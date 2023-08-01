25 of The Best Films About Witches

Enter the enchanting realm of witchcraft on the silver screen as we delve into 25 of the most captivating films about witches. From spine-tingling horror to whimsical fantasy, these bewitching tales have cast their spell on audiences. These fantastical films will immerse you in a world where broomsticks soar, potions brew, and magic takes center stage.

1- The Witch (2015)

Set in 17th-century New England, The Witch follows a devout Puritan family plagued by supernatural occurrences after the disappearance of their newborn child. As paranoia and suspicion escalate, they find themselves at the mercy of an ancient evil lurking in the surrounding forest.

2- The Blair Witch Project (1999)

A group of student filmmakers ventures into Maryland's Black Hills Forest to document the legend of the Blair Witch. Armed only with handheld cameras, their terrifying journey unfolds as they become lost and encounter eerie phenomena that test their sanity, leaving audiences questioning what lurks in the darkness.

3- Suspiria (2018)

In this visually stunning remake of Dario Argento's cult classic, a young American dancer joins a prestigious dance academy in Berlin. As she uncovers the academy's dark and occult secrets, she becomes entangled in a web of nightmarish rituals and menacing forces threatening her sanity and survival.

4- The Craft (1996)

Four teenage girls with a shared interest in witchcraft form a coven and unleash their powers upon their high school. As their abilities grow, so do the consequences, leading to a battle between light and dark magic that explores themes of friendship, power, and the dangers of dabbling in the supernatural.

5- Hocus Pocus (1993)

Set in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night, Hocus Pocus follows the misadventures of a teenager who accidentally resurrects three witches from the 17th century. With the help of his younger sister Dani, his school crush, and a talking cat, he must stop the witches from becoming immortal and wreaking havoc on the town.

6- Practical Magic (1998)

This enchanting tale revolves around two witch sisters who come from a long line of magical women. As they grapple with love, family curses, and the complexities of their abilities, they must join forces to confront a dark and evil presence that threatens their existence.

7- The Lords of Salem (2012)

Written and directed by Rob Zombie, The Lords of Salem tells the story of a radio DJ who receives a mysterious vinyl record that triggers haunting visions of a coven's curse from Salem's past. As the dark forces close in on her, she discovers a chilling connection to her ancestry.

8- In Fabric (2018)

This surreal horror-comedy follows the journey of a cursed red dress as it passes through the lives of various unsuspecting owners. As the dress unleashes supernatural terrors upon its wearers, a surreal and macabre tale of consumerism, desire, and dark magic unfolds.

9- You Won't Be Alone (2022)

In the captivating landscapes of 19th-century Macedonia, a young girl's life takes a mystical turn when she is kidnapped and imbued with the powers of a witch by an ancient spirit. Intrigued by the human world, she inadvertently causes the demise of a peasant in a nearby village.

10- The Witches (1990)

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, The Witches follows a young boy who stumbles upon a gathering of witches while staying at a seaside hotel. With the help of his grandmother, they must outsmart the Grand High Witch and her diabolical plan to turn all children into mice.

11- Hereditary (2018)

In this chilling psychological horror, a family grieves the loss of their secretive and disturbed matriarch. As her daughter begins to unravel the cryptic and increasingly terrifying mysteries surrounding their ancestry, they find themselves entangled in a sinister fate involving witchcraft and demonic possession.

12- The Covenant (2006)

Four young male witches from an ancient covenant wield extraordinary powers. As they navigate high school life, their supernatural abilities attract attention from a malevolent fifth descendant who seeks to exploit their gifts and unleash dark forces upon the world.

13- Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Directed by Tim Burton, Sleepy Hollow is a gothic horror film that follows Ichabod Crane, a constable sent to the small town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of beheadings. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers a connection to a vengeful spirit and a tale of witchcraft that haunts the town.

14- The Fear Street Trilogy (2021)

Based on R.L. Stine's popular book series, The Fear Street trilogy takes viewers on a thrilling journey through three interconnected periods in the cursed town of Shadyside. As a group of teenagers uncovers the dark secrets binding their community, they face ancient witchcraft, vengeful spirits, and a battle for survival.

15- Pyewacket (2017)

A grieving teenager turns to dark magic and inadvertently summons an evil entity named Pyewacket. As supernatural occurrences intensify and her sanity fractures, she must confront the consequences of her desperate actions and find a way to break free from the clutches of the entity she unleashed.

16- Teen Witch (1989)

In this light hearted teen comedy, a high school girl discovers she comes from a long line of witches on her 16th birthday. Using her newfound powers, she navigates the trials and tribulations of popularity, love, and self-acceptance, all while learning valuable lessons about the responsible use of magic.

17- The Ritual (2017)

A group of friends embarks on a hiking trip through the Swedish wilderness to honor a deceased companion. When they become lost and encounter a wicked presence, their sanity and friendships are tested as they confront their darkest fears and the ancient evil lurking within the forest.

18- Hellbender (2021)

A coming-of-age horror film, Hellbender revolves around a young girl who lives with her mother in isolation, learning to control her extraordinary powers as a witch. She must confront the outside world and its mysterious secrets as she grapples with her identity and growing darkness.

19- Hagazussa (2017)

Set in the 15th century, Hagazussa is a slow-burn horror film that explores the isolated life of a young woman accused of witchcraft. As she endures persecution and descends into madness, the line between reality and the supernatural blurs in a haunting tale of isolation, fear, and ancient rituals.

20- The Crucible (1996)

Based on Arthur Miller's play, The Crucible focuses on the Salem witch trials in 17th-century Massachusetts. As paranoia and hysteria grip the town, innocent people are accused of witchcraft, leading to a gripping examination of the destructive power of mass hysteria and the consequences of false accusations.

21- Inferno (1980)

In the second installment of Dario Argento's Three Mothers trilogy, Inferno follows a young woman who uncovers an ancient evil witch coven while investigating her new apartment building in New York City. As she gets pulled deeper into the supernatural mysteries, she becomes tangled in a web of death and dark magic.

22- The Wicker Man (1973)

A detective travels to a remote Scottish island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. Unbeknownst to him, the islanders practice a pagan cult, and their leader, played by Christopher Lee, holds sinister plans involving ritualistic sacrifices in this iconic British horror film.

23- The Wizard of Oz (1939)

While not primarily focused on witches, The Wizard of Oz features one of the most iconic witches in cinematic history—the Wicked Witch of the West. In this beloved fantasy musical, Dorothy and her companions journey through the magical land of Oz, encountering witches, munchkins, and a powerful wizard, all while seeking a way back home.

24- At The Devil's Door (2014)

The Devil's Door follows a real estate agent who stumbles upon a mysterious house with a dark history. As she investigates the property, she unwittingly unleashes an evil force, leading to a terrifying battle between good and evil, where survival hangs by a thread.

25- Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski, Rosemary's Baby is a psychological horror film that explores themes of paranoia and satanic witchcraft. A young woman, played by Mia Farrow, becomes pregnant under suspicious circumstances and begins to suspect her neighbors are involved in a sinister plot to harm her unborn child.

