11 Best Managers in English Premier League History

The history of the English Premier League is packed with iconic players, thrilling teams, and magical moments. Soccer is a team game, but in the eye of every storm stands a single individual, a beacon of calm in the chaos. Managers are the conductors of a beautiful nightmare, all-seeing and all-knowing, stewarding the ship to land or the ocean floor. Without the managers, soccer is nothing.

There have been some incredible managers in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/93. A cursory glance at the names missing from this list (Mancini, Houlier, Redknapp, Hiddink, etc.) says as much. Whether through title-winning exploits or overachieving in impossible circumstances, the best managers in the Premier League’s 30+ years are the architects of sporting history.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United

There have been contenders and pretenders, but Sir Alex Ferguson stands alone at the top regarding the Premier League’s best managers. Fergie’s record at Manchester United speaks for itself, and the club’s commitment to mediocrity in the years following his retirement only adds fuel to the fire. Ferguson won 13 league titles as United manager, a record unlikely to be matched, and did it with style and steel. Whether you love or hate Manchester United, it is difficult to argue against Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy.

2. Arsene Wenger – Arsenal

Sir Alex is number one, but Arsene Wenger pushed him all the way. Wenger’s appointment at Arsenal in September 1996 was met with ambivalence and even disdain, but the man from Strasbourg changed the league. Wenger dragged English football kicking and screaming into the modern age, revolutionizing preparation and playing some beautiful football. Arsene Wenger only won three Premier League titles, but his influence and impact are undeniable.

3. Jose Mourinho – Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

There have been plenty of divisive managers in the Premier League’s long history, but none have been as successful as The Special One. Okay, that moniker comes from a misquote, but it has followed the three-time Premier League winner since his appointment at Chelsea in June 2004. Mourinho’s teams didn’t play exciting football, and they didn’t change the game, but they were relentless. Above all, they were successful. Jose Mourinho isn’t to everyone’s taste, but the results speak for themselves.

4. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City

Where will Pep rank among Premier League managers when all is said and done? Many fans dismiss the work that the Catalonian has done at Manchester City, suggesting anyone can do that job with that budget, but that disregards the incredible influence that Guardiola has had on modern football. In many ways, Pep Guardiola is in a league of his own, with his intense focus on pressing and possession now a staple worldwide. Guardiola has won five Premier League titles at the time of writing, but only a fool would bet against him adding more to that tally.

5. Jürgen Klopp – Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary impact has somewhat overshadowed Jürgen Klopp’s work at Liverpool. When Klopp took over in October 2015, Liverpool was a perennial underachiever, a sleeping giant living off former glories. Klopp changed everything, creating an on-field identity that gelled perfectly with the club’s history and traditions. A record-breaking second place in 2018/19 was followed by the club’s first Premier League title and first championship in 30 years.

6. Carlo Ancelotti – Chelsea, Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s teams might not play with an easily identifiable style like Guardiola, Wenger, or Klopp, or even with the stubbornness of Mourinho’s teams, but the Italian is an all-time great for a reason. The most successful manager in UEFA Champions League history, Ancelotti’s brief spell at Chelsea was record-breaking. He won the Premier League in his first season with a record number of points, winning Chelsea’s first league and cup double in the process.

He was shockingly sacked after Chelsea finished second in his sophomore season, a decision that still baffles fans today. He also managed Everton, but that feels more like a fever dream than anything else.

7. Rafael Benitez – Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton

He may have never won the Premier League title (despite coming close), but that shouldn’t diminish Rafael Benitez’s reputation in the Premier League. Benitez did a fantastic job at Liverpool, steadied a troubled ship at Chelsea, and became a citywide icon at Newcastle. Everton? No, we won’t mention that. Except for the latter, Benitez left every club in a better place than he inherited it, doing it through an elite understanding of the opposing team’s weaknesses.

8. Antonio Conte – Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur

If Pep Guardiola refers to you as a ‘tactical master’, you probably have a good idea of what you are doing. Antonio Conte may not have been able to break the Spurs curse, but the Italian is undoubtedly among the best managers the Premier League has ever seen. He won the league in his first season at Chelsea, setting a record for most wins in a season (30). Conte’s work is an exercise in organization and tactical nuance, often overlooked in the face of his aggressive nature. A fantastic manager, to say the least.

9. Roy Hodgson – Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Watford

Okay, it might feel like we’re talking about a different world now, but there is more to managing in the English Premier League than finishing first. The competition’s history is filled with teams punching above their weight, outperforming big spending clubs year after year, largely thanks to the guile and acumen of the man in charge. Roy Hodgson has often been that man, bringing the best out of Fulham, West Brom, and (currently) Crystal Palace over the decades and being a thoroughly pleasant presence at each stop.

Hodgson might not be the man for the big club, but there hasn’t been a better man for potential overachievers.

10. David Moyes – Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland, West Ham United

How will David Moyes be remembered as a Premier League manager? Will it be for his brief tenure in charge of Manchester United, 10 months as a dead man walking, given the impossible task of following in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson? Hopefully not. Moyes worked wonders during his decade at Everton and is doing a similarly sparkling job at West Ham United, guiding The Hammers to a first European trophy in 59 years (no, the Intertoto Cup doesn’t count). Much like Hodgson, the magic of Moyes lies in his ability to overachieve consistently.

11. Claudio Ranieri – Chelsea, Leicester City, Fulham, Watford

Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League career and legacy are a little unusual. His time at Fulham and Watford is best forgotten, but winning the league with Leicester City? Unbelievable, still. That season was a miracle never to be repeated, but it was a miracle that definitely happened, and Ranieri’s place in the history books is assured. The Italian also did a more than decent job at Chelsea, building the foundation for the club’s success over the last 20 years.