25 Best Movies From The Last 5 Years, Have You Seen Them?

The last decade has given us some exceptional movies; we're not just talking about the MCU alone. We're rolling out the red carpet to unveil 25 great movies between 2018 and now, based on suggestions from an online community.

1. Nightmare Alley (2021)

In Nightmare Alley, we witness the mesmerizing rise of Stan, a carnival grifter turned psychic medium, as he squares off against a determined psychologist. And it doesn't end there. Things get crazier when their battle of wits takes center stage. The movie is replete with suspenseful twists and enough intrigue to make your fortune teller's crystal ball jealous.

2. Eighth Grade (2018)

Join Kayla on a journey through the treacherous waters of eighth grade, filled with awkward encounters and social media mishaps. This coming-of-age tale captures the heartache and triumph of a shy 13-year-old girl who uses social media to express her inner hopes and dreams and reinvent herself.

3. Nine Days (2020)

Imagine a reclusive man interviewing unborn souls vying for a chance at life. Will's world is turned upside down as he faces an existential challenge when he meets the free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), who challenges everything he knows and makes him confront repressed memories.

4. Knives Out (2019)

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead, this movie takes us on a riveting whodunit that keeps us guessing until the final frame. Enter the world of eccentric suspects, deceptive clues, and the charismatic Detective Blanc. Blanc goes through thick and thin to uncover the truth about Harlan's demise.

5. Blindspotting (2018)

Collin and Miles, two friends caught in the crosshairs of a rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood, must navigate the minefield of race and class. As they face life-altering events, their friendship is put to the test. When a mind-blowing turn of events leads Collin to miss his curfew, they find themselves in a friendship crisis. With the ever-shifting social scene unveiling their glaring disparities, keeping their bond intact is a battle.

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Meet Evelyn, a woman overwhelmed by laundry, a failing marriage, and an unexpected encounter with a stern IRS auditor. But when a multiverse rift opens, Evelyn's life takes a mind-bending turn. Now she has to deal with parallel realities, hilarious misadventures, and a quest for self-discovery.

7. Parasite (2019)

Prepare for a battle of greenbacks and social snobbery that puts a newfound alliance between the affluent Park dynasty and the penniless Kim clan at risk. The Kims hustle in their cramped basement-dwelling, surrounded by the hustle and bustle of a blue-collar Seoul neighborhood. On the flip side, the Parks enjoy a sleek architectural masterpiece once owned by the renowned Namgoong. But when the Kims resort to fibbing their way into employment, the game is on. How far will they go in this high-stakes charade to live out their wildest Park-esque dreams?

8. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Hold onto your sun hats as inseparable BFFs Barb and Star bid farewell to their sleepy Midwestern hamlet and embark on a sun-soaked escapade to Vista Del Mar, Florida. But what starts as a blissful vacation takes an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a whirlwind of excitement, romance, and a dastardly scheme to wipe out the entire town.

9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Jimmie longs to reclaim his childhood home in a rapidly changing city, but obstacles abound. This poignant and visually stunning film explores themes of identity, gentrification, and the search for belonging.

10. Athena (2022)

When tragedy strikes and their youngest brother's demise remains a puzzling enigma, the three siblings plunge into a whirlwind of mayhem. Join Abdel, a spirited Algerian-French soldier, as he takes center stage, rallying for peace at a press conference marred by a daring raid on a police station led by his mischievous brother Karim.

11. Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose is a musical adventure that follows Rose-Lynn Harlan, a feisty Scottish lass with dreams of Nashville stardom. Fresh out of jail, she's determined to turn her life around and become a country music sensation. Even with her fiery spirit, the support of her grandmother, and a newfound friend, Rose-Lynn faces hurdles on her journey to find the proper harmony between family and fame.

12. Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes (2020)

Kato, a café owner, receives a message from himself, revealing that his café's TV is two minutes ahead. What starts as a playful experiment with his friends soon spirals into trouble when they use the TV to score some cash. Little do they know, the money belongs to dangerous gangsters.

13. First Cow (2019)

A loner cook and a Chinese immigrant find an unlikely connection in the picturesque Oregon Territory. Together, they embark on a risky business venture involving a prized milking cow owned by a wealthy landowner. This charming and heartfelt tale explores friendship, entrepreneurship, and the pursuit of dreams in the wild west.

