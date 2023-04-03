The 20 Best Modern Non Us English Language Movies

Movies and Hollywood have been almost synonymous since the early 20th century when Los Angeles became the world's entertainment capital. A quick look at the highest-grossing films of all time shows that the US has dominated the world in major film releases, from Gone with the Wind to the most recent Avatar film.

But as any film historian or fan will tell you, movies are made worldwide and have been for over a hundred years. And while “foreign films” may bring to mind the cinema of Korea, India, France, and many more, there are also a good many nations that speak English as their primary language.

Here I'd like to look at some of the best English language films of the 21st century (thus far) that have come to us from non-US filmmakers and production companies. Some of these movies are from Oscar-favorite directors, while others are major franchise installments, so no matter what you might be in the mood for, there's something from around the globe that can satisfy your current mood without needing to turn the subtitles on.

In Bruges

Martin McDonagh has been an Academy favorite since his short film Six Shooter won the prize for Best Live Action Short in 2006. His follow-up, In Bruges, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and brought Colin Farrell into conversations about great actors. The film follows Farrell's Ray and Brendan Gleeson's Ken, two assassins sent to the titular town of Bruges to await instruction. It's a pitch-black comedy with an irreverent tone that takes an honest look at issues of faith, guilt, and ethics in the world of crime.

Calvary

From Martin to John Michael, the McDonagh brothers have made some of the best films of the 21st century. John Michael's best is this story of priest Father James (Brendan Gleeson), who in the film's opening moments is threatened, or rather informed, that he has a week to live. A priest abused the unseen killer as a boy and now seeks revenge on a good priest like Father James. It's a small film as we see Father James go around and tend to various inhabitants of his small town and do his best to help them in whatever way he can before the end of the week. There's a thriller element, but it's ultimately a film about faith and the legacies people leave.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Legacy sequels are always a gamble, but sometimes they really, and I mean really, pay off. Mad Max: Fury Road proves you can re-enliven a long-dormant franchise with the right creative team behind the camera and incredible stunt performers. The plot of Fury Road is simple: Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) has stolen the wives of warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), and he wants them back. That plot gives rise to some of the most eye-popping car chases ever set to film.

The Babadook

From a big budget, major franchise Australian film to a much smaller one. The Babadook, by writer/director Jennifer Kent, tells the story of single mother Amelia (Essie Davis) as she struggles with her misbehaving child Samuel (Noah Wiseman) and a supernatural entity known as the Babadook. It's a film that delves into serious issues of grief and postpartum depression without ever skimping on genre thrills and has already become a classic, a status confirmed by its shout-out in Scream (2022)

28 Days Later

Danny Boyle has made films in almost every genre, but his foray into horror remains the best thing he's done since 2000. 28 Days Later follows Jim (Cillian Murphy) after he wakes up in a hospital bed in a seemingly deserted London. He soon discovers that a dangerous virus has taken over the city, turning most of its inhabitants into zombie-like creatures. 28 Days Later isn't just a great horror movie; it's also credited with revitalizing the zombie subgenre and reinventing the creatures by having them move horrifyingly fast.

Hunger

Steve McQueen would eventually turn his attention to the United States, specifically the city of Chicago, in Widows, but his debut feature film takes place almost entirely inside the Maze prison in Northern Ireland. The film centers on Bobby Sands (Michael Fassbender), an IRA member who goes on a hunger strike with several of his fellow Irish compatriots who have been imprisoned. It's a harrowing film that is incredibly well-made and forces the viewer to reflect on the ethics of political violence.

Eastern Promises

Canadian director David Cronenberg has been a legendary filmmaker since the 1980s when his body horror films established the genre. But in the early 21st century, he shifted to making more realistic, if not necessarily less graphic, films like Eastern Promises. The film follows a midwife and first-generation Russian immigrant to England, Anna (Naomi Watts), who becomes entangled with the Russian mafia after a patient leaves behind a diary. It's a thrilling movie with one of Cronenberg's most visceral scenes (a nude knife fight in a bathhouse) that also considers the filmmaker's pet themes of the body and how much control we have over our own bodies.

Pontypool

Unlike Eastern Promises, Canadian director Bruce McDonald's Pontypool doesn't leap the pond and, in fact, barely even leaves one location. Instead, the film occurs almost entirely at a radio station in Pontypool, Ontario, where DJ Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) has a regular show. But during this show, a literal zombie apocalypse breaks out. The movie tells the story from within the radio station as news reports trickle in, often cut off by the chaos engulfing the town. It's a novel way to tell a zombie story and makes for a fantastic movie.

The Rover

David Michôd's gangster drama Animal Kingdom gets a lot of well-deserved attention as a great Australian film. But I think The Rover, a very different kind of Aussie post-apocalyptic western than the Mad Max films, is Michôd's best work. The film follows Eric (Guy Pearce) and Rey (Robert Pattinson) as they go across the barren desert searching for a gang that stole Eric's car, including Rey's brother. It's a brutal film about desperate men, but it never abandons its sense of humanity.

