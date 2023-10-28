25 Movie Dance Scenes That Stole the Show

From musicals and horror movies to comedies, dance scenes can show up in all kinds of movies to captivate the audience. The most fun dance scenes make you want to jump up and bust a move, but others are hypnotic and impressive. Check out 25 of the most unforgettable dance sequences in our favorite films, from Dirty Dancing and La La Land to High School Musical and more.

1. “The Time of My Life” in Dirty Dancing

Of course, one of the most iconic dance scenes of all time is at the end of Dirty Dancing when Johnny and Baby are reunited, and he stands up for her. The whole dance is adorable and pretty, but nothing is as impactful as that flawless lift that they were working on throughout the movie.

2. “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Marilyn Monroe is unbelievably cute and sassy in this musical number. Everything about it is irresistible, from the fitted pink gown to the extravagant jewelry to the dreamy choreography. And everything is highlighted by the fiery red stage that feels like Marilyn’s personal red carpet.

3. “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” in Coyote Ugly

There are a few memorable dance scenes that take place at the bar in Coyote Ugly, but none as fierce and fabulous as the final scene. LeAnn Rimes makes a cameo in the film to sing “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” while all the girls do their thing on the bartop.

4. “Dancing Queen” in Mamma Mia

Something about this dance sequence is infectious and vibrant; it makes you want to jump up, grab a feather boa, and start dancing in your living room. Again, this movie musical has its fair share of lovable dance scenes, both slow and fast, but this one is uplifting and charming.

5. “Singin’ in the Rain” in Singin' in the Rain

Singin’ in the Rain the movie has spectacular choreography and captivating dance sequences, but the “Singin’ in the Rain” dance and song are so cheeky and unforgettable. Gene Kelly is adorable as he sings and smiles in the rain while doing playful dance moves.

6. “The Warehouse Dance” in Footloose

Another iconic dance scene that had to make the list, the warehouse dance, is upbeat and fun but also pivotal to the movie’s plot. The combination of anger and energy in Kevin Bacon’s performance is impossible not to be captivated by, and the scene is part of film history.

7. “You Never Can Tell” in Pulp Fiction

Compared to some of the more refined and dramatic dance scenes on this list, Vincent and Mia’s dance isn’t particularly impressive. Nevertheless, it’s one of the most compelling scenes in the movie. Watching these two do a silly little jig with so much tension between them.

8. “Dance the Night” in Barbie

Barbie’s big bash features a perfectly choreographed dance number where Margot Robbie shines. The scene feels like a sparkling disco scene combined with a flash mob. The cheeriness of the scene makes it all the more funny when Barbie starts getting existential.

9. “Welcome to the '60s” in Hairspray

Hairspray has many marvelous dance scenes that are impossible to resist, but “Welcome to the '60s” is one of the best sequences and songs. It takes you through different eras and plays with evolving dances. Plus, the song is fun and incredibly catchy.

10. “Cell Block Tango” in Chicago

This scene is easily one of my favorite musical numbers in a movie. It features all the ladies in Velma and Roxie’s cell block, and they each sing about why they’re in prison, including one woman who is innocent. It’s a fierce and mysterious number with a unique sound and interesting narrative.

11. “The Way You Make Me Feel” in Center Stage

The main performance in Center Stage is over the top, with motorcycles on stage, ballerinas, costume changes, and more. They do a fabulous dance to the beat of Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and it’s hard not to shake and shimmy a little while watching.

12. “Hey Mickey” in Bring It On

This dance sequence isn’t even part of the actual movie, but it’s still lovable and memorable. As the credits start to roll at the end of Bring It On, the whole cast does a silly dance to the upbeat and playful song “Hey Mickey.” Honorable mention goes to Kirsten Dunst’s solo dance routine in her bedroom.

13. “Twist and Shout” in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

I think a lot of people associate The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” with the high-energy parade scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Ferris gives a very passionate dancing and singing performance of this song on a parade float, and it’s one of the most fun scenes in this classic film.

14. “Thriller” in 13 Going On 30

When everything is falling apart, there’s nothing like a little Michael Jackson to fix things. In 13 Going on 30, Jenna saves a bland work party by cranking up “Thriller” and doing the famous “Thriller” dance that most people from the ’80s and ’90s know.

15. The Detention Dance in The Breakfast Club

The detention dance scene in The Breakfast Club isn’t exactly impressive choreography, but it is an iconic and charming scene. It shows the characters finally relaxing around one another and getting along, creating some of the best shots from the whole movie.

16. “She’s a Dream” in Flashdance

From the clicking heels at the beginning to the dramatic waterfall to her sparkly cheeks, everything about this dance sequence is unique and compelling. It’s fabulous, flirty, and upbeat, and the viewers in the movie are just as entranced as those watching the film.

17. “Canned Heat” in Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon probably doesn’t have a solid future in the dance industry, but that doesn’t make his little jig to “Canned Heat” any less hysterical and iconic. The scene has a subtle hilarity to it, and his dance moves are freaky and unapologetic in the best ways possible.

18. “Dancing in the Stars” in La La Land

La La Land is another movie with a wealth of hypnotizing dance sequences, but none are as enchanting as the one at the observatory. It’s a soft and sultry dance with a lot of romance and passion behind it. When they spin around amongst the stars, it feels like a dream.

19. “Step in Time” in Mary Poppins

On the other hand, the “Step in Time” scene from Mary Poppins is lively and vibrant. All the chimney sweeps do an impressive dance for Mary and the kids, covered in soot and holding their sweeps like a dance prop. The fast-paced dance is hard not to love, and I always rewind to watch it one more time.

20. “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” in The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music has plenty of lovable dance scenes, but a common favorite is “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” where Liesl and her sort-of-boyfriend flirt with one another in the garden and greenhouse. It’s a perfect scene, from the rain to her twirling dress to the playful choreography.

21. “Bop to the Top” in High School Musical

Another movie with ample dance scenes to choose from is High School Musical, but the most impressive is probably “Bop to the Top.” Sharpay has a dazzling blue dress on, and the siblings do a superb routine flawlessly. Honorable mention goes to “Bet on It” in High School Musical 2!

22. “Volk” in Suspiria

Suspiria is a very different kind of movie compared to High School Musical. This grim horror movie follows a ballet dancer in a strange school where dark things go on. In the final performance, all the dancers wear stringy red costumes and move in unearthly ways that will simultaneously unsettle and amaze you.

23. “The Black Swan Dance” in Black Swan

Like the “Volk” dance, the final performance in Black Swan is both sinister and beautiful. After driving herself mad, perfecting this dance, she gives a stunning but scary performance as the enigmatic black swan. By the end of the darkly elegant dance, she transforms into a black swan, making the sequence even more memorable.

24. “Jingle Bell Rock” in Mean Girls

While the actual choreography in the dance sequence from Mean Girls isn’t amazing, it’s still an iconic dance scene and one of the best parts of the movie. The dance is way over the top for high school girls, making some of the parents uncomfortable adding a layer of humor.

25. “Super Freak” in Little Miss Sunshine

This dance scene is particularly exciting because you wait the whole movie to see her perform, and it ends up being wildly raunchy, funny, and, of course, freaky. The strange routine is edgy and tacky but has a sweet element to it because her grandfather taught her, and her family ends up joining her on stage.

