Columbus)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a Christmas comedy movie and the sequel to 1990's Home Alone. A young boy gets separated from his family en route to their festive vacation to Florida, ending up alone in New York City, where he encounters a familiar pair of bumbling criminals.

Culkin reprises his iconic role of Kevin McCallister, the boy alone in New York, and gives another excellent and endearing performance as the character. The terrific supporting cast includes Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara, Tim Curry, and Brenda Fricker. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York lacks the originality of its predecessor, but it's still a holiday classic. It's hilarious, sentimental, and deliciously sadistic with its cartoon violence.

8. Only the Lonely (1991, directed by Chris Columbus)

Only the Lonely is a romantic comedy-drama and a humorous take on the premise established in a 1953 television play and a 1955 film, both called Marty. It's about a bachelor looking to settle down and start a family with a mortuary beautician while dealing with his overbearing mother, who wants him to herself. The film's title comes from Roy Orbison's 1960 song of the same name.

John Candy plays Danny Muldoon, the bachelor who's a Chicago police officer. Maureen O'Hara brilliantly plays Rose, his controlling mother, and Ally Sheedy plays Theresa Luna, the introverted mortuary worker Danny falls for. Culkin has a small role as Billy Muldoon, one of Danny's nephews, alongside his brother Kieran and James Belushi also appears. Only the Lonely is sweet and amusing, featuring one of the legendary Candy's most accomplished all-round performances.

9. Uncle Buck (1989, directed by John Hughes)

Uncle Buck is a comedy movie about an underachieving and slobbish bachelor asked to babysit his brother's children when a family emergency requires them to head away for a short while.

The material has a definite underlying uneasy feeling, which somewhat sours its standing as a classic, but it's undeniably an entertaining film. John Candy stars in the eponymous role and has excellent support from Amy Madigan and Laurie Metcalfe. Alongside Jean Louisa Kelly and Gaby Hoffmann, Culkin plays Miles Russell, one of the three siblings Buck babysits, and he's fabulous. Uncle Buck is well-performed and will make you laugh throughout and cry with its climactic sentimentality.

10. Adam Green's Aladdin (2015, directed by Adam Green)

Adam Green's Aladdin is an independent comedy-drama movie that's a modern take on the classic Arabian Nights tale. It follows Aladdin's dysfunctional family living in an “average” American city governed by an unscrupulous Sultan with a self-indulgent socialite daughter.

Green stars in the eponymous role, and the supporting cast includes the likes of Natasha Lyonne and Zoë Kravitz. Culkin plays Ralph, a protester who is willing to die for his beliefs, and he throws himself into his friend Green's passion project. Adam Green's Aladdin is a surreal delight, like nothing you've seen before. It's creative, funny, provocative, and visually interesting throughout.

11. Jacob's Ladder (1990, directed by Adrian Lyne)

Jacob's Ladder is a psychological horror movie about a haunted Vietnam War veteran who, while mourning the death of his son, attempts to uncover his past while enduring a severe dissociative disorder that sends him spiraling into a world of weird hallucinations.

It stars Tim Robbins as Jacob Singer, the military veteran with mental health issues, and he's fantastic, as are Elizabeth Peña and Danny Aiello in supporting roles. Culkin adeptly plays Gabriel “Gabe” Singe, Jacob's deceased son, who Jacob sees in visions and imagined realities. Jacob's Ladder has a creepy, sad, desperate, and surreal tone, but it's engaging, emotionally investing, powerful, fascinating, and brilliantly performed.

12. Home Alone (1990, directed by Chris Columbus)

Home Alone is a Christmas comedy movie about a young boy forced to defend his huge suburban Chicago home from bungling burglars after getting accidentally left behind when his family heads off on their festive vacation to Paris.

Culkin plays Kevin McCallister for the first time in this one, giving a superb and lovable performance that makes it impossible to imagine anyone else in the role. The terrific supporting cast includes Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara, and Roberts Blossom. Home Alone is rib-ticklingly funny, heartwarming, teeming with creativity, excellently performed, brimming with hilarious slapstick violence, and so incredibly Christmassy that you must watch it every December.