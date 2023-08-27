22 Best Men’s Tennis Players Ever

Tennis is a game of grace, flare, and sophistication. We all know the sport has a pristine reputation to uphold compared to its peers, and the individuals who have pushed it forward deserve all of the credit for the game's growth.

Men's tennis players are powerful, athletic, and marketable. The best players have the drive to succeed and win Grand Slam championships, but they also participate in year-round tune-up tournaments, making their presence known all over the globe.

We want to celebrate the best men's tennis players to have ever appeared on the ATP Tour. From the hallowed rivalries like Sampson vs. Agassi and Federer vs. Nadal to outcast players like Ivan Lendl, you'll find your favorite GOAT on this list.

Note: Only players from the Open Era will appear on the list, so 1968 to the present.

1 – Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is an impenetrable force that never stops coming. Djokovic's will to win combines with an unprecedented defensive style to beat everyone in his path, whether that be a young player gunning for his crown or a fellow legend of the ATP. Djokovic's 23 Grand Slams are still growing by the year, cementing his place as the greatest ever to play the game.

2 – Roger Federer

Roger Federer is the most aesthetically marvelous tennis player ever to live, even if he's been surpassed on the all-time list by Novak Djokovic. Federer's 20 Grand Slams only begin to describe the feelings fans enjoyed viewing him prance and dance around the court for almost two decades. His rivalry with Rafael Nadal is arguably the best in sports history, and his all-around play gives him an edge over the clay-oriented Nadal.

3 – Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal started out his career as a one-surface player, dominating the French Open and locking up a Grand Slam every year due to this tournament's presence on the calendar. But with more time passing, Nadal persevered through his struggles on grass and hard courts to become a maestro on any surface. With just one year left in his career, Nadal has etched his name in the annals of tennis lore for the rest of the sport's history.

4 – Pete Sampras

Before the “Big 3” came along, Pete Sampras was arguably the best player ever to live. His strong serve and powerful groundstrokes were ahead of their time and would have fit in well with the modern game. Sampras' rivalry with Andre Agassi was a precursor to some of the battles between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic in the 21st century.

5 – Björn Borg

Björn Borg may have won 11 Grand Slam titles, but his career still seems like a “what-if.” The Swedish sensation won all of his championships by the time he was 25, and then retired from the sport. Many tennis fans were shocked and disappointed, as Borg's distinct style would have certainly delivered him several more wins at big tournaments.

6 – Rod Laver

Every sport has a pioneer who lifts the entirety of the game up on their shoulders, showing a path forward for everyone that has come since. Rod Laver is certainly in that category, with a rocket for an arm and an athletic build that was ahead of his competition. Laver is one of the best spokespeople for the game today, often showing up to live events like the Australian Open.

7 – Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi brought cool back to tennis in the late 1990s. He also won eight Grand Slams on three different surfaces, proving that he not only had style but also substance. For those who love tennis in the United States, Agassi was one of the last inspirations to the American public. The country has mightily struggled in men's tennis for much of the last 20 years.

8 – Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl wasn't like the rest of the players of the 1980s. His game was powerful, surgical, and novel. He may not have always been the prettiest player to watch, and he wasn't as marketable as Jimmy Connors or Andre Agassi, but Lendl was almost always contesting the best players in the world at every tournament. Lendl competed in the final round of 19 Grand Slams.

9 – John McEnroe

“Number nine? You cannot be serious!” John McEnroe is known for his outbursts on the court, but his play did plenty of talking in its own right. McEnroe was a fighter, the type of player who brought the best out of his opponents and created incredible rivalries with Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, and so many more. McEnroe has been one of the best ambassadors for the game since his retirement.

10 – Jimmy Connors

Before Tom Brady defeated “Father Time” until 45 years old, Jimmy Connors was doing the same thing. The American juggernaut was still winning tournaments until he retired at 43. Even with all the success of modern men such as Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, Connors still has them beaten in tournaments won at the ATP level.

11 – Andy Murray

Andy Murray would be much higher on this list if he weren't born at the same time as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He often played runner-up to two of the three best players ever, and he made sure fans knew he was much closer than the final score may have indicated. As it is, the British import has won three Grand Slams and is still active. Murray talks to himself, yells and screams, and fires himself up in creative ways, reminding all of us how internally draining tennis can be.

12 – Mats Wilander

What is it with Sweden and tennis? While not as famous as Borg, Mats Wilander had an almost equally successful career. Wilander was an all-around great player whose calm demeanor made him go under the radar. He won four majors by the age of 20, something other greats like Federer and Djokovic can't even brag about.

13 – Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka started out being known as the Swiss teammate of Roger Federer during doubles matches and Davis Cup events. As his career picked up steam, Wawrinka was suddenly in the thick of singles championships with the best players in the history of the sport. His backhand is legendary, and his persistence against more talented players makes him a fan favorite.

14 – Stefan Edberg

Stefan Edberg was an old-school tennis star who relied on tactics from the past to great success, even as tennis became more athletic and modern. Edberg was as crafty as they come, using his deft touch to win six Grand Slams. Oh, and he's yet another Swedish star. There must be something in the water over there.

15 – Guillermo Vilas

Fun fact: Rafael Nadal isn't actually the true “King of Clay” by the number of matches won on the surface. That signifier goes to Guillermo Vilas, with over 600 wins on clay. Vilas is also known for a dispute over whether he was the ATP world number 1 at some point in 1977 when a computing error may have prevented him from getting that recognition.

16 – Ken Rosewall

Ken Rosewall won most of his Grand Slams before the Open Era, but his titles post-1968 at the U.S. Open and Australian Open verify that he would have been just as successful if born at a later date. Rosewall was a small player at 5'7”, but his skills were superb nonetheless. Rosewall remains one of the prides of Australian tennis.

17 – Boris Becker

Boris Becker's good looks and swag on the court made him one of the true tennis stars of his era. His abilities on the court weren't too shabby, either, with six Grand Slam titles won throughout his career, three at Wimbledon alone. Becker is one of the best grasscourt players of his generation.

18 – Arthur Ashe

Arthur Ashe is more known for his activism and work with HIV/AIDS than his tennis career, but that shouldn't stop people from remembering his dominant play on the court. Ashe was an inspirational player who won three Grand Slam titles in the thick of the talented 1970s era of tennis, defeating players like Jimmy Connors to claim his crowns.

19 – Jim Courier

Jim Courier's success in the early 1990s led many to believe he would be the next big American superstar. He won four majors between 1991 and 1993 but wasn't quite able to recapture the same glory afterward. Courier was a likable star with a kind personality off the court, leading to a long career in tennis journalism.

20 – Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick had the responsibility of carrying on the American tennis tradition against better players like Roger Federer. He deserves credit for playing fearlessly against stiff competition and with the weight of an entire nation hungry for the next John McEnroe or Jimmy Connors. As it is, his win at the U.S. Open in 2003 remains the last time an American won not only that tournament but any Grand Slam title.

21 – Marat Safin

Marat Safin is much like Andy Roddick: a great player snuffed out by the dominance of Roger Federer. Safin won two Grand Slam titles in the 2000s and was a fixture deep into major tournaments even when he couldn't get over the hump. He is one of the best Russian tennis players ever.

22 – Carlos Alcaraz

Some people may think it's too early to put Carlos Alcaraz on an all-time greats list like this, but his accomplishments are already legendary. He shows no fear on the big stage, usurping players like Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. An all-court style and a smile make him stand out while playing tennis. His career has nowhere to go but up from here!