25 Best Movies That Can Help Men Understand What It’s Like To Be a Woman

In a world where understanding and embracing different perspectives is more critical than ever, cinema has the power to bridge the gaps between diverse experiences. Let's take a look at some movies that can help men better understand what it feels like to be a woman, based on suggestions from a popular online forum.

1. Little Women (2019)

You really can't top the 2019 movie Little Women. The March sisters lead us in this captivating adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel. Watch the March sisters as they grow into womanhood and go through many difficulties in life. This movie chronicles the struggles of womanhood.

2. Thelma and Louise (1991)

Here's another movie to help you better understand women. Buckle up for an exhilarating road trip with two unforgettable women as they defy societal norms and embark on an empowering adventure, leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

An independent waitress, Louise, is accompanied by Thelma, a docile housewife, on a brief fishing trip. As the drama unfolds, the two women employ their own strategies to handle the situation.

3. Mulan (1998)

In Disney's animated masterpiece, you can experience the bravery and resilience of a young woman who disguises herself as a man to join the Chinese army, defying expectations and redefining gender roles. Mulan brings all the girl power into play, showing that women can be even mightier if they choose to be.

4. Wild (2014)

Based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir, this film takes you on the transformative journey of a woman who hikes the 1,100-mile-long Pacific Crest Trail shortly after her divorce to begin a new life. Along this journey, she discovers self, strength, and healing.

5. Legally Blonde (2001)

In this delightful comedy, follow Elle Woods, a seemingly ditzy sorority girl turned law student, as she challenges stereotypes, shatters expectations, and proves that intelligence knows no gender. This movie is a great place to start for a guy ready to learn the ways of women.

6. Hidden Figures (2016)

This is an extraordinary true story of three African-American women who played pivotal roles at NASA during the space race, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. This film corrects the stereotypes that women are just meant for the kitchen or knitting and stitching positions.

7. Amelie (2001)

Fall in love with the whimsical Amélie, an introverted woman who finds joy in life's simple pleasures while secretly orchestrating happiness for those around her.

Some men misunderstand women filled with so much love and light, so they often take them for granted. Watching this movie provides a new perspective and a chance to correct that wrong impression.

8. Lady Bird (2017)

This coming-of-age tale beautifully captures the complexity of the mother-daughter relationship, the struggles of adolescence, and the pursuit of dreams in an ever-changing world. Lady Bird might seem the most difficult girl, but she is also the loveliest.

This is for those gentlemen who have a hard time understanding enigmatic women. And lest I forget, Lady Bird gave herself the name “Lady Bird” and compels everyone, including her teachers, to call her that.

9. The Joy Luck Club (1993)

This 1993 movie offers a poignant and personal look into the lives of four Chinese women and their mothers. Here, in an attempt to find answers to the present, they journey into the past. Gradually, as the search yields meaningful results, they begin to comprehend the complexity of the relationships they share.

10. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Join Jess, a young British-Indian girl, as she defies cultural expectations and follows her passion for football, challenging gender norms and embracing her identity. Women can be all they choose to be, regardless of what society thinks, and this film embodies that.

11. Ghost World (2001)

Explore the offbeat world of two disillusioned teenage girls navigating through the awkwardness and uncertainties of post-high school life. Enid and Rebecca are both neo-cool girls who, after carefully observing the world around them, decide to go to lengths to find what they really want. But this quest will forever change their friendship as two guys come into the picture.

12. The Help (2011)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

This powerful drama delves into the lives of African-American maids in 1960s Mississippi and their profound impact on the households they served. Skeeter, who is a writer, is on a research mission to discover the struggles of African-American maids.

Through her findings, we enter the different lives of women who dared to push through their differences into something more to change their lives and find true happiness.

13. Whale Rider (2002)

What happens when a woman dares to be unusual? Embark on a magical journey with Paikea, a young Maori girl, as she challenges tradition and strives to become the chief of her tribe in a society dominated by men.

14. Erin Brockovich (2000)

Based on a true story, witness the unwavering determination of a single mother as she fights against a powerful corporation, exposing their environmental crimes and seeking justice.

This movie portrays some women's compassionate, motherly nature, which goes beyond caring for just their family and extends to everything and everyone around them.

15. The Color Purple (1985)

Experience the emotional rollercoaster of Celie's life, an African-American woman in early 20th-century America, as she navigates love, abuse, and her path to self-discovery.

This movie is an adaptation of Alice Walker's book of the same title, where Celie is abused by her cruel father and bears him two children. The abuse doesn't end there, as she is married to another abusive man who keeps her life in misery. You'll be crying a river when the movie ends.

16. Wonder Woman (2017)

Enter the realm of superheroes with Wonder Woman, an iconic character who showcases strength, compassion, and resilience while fighting for justice in a world engulfed in war. This movie tells the story of Princess Diana, who delves into the world of men, following the war, to save humankind's destruction.

17. Suffragette (2015)

Travel back in time to the early days of the women's suffrage movement in Britain, witnessing the sacrifices and struggles of brave women fighting for equality and the right to vote. This is another example of a movie to watch to better understand womanhood, as we learn of their desires and the extent they will go to bring those desires true.

18. Lost in Translation (2003)

This movie is an experience of its own, portraying the profound connection between two lost individuals in the bustling city of Tokyo as they navigate cultural differences, loneliness, and the complexities of human relationships. Charlotte is dumped by her photographer husband and found by Bob, an American actor. But how quickly can she jump right into another relationship? You should see for yourself.

19. Monster (2003)

Charlize Theron delivers a transformative performance as Aileen Wuornos, a real-life serial killer, in a film that explores the depths of trauma, survival, and the human spirit. Before now, Aileen Wuornos had been homeless, and to stay afloat in a world that kept rejecting her, she ventured into prostitution. It's hard to understand women like Aileen, but watching this movie could take you one step closer.

20. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Do you want to laugh and cry while discovering the meaning of womanhood? Then Little Miss Sunshine is that movie for you. We're all rooting for Olive, who has qualified as a contestant in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. Before now, she's always thought she was not pretty enough, but the journey unveils many things.

21. North Country (2005)

Delve into a gripping tale inspired by real events, where a woman takes on the male-dominated mining industry, challenging systemic sexism and fighting for justice.

Josey Aimes has left her overly abusive husband, and she only picked this job because she must care for her two children, Sammy and Karen. Watch Aimes go through humiliation and bullying while learning another side of womanhood.

22. Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

This award-winning French film delves into the intense relationship between two young women, exploring love, sexuality, and the emotional complexities of their bond. Adele has just broken up with her boyfriend and is trying to figure out her sexuality. Falling in love with a beautiful woman who sports a funky haircut leads us through this tender story of womanhood.

23. Marie Antoinette (2006)

It's 1770. Let's step into the lavish world of the infamous French queen and witness the pressures and expectations placed upon her, ultimately leading to her tragic fate. But still, we must sympathize with the archduchess, Marie Antoinette, who is under pressure to bear an heir to the French throne and entirely unprepared for the gory anti-royal revolt.

24. Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003-2004)

Quentin Tarantino‘s revenge saga follows the indomitable character known as The Bride as she seeks justice against those who wronged her, showcasing her vulnerability and unwavering strength. The film shows the societal conception of feminine biology redefined.

25. The Iron Lady (2011)

This movie features Meryl Streep delivering a tour de force performance as Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female Prime Minister. It offers a glimpse into Margaret Thatcher's controversial reign and the challenges she faced.

There are enough lessons to learn about womanhood through this movie. Apart from being an entertaining watch, it equally is a revelation into one part of history.

Source: Reddit.