25 Best Mark Wahlberg Movies and Where to Watch Them

Mark Wahlberg has been doing everything from romantic comedies to the most heart-pounding action thrillers since the 1990s. Marky Mark has some of the finest epic movies from around the globe under his belt and a storied career with some duds to go with masterpieces.

But where do your favorites rank in the top 25 best Mark Wahlberg movies of all time? Here are the quintessential best Mark Wahlberg movies, and where you can watch all of them right now to brush up on his blockbuster acting career.

1. The Departed (2006)

Where to Watch: Hulu

The Departed is, above all else, a gripping duel between Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. Both act as moles for the police department and an infamous gang, respectively, and have to figure out the identity of the other before it is too late. Wahlberg, one of the few who know DiCapriuo's true identity, delivers a performance that's on par and surpasses the rest of his ensemble cast.

Filled with emotional drama, intense moments, and spectacular action, this epitomizes what makes a Mark Wahlberg movie what it can and should be.

2. The Fighter (2010)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Mark Wahlberg impresses as the star of a boxing up-and-comer who wishes nothing but to become a champion and redeem his family. If you have heard of this, albeit great, premise before, you wouldn’t be wrong, but The Fighter is carried by unbelievably impressive performances from Wahlberg, Christian Bale, and Amy Adams.

3. Boogie Nights (1997)

By far one of the most harrowing experiences you’ll find Mark Wahlberg star in, Boogie Nights vastly differs from his other films. Finding himself as the latest adult entertainment star, his success is weighted by the effects of substance abuse and everything else that drags him down.

4. Three Kings (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This war movie features an all-star cast of four soldiers, led by George Clooney, as they try to rescue Mark Wahlberg’s tortured Sergeant Troy role. It is gruesome and full of war-related violence that was tied to the real-world events going on at the time.

5. Invincible (2006)

Where to Watch: Disney+

There is something to love about this classic sports story about a nobody — Wahlberg’s unprecedented 30-year-old football rookie, in this case — rising to greatness. Filled with warmth and heart, this is a lovely break from all the intense movies Wahlberg is known for.

6. Ted (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video , Apple TV

Ignoring the horrible memes, Ted is not your kid’s teddy bear film by a long shot. Mark Wahlberg plays a grown man with a living teddy bear who has no problem consuming alcohol and spewing curse words nonstop. Its premise is as ridiculous as the relationship between the leads.

7. Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This survival thriller flick features Wahlberg as one of the unlucky crew members aboard an oil rig that explodes and leaves him trapped with the survivors trying to escape the raging inferno without joining the others who have already perished. Disturbing and thrilling, it features a far different type of action for Marky Mark.

8. Patriots Day (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

One of the most harrowing movies Wahlberg has ever starred in, Patriots Day, is the horrifying recreation of the Boston Marathon bomb incident that claimed the lives of far too many people. Wahlberg thrills as one of the people racing against time to find the culprits responsible for the awful deed.

9. Traveller (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

One of the first terrific movies for Mark Wahlberg, Traveller features him starring as the younger newcomer in an Irish-American gang. The honest exploration of this culture and their dramatic lives makes this movie an instant classic.

10. The Other Guys (2010)

Where to Watch: Peacock

The epitome of the wonderful action comedy movies with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, The Other Guys is the quintessential modern buddy cop film. The two regular detectives find themselves thrust into a much larger case than it initially seems.

In the process, this film thrills just as much as it evokes laughter in wonderfully equal portions.

11. All the Money in the World (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

All the Money in the World is a riveting take on a true story about a rich man refusing to pay the buyout to save his grandson. In the process, two people must work together to save the boy from his kidnappers in a powerful and moving story by Ridley Scott.

12. Lone Survivor (2013)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Mark Wahlberg stars in this gritty, bloody war film about a group of soldiers who find themselves locked in a battle against the Taliban where they are heavily outnumbered, and there seems to be no hope of survival.

13. The Italian Job (2003)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This 2003 remake of the original 1969 heist film is immensely engaging with its fantastic cast, led by Mark Wahlberg. The group tries to recover the gold their former comrade stole during a previous heist, and thrilling chaos and drama ensue.

14. Date Night (2010)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Mark Wahlberg plays a rather unique supporting role in this action comedy featuring Steve Carell and Tiny Fey, playing ordinary people thrown into the middle of crime and action. While not perfect, the balance between action and comedy is refreshing here.