14. Pearl (2022)

Step into the origin story of a notorious villain! Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl yearns for the glamorous life she's seen in the movies. With her ailing father, a devout mother, and conflicting desires, her ambitions collide in a whirlwind of temptations and repressions. This movie dives into the depths of Pearl's journey as she navigates her way through a world filled with secrets, passions, and unexpected twists.

15. Pig (2021)

Venture into the lush forests of Oregon with Rob, a hermit seeking solace after a devastating loss. His only companion is a truffle-hunting pig. Rob's simple routine is shattered when his beloved pig mysteriously disappears, and he embarks on a quest for revenge. Unaware of the attention he has drawn, Rob's journey takes unexpected turns, blending heart and a touch of darkness.

16. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Love knows no boundaries, and this powerful tale speaks volumes of its resilience. Fonny and Tish, teenage sweethearts torn apart by injustice, navigate a world filled with racial discrimination and systemic bias. As Tish fights for justice for her wrongly accused partner, she finds support and strength within her Harlem community.

17. Little Women (2019)

Travel back in time into the lives of the March sisters. In the aftermath of the Civil War, this enchanting adaptation follows the independent Jo, aspiring artist Amy, married Meg, and the fragile Beth. As they navigate their paths, their bond remains unbreakable. With a backdrop of love, ambition, and sisterhood, join the March family as they face triumphs, heartaches, and the timeless pursuit of happiness.

18. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Lifelong friends Padraic and Colm find themselves at odds when Colm abruptly ends their friendship. Determined to mend the broken bond, Padraic enlists his sister Siobhan and troubled islander Dominic to help. But as Padraic's efforts intensify, so does Colm's resistance, leading to shocking consequences.

19. Zola (2020)

Zola, a confident stripper, embarks on an unexpected journey to Florida with her new friend Stefani, Stefani's boyfriend Derrek, and their mysterious roommate, X. As they navigate the world of night clubs and fast money, friendships are tested, secrets are revealed, and chaos ensues.

20. The Worst Person in The World (2021)

Don't get any wrong ideas from this film's title. Julie is only a young woman who navigates the unpredictable waves of love and self-discovery. Over four transformative years, Julie grapples with her relationships, career choices, and her true identity. This poignant story explores the complexities of adulthood, reminding us that sometimes our main villain may just be ourselves.

21. Another Round (2020)

Another Round is a lighthearted and thought-provoking comedy that explores the unexpected effects of alcohol on life. Meet Martin, a tired high-school teacher whose students and parents want him gone. Inspired by a theory that a bit of alcohol can open minds and boost creativity, Martin and his colleagues embark on an experiment to maintain a constant buzz. At first, the results are promising — their class takes a lively turn, and the project gains academic recognition. But as they delve deeper, they realize that bold choices can have tremendous and unforeseen consequences.

22. Top Gun Maverick (2022)

Maverick (Tom Cruise) is a legendary naval aviator still pushing boundaries after thirty years. As he leads a new generation of TOP GUN graduates on a high-stakes mission, Maverick must confront the shadows of his past.

23. The Old Man & The Gun (2018)

Join Forrest Tucker, the audacious 70-year-old mastermind, is on a true crime spree that captivated the nation. From his daring escape to a series of heists that left authorities baffled, Forrest's charm and wit enchanted the public. Detective John Hunt becomes fascinated by Forrest's passion for his craft, while a woman stands by him despite his chosen profession.

24. Shiva Baby (2020)

A college student, Danielle finds herself caught between her sugar daddy and an ex-girlfriend at a Jewish funeral service. With the chaos, Danielle navigates through awkward encounters and nosy relatives while trying to keep her secrets hidden.

25. Sound of Metal (2019)

Immerse yourself in the captivating journey of Ruben, a metal drummer whose world is shattered when he begins losing his hearing. As fear and denial consume him, Ruben reluctantly joins a compassionate deaf community led by Joe, a wise veteran. Through the power of art and self-discovery, Ruben learns that deafness still provides him with a unique way of experiencing the world.

