Don’t let his fake accents fool you, as Mike Myers is very much a Canadian actor originally from Ontario. Best known for his wildly hilarious characters, ranging from Austin Powers to Shrek and many more, Myers is one of the most brilliant comedic actors of the 21st century.

With so many hit blockbuster films under his belt, both live-action and animated, it is difficult to come up with the best Mike Myers movies. That said, based on the script, goofs, animation, cinematography, and, of course, Myers himself, here are the 22 best Mike Myers movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. Shrek 2 (2004)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

There is nothing quite like the heights of Shrek 2, which is not only the best Mike Myers movie but one of the best-animated family flicks ever made. The ogre Shrek, his wife Fiona, Donkey, and more are some of the funniest and most likable animated characters ever made.

With higher stakes than ever before, much better action, plenty of memorable pop songs, and brilliant cast additions like Puss in Boots, this is a Mike Myers movie that begs to be rewatched over and over again no matter how old you are.

2. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Brad Pitt gathers together a group of unlikely soldiers and other rebels to fight back and stop the Nazi regime in Germany. It is far from the serious war films you might remember, leaning into the wacky and weird, while having a phenomenal ensemble cast that brings this odd premise to life in a hilarious fashion.

3. Wayne’s World (1992)

Where to Watch: Max

Who would have thought that a Saturday Night Live skit could turn into a movie, and would turn out wonderful? That is exactly what happened with one of the best Mike Myers films, featuring Myers and Dana Carvey as two strange guys trying to save their show with some of the funniest scenes you’ll find in a ‘90s movie.

4. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mike Myers puts his acting and screenwriting skills to the test in this James Bond satirical film where Myers pretty much plays everyone in the movie. From the strange lady killer hero to the villainous Dr. Evil, there is nothing like the range that Myers shows here in one of his funniest and most memorable movies.

5. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This biographical look at a portion of Freddie Mercury’s life is imperfect, but rightfully so. Rami Malek does a tremendous job of bringing the rock-and-roll legend back to life with help from an excellent cast of supporting characters, including even Mike Myers.

6. Shrek the Third (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Severely underrated and underappreciated, the third film in the beloved Dreamworks series takes everything from the first two movies and amps it up to to the max. The story of Justin Timberlake’s Artie and his sudden claim to the throne is filled with some of the funniest and best moments in the series.

7. Shrek (2001)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This is where it all began for the unforgettable green ogre. The angry monster sets out on a journey to please a short little lord and find the princess he is supposed to marry. It sets out to break tropes and successfully does so across the board, being hilarious and full of terrific pop culture references.

8. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This wild and sometimes disturbing adaptation of the famous Dr. Seuss children's book is anchored entirely by Mike Myers’ unhinged and often bizarre depiction of the Cat. It pushes the boundaries of a children’s movie while also being ridiculously weird and funny for adults.

9. Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon (2013)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This R-rated documentary holds nothing back in telling the story of Shep Gordon, a Hollywood insider who used his talent to make others famous. Directed and produced by Mike Myers himself, it shows that there is so much more to him than just being an actor.

10. I Am Chris Farley (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Chris Farley was one of the funniest and best comedic actors in existence before his tragic passing. This feature film documentary explores his life brilliantly, perfectly blending the somber and funny moments well with help from amazing actors like Myers, Adam Sandler, Christina Applegate, David Spade, and more.

11. Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Where to Watch: Max

This sequel to the film that largely put Mike Myers on the map fails to deliver anything too unique and feels much more like a copycat of the original. Even still, it is worth checking out for one of Myers’ best characters and the supporting cast of Christopher Walken and more.

12. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Where to Watch: Netflix

There is something to be said about this sequel to the original beloved movie in that it is arguably funnier than the first one. However, except for gags surrounding Mini-Me and all the other countless Mike Myers roles, it is pretty much a copy-paste of the original classic.

13. So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Where to Watch: Max

To give this rom-com credit, it at least tries to break the standard tropes of the genre with Mike Myers at the helm. Starring as a man who marries the woman of his dreams, he soon finds out, hilariously enough, that she is a serial killer who comes after each of her husbands.

14. Mystery, Alaska (1999)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This bizarre hockey sports comedy film features an unlikely set of hockey enthusiasts from Alaska who take on the New York Rangers to see who will come out on top. Come for the hilarious cast, including Mike Myers, Russell Crowe, Burt Reynolds, and more.

15. Amsterdam (2022)

Where to Watch: Max

This 1933-set American crime thriller is intriguing due to its premise about three friends uncovering a secret plot, and also due to the tremendous cast. While it doesn’t quite use the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Myers, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others to their fullest, it’s worth watching for this brilliant ensemble alone.

16. The Love Guru (2008)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Irreverent and uncaring about who they offend, this movie is a wild one that hasn’t quite aged too well. That said, if you can look past some of the controversies, there’s no denying that they go all in on the idea of Mike Myers as a Native American-raised spiritualist who tries to help a hockey player.

17. Shrek the Halls (2007)

Where to Watch: This is not currently available to stream legally in the US.

This short holiday film features the cast of Shrek gathering together for a wonky time celebrating winter and time together as a massive family. While it is far shorter than it should have been, there is enough time for some great character moments and laughs.

18. Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Let’s be real: the third and final entry in this satirical James Bond franchise is far from the best of the bunch. While its laughs are considerably wonderful at times and there’s no denying that Myers continues to be a one-spy show with its multiple roles, this is about as cookie-cutter as it gets.

19. The King (2017)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This is one of the most unique documentaries, exploring the life of Elvis Presley while doing so amidst the 2016 American Presidential election. This leads to some intriguing thoughts and ideas while featuring famous stars like Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin, Ethan Hawke, and more.

20. Being Canadian (2015)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

This hour-and-a-half-long documentary about Robert Cohen trying to find himself and what it means to be a Canadian is an intriguing choice. While it doesn’t shy away from tropes and is a bit boring at times, it is fun to see famous Canadians like Myers, Cobie Smulders, Ben Stiller, Seth Rogen, and more.

21. Terminal (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This strange ensemble film sounds amazing with its premise of disparate characters, such as a janitor, waitress, two assassins, and more that are all intertwined by a criminal mastermind. Unfortunately, it does almost nothing interesting with its brilliant casts like Myers, Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, and more to warrant much of a watch.

22. Shrek Forever After (2010)

Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video

The fourth movie in the beloved DreamWorks animated family franchise is, sadly, the worst of them all. Following three solid and intriguing films, this story is far too familiar and lacks character development from across the series, as it goes backward with Shrek’s wish to go back to being a simple ogre.