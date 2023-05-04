12 Best Movies for the Ultimate Adrenaline Rush of Non-Stop Action

Character-driven dramas have their place. Slow-to-unfold mysteries can be a well-spent use of two hours. But what is the point of pricey cameras, professional stuntmen, and blank-check movie budgets if you're not going to use them?

These movies take full advantage of modern cinematic advancements, delivering maximum adrenaline throughout their runtime.

1. Kingsman: The Secret Service

A spy movie on steroids, Kingsman: The Secret Service is a film that's never heard the word “slow burn.” Non-stop action, snappy dialogue, and no shortage of spy gadgets will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

2. Mad Max: Fury Road

George Miller's modern rendition of the Mad Max blueprint ( doesn't disappoint. Quite the contrary. Mad Max combines stunning visuals, a cat-and-mouse dynamic, a rollicking score, and compelling characters to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Pop a couple of bags of popcorn before watching Mad Max: Fury Road.

3. Bullet Train

An overly slept-on film captures viewers' attention not just with traditional action but also with rapid-clip dialogue. Brad Pitt leads a stellar cast in this smart thriller that provides action by the trainload.

4. Running Scared

Running Scared is one of those movies that just sticks with you. Unsettling throughout, the film leverages a solid cast and vibrant visuals to deliver a pulse-pounding thrill ride.

5. Hardcore Henry

Critics didn't love Hardcore Henry. However, none of those critical reviews cited “lack of action” as the basis of their appraisal. This first-person movie is, if anything, overly reliant on shoot-em-up-style action. If you're looking for the movie equivalent of Five Hour Energy, Hardcore Henry might be the move.

6. The Rock

The Rock is one of several 90s Nic Cage thrillers that nobody would mistake for Oscar material. However, nobody can claim with a clean conscience that The Rock is boring. Anytime you combine Alcatraz, Nic Cage, and a hefty Hollywood budget, you get unbridled entertainment.

7. Crank

A movie whose title shares a name with an energy-giving substance, Crank follows a man (Jason Statham) who must keep his adrenaline going or die. If that isn't a plot readymade for non-stop thrills, there has never been a plot made for non-stop thrills.

8. Gone in 60 Seconds

The precursor to The Fast and the Furious, Gone in 60 Seconds set the bar high for modern car-centric heist movies. Do you like high-octane chases through parking garages? What about Angeline Jolie, unleashed as a blonde, car-stealing baddie? And some DMX on the soundtrack for good measure?

Gone in 60 Seconds captures the viewer's eyeballs in the first three seconds and never lets up.

9. Upgrade

In a world where technology rules all, Upgrade follows the life of a man with a fondness for a more quaint time in history. Yet, a computer chip implant allows the protagonist to “upgrade,” and ceaseless action ensues.

10. Dredd

The 2012 revamp of a prior film, Dredd received solid reviews for its blend of glossy dystopian visuals, steady action, and thought-provoking commentary about the nature of justice.

11. True Lies

I'm telling the truth when I say that True Lies is action-packed, even by Arnold Schwarzenegger's standards. I wouldn't lie about that.

12. Everything Everywhere All at Once

For a hyper-modern offering, check out Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fair warning to take your Dramamine first.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.