Lake Mungo

Lake Mungo is another Australian masterpiece. The mixed mockumentary and found footage film tells the story of the Palmer family (a purposeful reference to Twin Peaks) and their paranormal experiences after the drowning of their daughter Alice (Talia Zucker). The film offers interviews with the family and footage from cameras that Alice's brother Matthew (Martin Sharpe) set up around the home when he began to believe his sister's ghost was visiting them. It's a horror movie that's equally horrifying and deeply sad as we witness a family struggling with losing a child and sister.

The Wonder

The Wonder, the most recent film on this list, is adapted from the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who also wrote the book that served as the basis for Room. The Wonder tells the story of an English nurse brought to a small village in rural Ireland after the Great Famine to observe an eleven-year-old girl who refuses to eat but seems healthy. The film's central question is whether the girl is somehow faking or is a living miracle. It's a beautiful film about faith and the horrors it can drive us to and save us from.

Atonement

Based on Ian McEwan's novel of the same name, Atonement tells the story of two lovers from different classes, separated by a horrible rumor. It's a gorgeously realized but painfully tragic film with great performances from Keira Knightly, James McAvoy, and a very young Saoirse Ronan. It's also an early film in director Joe Wright's career that highlights his extraordinary talent for visual storytelling.

Casino Royale

Arguably the best Bond film ever made and undoubtedly the best of the 21st century, Casino Royale adapts Ian Fleming's novel of the same name for a modern audience. The film offers the usual gadgets, beautiful women, and some of the best action in the franchise. But what makes Casino Royale so unique is that it's a movie more interested in Bond, the man, than Bond, the spy. It's a film that allows us to get into his head and understand him more than any other film about the character.

Under The Skin

Scarlett Johansson may be American, but Under the Skin is far from a Hollywood production. The film, adapted from the novel of the same name by Michel Faber, follows an unnamed alien who looks like a beautiful human woman (Johansson) as it seduces Glaswegian men and lures them back to a void where everything but their skin dissipates. But instead of a horror film, Under the Skin is essentially a character study of the alien and how she begins to long to be human. It's a striking and thought-provoking film.

District 9

From one movie about aliens to another, District 9 has much more in common with an American blockbuster than Under the Skin, but it's still a distinctly South African film. The film takes place in an alternate timeline where in the 1980s, an alien ship arrived over Johannesburg, forming a ghetto of the aliens aboard. At the film's start, Wikus van de Merwe (Sharlto Copley) sprays an alien fluid on himself and slowly transforms into one of the aliens treated like second-class citizens. It's a sci-fi movie that, like the best of them, offers excellent creature design and exciting action right alongside a powerful (if not subtle) allegory.

Kill List

Ben Wheatley's Kill List is a unique film that avoids simple genre categorization at every turn. The film follows two professional killers who take on various jobs over a week but morphs from a grounded crime drama into something much stranger and more disturbing. Kill List is not for the faint of heart, but it is a must-watch for horror and small-scale crime film fans.

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps is already a modern classic. The film follows sisters and best friends Brigitte (Emily Perkins) and Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) as Ginger changes after being bit by a mysterious animal one night. It's a coming-of-age horror tale that parallels the beginning of menstruation with a more monstrous bodily change, but it's also delightfully funny, and the relationship between the sisters is invitingly sweet.

Clouds of Sils Maria

It may be somewhat surprising that Clouds of Sils Maria, a film written by French writer/director Olivier Assayas for the French Juliette Binoche, mainly uses English as its primary spoken language. The film centers on Binoche's aging actress Maria Enders and her assistant Valentine (Kristen Stewart) as they prepare for a new production of the play that made Maria famous. But this time, instead of the ingénue, Maria will play the older woman who seduces her. Clouds of Sils Maria is a movie about art, aging, and the often fraught relationships between women that is impossible to pin down in any specific way but makes for a fascinating watch.

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite tells the story of two women in the court of Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman) who compete to become, well, the favo(u)rite of the queen. It's a lavishly costumed and decorated film that's a wonder to behold but balances its finery with some of the foulest and cruelest language ever used in a period piece. It's also uproariously funny and bitingly satirical of the entire system of court.

High Life

French writer/director Claire Denis has been a legendary filmmaker since the 1990s, but she didn't make a fully English language film until 2018's High Life. The film centers on Monte (Robert Pattinson), the sole survivor of a spacecraft sent to explore black holes as potential energy sources. The film follows two timelines, one that shows how Monte came to be the only crew member left on the ship and another that follows him as he raises his daughter on the otherwise empty vessel carrying them through space. It's a film that perfectly balances hope and hopelessness in a way that offers no answers but asks several questions.

