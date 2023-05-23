A Blast from the Past: 10 Must-See Movies from 1991 That Stand the Test of Time

Here's a fun icebreaker for a dinner party or night out with new friends: What's the best movie the year you were born? Some have it easier than others. 1987, for example, has Princess Bride. 1989 is Dead Poet's Society. But for older millennials, the 90s can feel like a weird cinema haze where kids' movies cloud all of our memories.

For one cinephile, the seven movies they've seen from their birthyear, 1991, weren't anything to write home about. So, they took to social media to see what other movies from their birth year they were missing out on.

1. Cape Fear

After serving a fourteen-year sentence, a convicted rapist (Robert DeNiro) stalks and terrorizes the lawyer (Nick Nolte) who defended him and the lawyer's family. Co-stars Jessica Lange and Juliette Lewis. Cape Fear DeNiro is terrifying.

2. Point Break

An undercover FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) investigates the identities of a gang of surfers that may also be bank robbers while developing a complicated relationship with the group's leader (Patrick Swayze).

3. Boyz in the Hood

Boyz in the Hood follows three young Black males navigating life in the Crenshaw hood of Los Angeles. It highlights the struggles associated with the hood, including gangs, drugs, violence, addiction, and broken families. The film stars Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Ice Cube.

4. Fried Green Tomatoes

An unhappy housewife (Kathy Bates) befriends a senior (Jessica Tandy) at a nursing home, who captivates her with stories about people from her past. The story is captivating and has unbelievable twists and turns.

5. City Slickers

City Slickers follows a group of Manhattan friends. One is on the verge of turning forty (Billy Crystal), another is in a loveless marriage (Daniel Stern), and the third (Bruno Kirby) is married to a much younger woman and is afraid of having children. The three go on a two-week cattle drive, and hilarity ensues.

6. New Jack City

A crime lord and drug dealer (Wesley Snipes) ascends to power and becomes egomaniacal during the crack epidemic. At the same time, a police detective (Ice-T) vows to stop his criminal activity by going undercover as part of his gang.

7. The Addams Family

Con artists plan to fleece an eccentric and respectable family using an accomplice who pretends to be their long-lost relative and Gomezs' (Raul Julia )brother, Fester (Christopher Lloyd). The Addams Family co-stars Angelica Houston, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman.

8. Silence of the Lambs

A young F.B.I. cadet (Jodie Foster) employs the help of an incarcerated and calculating cannibal killer (Anthony Hopkins) to help catch another serial killer (Ted Levine), a monster who skins his victims.

9. Terminator 2: Judgment Day

A cyborg terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), identical to the one who hunted Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), must now protect her ten-year-old son John (Edward Furlong) from a more advanced and powerful terminator (Robert Patrick).

10. Showdown in Little Tokyo

Two L.A. cops and martial artists (Dolph Lundgren and Brandon Lee) have opposing views on upholding the law and must work together to bring down the Yakuza while trying to protect a beautiful woman (Tia Carrere).

11. Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead

The coming-of-age black comedy stars Christina Applegate and has gained a cult following over the years.

It follows Sue Ellen “Swell” Crandell (Applegate), the oldest of five siblings, as she navigates a summer where her mother is out of town and the babysitter for the children died unexpectedly.

12. JFK

The Oliver Stone political thriller stars Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, Tommy Lee Jones, Laurie Metcalf, and Gary Oldman.

It chronicles the events and fallout of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

13. Doc Hollywood

Michael J. Fox stars as Dr. Benjamin Stone, a surgeon en route to a job interview in Beverly Hills.

However, he gets sidetracked in a small town in South Carolina, eventually coming to enjoy small-town living.

A thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.