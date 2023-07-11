22 Best Milla Jovovich Movies Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Milla Jovovich certainly experienced a strange path to her success as an actress today. Starting out as a model at the age of 11, she eventually found her way into acting and, more specifically, action flicks. However, she has often been seen in movies of other genres, too.

Here are the 22 best Milla Jovovich movies ranked from most to least impressive, spanning the entirety of her acting career from the 1990s onward. From horrific but messy scary movies based on video games to classic rom-coms, these are the best Milla Jovovich movies.

1 – The Fifth Element (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

As one of the most astounding and beautiful sci-fi films of the 1990s, The Fifth Element is a true classic. Able to be funny, adventurous, and gorgeously created, Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich are near the peaks of their careers in this movie about racing against time to save the 23rd-century world.

2 – Dazed and Confused (1993)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This dramatic look at high schoolers and partying is more melodramatic and serious than some other similar films. Its grounded approach works well, making it a classic. It is helped by some tremendous performances from its star-studded cast, including Jovovich, Ben Affleck, Jason London, and more.

3 – Resident Evil (2002)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Milla Jovovich put herself on the map for many with this adaptation of the beloved Capcom-developed zombie-like horror video game. While it is barely like its inspiration, the claustrophobic and horrifying sequences are thrilling and somehow hold up well many years later. It also spawned countless sequels starring Jovovich.

4 – He Got Game (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Milla Jovovich finds herself as the leading lady in this underrated and incredible film starring Denzel Washington. As one of his best movies, it is anchored by solid drama and brilliant acting from the cast about a prisoner who has a once-in-a-lifetime chance of shortening his sentence.

5 – Zoolander (2001)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This is one of the most popular and beloved comedy films of all time and for a good reason. It is the movie that kickstarted or exploded the popularity of stars like Milla Jovovich, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and many more. Somehow, its satire and meme-worthy laughs about the fashion industry also hold up quite well today.

6 – Chaplin (1992)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

Charlie Chaplin is one of the most iconic Hollywood stars in history, and this movie attempts to tell his long and complicated life. While the execution isn’t the best, it is worth watching alone for Robert Downey Jr. as the actor, which is one of his career-defining performances.

7 – Dummy (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

This adult rom-com is about as predictable as they come, telling the story of Adrien Brody’s Steven finds a complicated romance in the middle of pursuing his dreams. While the premise isn’t anything too special, the characters help to carry the movie.

8 – Paradise Hills (2019)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

A group of women are stuck on an island that seems perfect but holds a dark and terrifying secret. Sound familiar? It should be because this movie doesn’t offer anything too unique to this oft-treaded idea. Still, the stars, including Jovovich, Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, and more, commit exceedingly well to the premise.

9 – Monster Hunter (2020)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich return for another film adaptation of a video game series from Capcom. Ultimately, it is a movie that is action first and script second. While its characters and plot are paper thin, there’s no denying that it sells the idea of humans fighting larger-than-life monsters.

10 – The Million Dollar Hotel (2000)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This ensemble storyline about a group of outcasts who live on the streets and in a downtrodden hotel in downtown Los Angeles has enough uniqueness and a fun cast to make checking it out worth the effort, even if it is a bit too slow and divided in its perspective at times.

11 – Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The third movie in this series is among the best, but only barely so. Telling the story of Alice and a group of survivors in the desert after the fall of Raccoon City, it hones in on a more personal and emotional tale. In the end, it is as stereotypical as it comes for a horror zombie film, but it at least does a more cohesive and better job than the latter movies.

12 – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The grand finale to the movie franchise sees Milla Jovovich return one last time as Alice. While the CG is still a mess and the action is utterly ridiculous, the set pieces and scares are reminiscent of the beginning of the series, giving Alice a decent enough end to her character.

13 – Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Where to Watch: Netflix

The second movie in this series sees a loose adaptation of the second game in the franchise. This time around, the stakes are higher, and the environments are larger as Alice finds herself in a post-apocalyptic Raccoon City, trying to survive against innumerable threats. While the spooks are intriguing, little else stands out about this movie.

14 – Hellboy (2019)

Where to Watch: Max

David Harbour was the perfect choice to play the devilish anti-hero, and the same could be said for Milla Jovovich as Nimue. Still, the casting isn’t quite enough to save this nearly criminal reboot for the beloved comic franchise. Some might even say it should have stayed dead.

15 – Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Where to Watch: Netflix

While this latter movie in the video game-turned-film series can return to some of the moments that made the first couple of movies cult classics, it doesn’t offer anything new or interesting for Jovovich’s Alice. That is, except for the pretty awful 3D CG effects.

16 – Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Where to Watch: Netflix

As the weakest of the series of movies based on the Capcom horror video game series, this is the worst of the bunch. Though none of them are spectacular, this is the most egregious in its almost pointless existence, retreading the same grounds once again of Jovovich’s Alice and her return to Los Angeles.

17 – Zoolander No. 2 (2016)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This is the movie that proves that sometimes just because you can make a sequel to a beloved film doesn’t mean you should. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson return to some of their most famous roles of all time. Though the star power is there for this comedy sequel, almost nothing else is.

18 – A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Milla Jovovich plays a woman going on her honeymoon alongside her husband, played by Steve Zahn, in Hawaii, only to find a slasher on the loose. It is thrilling and has some exciting moments, but this is a fairly standard slasher that doesn’t add anything new to the genre.

19 – The Claim (2000)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The one thing this period piece about a pioneer mining town is the beautiful scenery and set pieces that it has. Other than that, though, the performances, writing, and stakes aren’t quite as impressive as it thinks it is.

20 – Dirty Girl (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Jovovich plays a supporting role in this mature romantic comedy about a girl looking for her father alongside her best friend. Ultimately, the struggles and development they go through are pretty bare bones and about as stereotypical as they come.

21 – The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc (1999)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

There’s no denying that Milla Jovovich is a fine choice to play the beloved and famous French figure from history, Joan of Arc. The tragic story here is presented too heavy-handed, leading to a problematic result that leaves something to be desired in its pacing and writing.

22 – Kuffs (1992)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Unable to balance its comedy and action as well as it could, this movie features Christian Slater as a man with a pregnant girlfriend, played by Jovovich. He tries to get money and avenge his murdered brother, leading to a messy but sometimes entertaining film.