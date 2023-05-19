12 Best Movies for Indulging in Forbidden Love Affairs

Affairs are a forbidden activity best experienced vicariously. The grass is always greener, and the mind tends to wander, but that's what these movies about forbidden love affairs are for.

Don't take these movies to be playbooks for infidelity. Instead, indulge any urges you may have to cheat by living through these fictional characters with a taste for the taboo.

1. Titanic

The GOAT of films about love affairs that society does not condone, Titanic pairs two of the hottest actors of their generation on a first-of-its-kind cruise liner. It all could have ended in a storybook manner, too, if it weren't for that darned iceberg.

2. Edward Scissorhands

Mama always said, “Don't fall in love with that man with scissors for hands.” Apparently, what Mama don't know won't hurt her.

3. The Power of the Dog

Many viewers thought they were in for a classic cowboy story with The Power of the Dog. While they got a fair share of Western landscapes and cowboy machismo, an unlikely love story is the movie's defining feature. Save a horse, ride a cowboy?

4. Pride & Prejudice

While Pride & Prejudice does not document an affair of infidelity, it's a film about forbidden love. Is it hot in here, or did somebody just break out a Jane Austen novel?

5. The Handmaiden

An acclaimed Korean film with a layered plot involving deceit and various unexpected affairs, The Handmaiden will have you double-checking who you allow into your home.

6. Unfaithful

Diane Lane is one of those elegantly beautiful actresses who is completely believable as a New York housewife seduced by a Latin hunk. For all his movie-star charm, Richard Gere also works as the working hubby whose wife steps out. That's why Unfaithful works as a believable portrayal of a partner gone astray and the tense cat-and-mouse game that ensues when a private investigator gets involved.

7. American Beauty

In hindsight, Kevin Spacey's infatuation with an underaged teen in American Beauty may not have been as much acting as we thought.

8. In the Mood for Love

In the Mood for Love is an acclaimed piece of Asian cinema that examines what happens when two victims of infidelity come together. Will they use each other to get revenge on their cheating spouses, or will they rise above? Watch and see.

9. Moulin Rouge!

One of the most stylish, bedazzled love triangles ever to hit the big screen comes in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, cheat-ah.

10. Blue Is the Warmest Color

What happens when a female-female friendship unexpectedly evolves into something more? Blue Is the Warmest Color happens.

11. Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain was an entirely new genre when it hit theaters. The risque concept of cowboys falling in love was not everyone's cup of tea, as it is the ultimate example of a forbidden love affair. One line from BBM sums up so many of the affair-centric movies on this list: “I can't quit you!”

12. Her

A movie about a taboo love affair between man and artificial intelligence? What could be more topical?

