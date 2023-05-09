22 Best Margot Robbie Movies And Where To Watch Them

When it comes to the most successful and prolific female actors these days, it is hard to ignore the brilliance of Margot Robbie. Since entering the scene in her breakout role as Charlotte in The Wolf of Wall Street, she has speedily risen to fame.

To this point, she has starred in a whopping 20+ movies in a single decade, and each is worthy in its own right. The best Margot Robbie movies include almost every film she has been in since the launch of her career.

Before you prepare to watch Barbie later this year, here are the best Margot Robbie movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. I, Tonya (2017)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Many of the other movies on this list see Margot Robbie usually as the companion to other stars whose names light up the screen. But I, Tonya, is unequivocally the Margot Robbie show.

Starring as the titular, real-life Tonya Harding, this tells the story of the infamous figure skating scandal that ruined her life. Robbie showed that she could make viewers laugh, cry, smile, and cheer for her simultaneously in this beautiful examination of a real person’s tragic legacy.

2. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

James Gunn was the director who needed to take the brilliant premise of The Suicide Squad and turn it into something special. Margot Robbie once again thrills as the best person to play Harley Quinn, but this time, she got to do it alongside a strong plot and actors who could match her undeniable energy.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

For many, this movie cemented Margot Robbie as someone to watch out for in Hollywood. Starring alongside greats like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Matthew McConaughey, Robbie somehow manages to steal the spotlight in this wonderfully-produced story of crooked Wall Street brokers.

4. Birds of Prey (2020)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This spin-off movie of the 2016 Suicide Squad somehow managed to be massively better overall. A huge reason behind this was the crucial focus on Robbie’s Harley Quinn as the lead this time around.

Her run-in with the criminal underworld after her breakup with Joker is ridiculously over-the-top and full of thrilling action sequences grounded by hilarious moments.

5. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This award-winning Quentin Tarantino film about the messier days of Hollywood in the 1950s and how a group of unlikely workers would shape it is a must-watch, especially for Robbie fans. The well-written story includes a massive and unforgettable cast, yet Robbie shines through as one of the brightest spots.

6. Suicide Squad (2016)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Not to be confused with the more recent and much better movie of nearly the same, Suicide Squad is, admittedly, a mixed bag. Though it thrills with satisfying action and cinematics, its story is understandably a little too loose.

Even still, Margot Robbie introduced us to her rendition of Harley Quinn here, carrying this entire movie on her back from start to finish.

7. Promising Young Woman (2020)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Promising Young Woman is a rare example of a Margot Robbie film where she doesn’t star herself. Instead, she produced this instant classic about a woman who lives a secret life at night. Without saying much, it’s best to go into this surprising thriller with an open mind, ready to be impressed and shocked.

8. The Big Short (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a bizarre example of a serious topic—in this case, the recession in 2008—and somehow gives it a strange comedic twist. Anchored by its fantastic cast of men taking advantage of Wall Street’s imminent collapse, it balances the many characters and shifting tone quite well.

9. Suite Française (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV

Margot Robbie plays a primarily supportive role in this period piece about a French lady falling in love with a German soldier while her husband is away at war. With tons of drama, it uses its impressive cast well to craft a romantic tale worth checking out.

10. About Time (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

One of the earliest movies in Margot Robbie’s career is also one of the most underrated and best. It is a more down-to-earth time travel tale about a man falling in love with a girl and the troubles that come about. The cast has excellent chemistry across the board with each other.

11. Bombshell (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Telling the story of three ambitious news anchors and how they changed TV networks forever, this movie is anchored by its three female powerhouses. Admittedly, the story is a bit shallow at times, but there is no denying how unforgettable Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman are.

12. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)

Where to Watch: Vudu

The sequel to the original family film is leaps and bounds better than the first. The titular Peter Rabbit is far more interesting this time, with a much more personal and reflective tale. It helps, too, that the highly talented cast is back and better than ever.

13. Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

A glimpse at the real life of the Winnie the Pooh creator, this movie tries and succeeds at times to balance the endearing nature of the children’s books and the setting. With a backdrop of war and violence in England at the time, it is a powerful but often stumbling yet valiant attempt.

14. The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Instead of repeating what has already been done with Tarzan as a character by Disney and others, this movie focuses on what happens to the jungle-raised man after living in England for a decade. The plot is thin and derivative, but the leads steal the show, including Robbie as Jane.

15. Z for Zachariah (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

At times slow and prodding, this post-apocalyptic film follows Margot Robbie as potentially the last woman on Earth. Torn between two men both vying for her love and the future of humanity, the drama between the trio is fascinating when it happens. Unfortunately, that is rare in this slower feature film.

16. Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is one of the strangest Tina Fey films, seeing her star as a reporter who finds herself in the middle of a war in Afghanistan in 2002. Alongside Margot Robbie’s Tanya, they get into ridiculous fun and violence as they navigate this worn-torn land.

17. Peter Rabbit (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

There is nothing particularly wrong with this reintroduction of Beatrix Potter’s famous rabbits, especially regarding the star-studded cast. It is primarily a good and safe family film that set the stage for its much-better sequel.

18. Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Robbie rarely gets to take on the somewhat antagonistic role, but that is precisely the case here. As Queen Elizabeth I, she battles against her rival and sister, Mary, for the right to rule over Scotland. The pacing might sometimes be disappointing, but Robbie and Saoirse Ronan never are.

19. Dreamland (2019)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The premise of this movie is a relatively simple one: telling the story of a bounty hunter who finds himself enraptured by Margot Robbie’s Allison, who he should be trying to take down. But, unfortunately, this is a prime example of a weak story carried by Robbie’s electric performance.

20. Focus (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Focus’ main issue is that it tries too hard to be what other movies already did and better. Instead, it focuses on two lead con artists who were previously romantically involved and are now at odds in their latest mission. Though the writing and twists fall short, Robbie and her co-star, Will Smith, don’t.

21. Babylon (2022)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

You wouldn’t be wrong if you felt like the premise of Babylon sounds familiar: a movie about the earliest stages of Hollywood, carried by a performance from Margot Robbie. Instead, it sounds like another Hollywood historical film much further up on this list.

Unfortunately, it lacks the punch and cohesiveness of its better counterpart, but at least the acting is noteworthy.

22. Terminal (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Terminal is one of the few examples of a bad Margot Robbie film. However, the premise is stellar, telling the story of multiple people tied together in the middle of a mastermind’s attempt at revenge.

While the stories of the terminally ill patient, two assassins, a waitress, and more sound exciting, the execution is anything but. Instead, it is bland, uninspired, and an unfortunate blemish in Robbie’s career.

