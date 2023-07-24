Move Over Seinfeld: 24 Best Movies About Nothing

Seinfeld is one of the most popular shows ever produced and it was largely a show about nothing. What movies have adopted the same philosophy over the years? We looked at an online movie group to see how they would weigh in on this question.

1 – Slacker (1990)

This film is about a day in the life in Austin, Texas. It highlights the social outcasts and misfits and does so by using some linear vignettes. It illustrates the aimless life led by the characters shown and can really hit home if you see a character that resonates with you.

2 – Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

This is about a group of college athletes coping with their newfound freedom. The main character, Jake Bradford, makes friends at an off-campus house. They bond and eventually decide to go driving to see if they can find any women.

3 – Before Sunrise (1995)

Traveling abroad can be exciting for many reasons, one being you never know who you will meet. In this film, an American and French student meet on a train and decide to spend the day together in Vienna. They only have one day to spend together before they have to go their separate ways.

4 – Magnolia (1999)

Spending 24 hours in Los Angeles, two guys are nearing the end of their lives. Before that happens though they want to get in contact with their estranged children. The problem is that neither kid wants anything to do with their respective fathers.

5 – Waiting for Godot (2021)

This is an adaptation of a play where the characters are waiting for a man named Godot to appear. They have some questions and feel like Godot could provide the guidance they seek. Unfortunately, he doesn't arrive, but they encounter some interesting people.

6 – Waking Life (2001)

This story is about trying to tell the difference between the dream world and waking life. During his journey the main character runs into individuals that might give their opinion to him in a single sentence. Others might have a deeper philosophy to share. The protagonist is left to ponder many of life's questions.

7 – Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

This flick is tale about searching for the “American Dream” during a trip to Las Vegas. On their adventure the protagonist has some psychedelic episodes due to the drugs and alcohol that are kept in his vehicle. He encounters police, hitchhikers, gamblers, and more.

8 – Lost in Translation (2003)

Two Americans stay in Tokyo for different reasons and must deal with more than the language barrier. They develop a friendship to help one another cope with everything going on as they navigate an unfamiliar world.

9 – Buffalo '66 (1998)

After spending time in prison, Billy must deal with some of the lies he has been telling. He had to visit his parents, who thought he was married, so he kidnaps a girl and forces her to act like his wife instead of telling the truth.

10 – The Tree of Life (2011)

The questions posed in this film are about the existence of faith and being a lost soul in today's world. This story focuses on a boy going through childhood until adulthood when he becomes disillusioned by everything going on.

11 – Inland Empire (2006)

An actress on a downward spiral leads a role in an upcoming melodrama. Her character in this show begins to bleed into her consciousness, kicking off a transformation where worlds collide, and the distinction between fiction and reality is harder to distinguish.

12 – Paterson (2016)

This is a film detailing one week in the life of Paterson. He lives a life of routine waking up at the same time every day, eating the same breakfast, going to work, doing the same things every evening, and more. He will also frequently write in his notebook about the many things he observes in his life.

13 – My Dinner With Andre (1981)

Two friends share a meal at a nice restaurant and recount the different events in their lives. They seem to have lived two different lives, with one questioning what appears to be the abandonment of the logical parts of life.

14 – My Breakfast With Blassie (1983)

A parody of My Dinner With Andre, where Andy Kaufman meets with Fred Blassie to discuss a wide variety of topics. These include wrestling, giving autographs to fans, breakfast foods, and other issues completely different from the source material.

15 – Boyhood (2014)

This movie was filmed over 12 years and follows a child named Mason as he is growing up. We see bits and pieces of road trips, family dinners, graduations, and everything in between.

16 – Being There (1979)

After his employer's unexpected demise, Chance is suddenly thrown out into the world with no knowledge except for what he has seen on television. He runs into a businessman who befriends him, which results in Chance becoming a political insider.

17 – L'Avventura (1960)

The result of a trip to a volcanic island in the Mediterranean goes wrong when Anna goes missing. Her friend Claudia and boyfriend Sandro try to find her but are unsuccessful in doing so. During the search Sandro and Claudia begin to fall for each other and basically forget about Anna.

18 – Nomadland (2020)

After an economic collapse, Fern decides to hit the road and experience the life of a nomad. During her journey she is looking for opportunities to make money as she meets other people living the same lifestyle due to the financial ruin brought on by the 2008 meltdown.

19 – Urbania (2000)

This is an odyssey that takes place in New York City. More specifically, the events in this film take place throughout the weekend. The main character experiences many things, from encountering a homeless man to witnessing moments of violence and hearing about some street legends.

20 – Mystery Train (1989)

There are separate stories being told in this film that are connected due to four strangers staying at the same hotel in Memphis. Some potentially supernatural incidents take place, with some of them surrounding Elvis Presley.

21 – Licorice Pizza (2021)

This tale is about first love in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley. A 25-year-old photography assistant is asked out by a much younger guy. She eventually agrees, which kicks off their adventures together.

22 – Nebraska (2013)

This is about a relationship between father and son on a road trip from Montana to Nebraska. This trip takes an unexpected detour when some events from the father's past catch up to him, and he needs to find a resolution.

23 – A Pigeon Sitting on a Branch Contemplating Existence (2014)

Jonathan and Sam take us on a tour of the human condition in this story. Different episodes are presented, from a sing-along at a 1940s beer hall to a thirsty King Charles XII of Sweden heading off to battle and more.

24 – Go (1999)

Told from three different viewpoints, this is a story about young Californians trying to do what they can for cash. This includes dealing drugs, participating in certain adult activities in Las Vegas, and trying to do whatever they can to keep from coming down from that high.

Source: Reddit