15. 2 Guns (2013)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg sell this movie on their chemistry alone. They are undercover agents for a crime syndicate who are unaware of each other until they are left to take the fall. Then, together, they wage war to survive to see their innocence proven.

16. The Yards (2000)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

After returning from prison, Mark Wahlberg’s character finds himself thrust back into the crime-ridden world of murder, backstabbing, and violence. As a result, this heavily action-packed movie feels more grounded than some of Wahlberg’s other movies.

17. I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This is one of the strangest comedy films for adult audiences about the conflict between two rivals and the detectives they put in the middle of it all. Mark Wahlberg mainly plays a supporting role in this bizarre but oddly enjoyable movie.

18. We Own the Night (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Joaquin Phoenix and Wahlberg star in a buddy action movie where the two brothers take the fight directly to the mobs in New York City after the police fail to stop Wahlberg’s character from being nearly assassinated.

19. Four Brothers (2005)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

Four Brothers has everything going for it to make it an instant classic, but it makes the mistake of trying too much. Mark Wahlberg plays one of four brothers whose mother is murdered and the quartet’s search for revenge against a crime lord.

The action is ultra-violent, and the relationships between the four are fantastic, but it’s held back by the story being pulled in too many directions.

20. Rock Star (2001)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Mark Wahlberg hangs up his guns and special effects for an adult film about being chosen as the next rockstar (hence the name). In the end, Rock Star is far from reaching the heights of similar premises, such as A Star is Born, but it is at least a competent and unique film for the actor.

21. Contraband (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This is by far the most senseless and unoriginal movie Mark Wahlberg has ever made. Even still, there is something enjoyable about the ridiculous action sequences as Wahlberg’s lead character attempts to gather a team to run a mission in Panama.

22. Pain & Gain (2013)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This movie sets itself up well with a stellar cast of Wahlberg, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Anthony Mackie as the leads. However, the result is a mostly predictable, mindlessly violent action comedy film about three extortionists.

23. The Corruptor (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is one of the most basic action thrillers Mark Wahlberg has done in his career. He teams up with Chow Yun-Fat in this detective buddy movie, where they battle against the gangs in New York City’s Chinatown. The Corruptor features derivative but decent fight scenes.

24. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

The fourth entry in the Michael Bay Transformer series is the best of the couple of bouts that Wahlberg had with the franchise. While Wahlberg’s movies don’t compare to the original trilogy, there is something to be said about the unbelievable special effects and glorious battles between machines that this movie has going for it.

25. Daddy’s Home (2015)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Many times over, there are romantic comedies with a love triangle between the main characters. In this case, the story is over as Will Ferrell is the stepfather to Mark Wahlberg’s kids in this over-the-top goofy family comedy with some decent rival chemistry between the two leads.

More From Wealth of Geeks

Some masterpieces get lost with the tides of time. But every true piece of art is timeless. It remains relevant decades later — movies like Titanic and The Sound of Music are huge testaments of this.

Though these timeless films may remain as significant as the years they were made, newer films are rolling out daily. New and more brilliant movies take the world by storm, each release inching away at older films people grew up watching. Here are 10 movie masterpieces that people have forgotten about.

Here are 10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People

12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good

Movies have the power to surprise us in unexpected ways. Sometimes, we go into a film with low expectations, only to thoroughly enjoy it.

In this article, we've compiled a list of 12 movies people didn't expect to like but were pleasantly surprised by. These movies range in genre, style, and era, but they all share one thing in common: they exceeded expectations.

Here are 12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good

15 Movies With Jaw-Dropping Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately

Are you a fan of films that twist you, turn you, and blow you away with their insane plot twists? We got you covered. An online discussion asks, “I wanna watch a movie with a massive plot twist. Something that makes you go holy cow by the end.”

They continued, “I remember watching a movie with my ex. I don't know the title, but it was the biggest ‘holy [Sugar-Honey-Ice-Tea] what the fridge was that?' of my life. I needed a moment to process what even happened.” Here are the top film nominations for insane plot twists.

Here are 15 Movies With Jaw-Dropping Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately

10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright

Sometimes, movies are only great for one watch.

Here are 10 movies that used to be mind-blowing but are now just meh.

Here are 10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright

10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly

If you watch movies, you've inevitably stumbled across a premise so bad it distracts from the film.

With a lousy script, not even talented actors can save the story. Here are ten films the internet says tried to cement a serious story but fell flat due to a bad premise.

Here are 10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.