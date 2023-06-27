24 Best Movies To Get You in the Mood for Summertime

Ah, the sweet scent of sunscreen and the sound of crashing waves. The temperature is rising, and the days are getting longer. Summertime is upon us, and what better way to embrace the season than by diving into a collection of the best movies that perfectly capture its essence?

Whether you're yearning for carefree adventures, unforgettable romances, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, this sizzling list of films will whisk you to sun-kissed beaches and unforgettable summer nights.

1. National Lampoon's Summer Vacation (1983)

When the Griswold family decides to embark on a cross-country road trip to the fictional Walley World amusement park, chaos ensues. This hilarious comedy follows their misadventures as they encounter mishaps, eccentric characters, and countless obstacles along the way, capturing the essence of a classic American summer vacation.

2. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Set in the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing tells the story of Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young woman on a family vacation in the Catskill Mountains. Baby becomes infatuated with Johnny Castle, a charismatic dance instructor, and discovers a world of music, romance, and self-discovery against the backdrop of the lively Kellerman's Resort.

3. The Great Outdoors (1988)

This comedy follows the Ripley family's summer getaway to a lakeside cabin. Their peaceful vacation takes a hilarious turn when the boisterous and obnoxious in-laws, Roman and his family, unexpectedly crash their retreat, leading to clashes between the two families in hilarious situations.

4. The Endless Summer (1966)

The Endless Summer is a classic documentary that follows two surfers, Robert August and Mike Hynson, as they travel the world searching for the perfect wave. With stunning cinematography and a laid-back vibe, the film showcases their adventures and the carefree spirit of endless summer surf exploration.

5. Summer School (1987)

A high school gym teacher, Freddy Shoop, unwillingly becomes a summer school teacher for a group of misfit students who have failed their classes. As he tries to motivate them to study, hilarious antics and unexpected bonds develop, turning this unorthodox summer school experience into a heartwarming comedy.

6. Summer Rental (1985)

In this lighthearted comedy, John Candy plays Jack Chester, a stressed-out air traffic controller who decides to take his family on a summer vacation to Florida. Their idyllic beach getaway turns into comedic misadventures as they encounter eccentric locals, competitive sailing races, and confrontations with a pompous yacht club.

7. Moonrise Kingdom ( 2012)

Set on a fictional New England island in the summer of 1965, Moonrise Kingdom follows the story of two young lovers, Sam and Suzy, who decide to run away together. As the island community mobilizes to find them, a charming and whimsical tale unfolds, highlighting the innocence and magic of young love.

8. Point Break (1991)

When young FBI agent Johnny Utah goes undercover to infiltrate a group of adrenaline-seeking bank robbers led by the charismatic Bodhi, he becomes enthralled by their extreme lifestyle. Set against the backdrop of California's surfing culture, this action-packed thriller combines surfing, skydiving, and heists for an exhilarating summer ride.

9. Adventureland (2009)

James Brennan, a recent college graduate, takes a summer job at the run-down Adventureland amusement park to save money for graduate school. As he navigates his way through quirky coworkers, first love, and the challenges of transitioning to adulthood, James discovers that sometimes the most memorable summers come from the unexpected.

10. Zombieland (2009)

In a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, Zombieland follows a group of survivors who form an unlikely alliance while navigating the dangers of the undead. With a healthy dose of humor and action, this horror-comedy takes place during summer and showcases the resilient human spirit even in the face of a zombie-infested world.

11. Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush tells the story of Anne Marie Chadwick, a talented surfer who dreams of competing professionally. Set in the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii's North Shore, Anne Marie faces personal and professional challenges as she trains for a major surf competition.

With breathtaking surfing sequences and themes of determination and empowerment, this film captures the exhilaration and dedication of surf culture. Despite being a low-budget movie with no fancy punches, it's my go-to summer comfort movie when I want familiar summer vibes of the beach, athleticism, water sports, romance, and friendship.

12. The Way, Way Back (2013)

Duncan, a shy and introverted teenager, reluctantly spends his summer vacation with his mother and her overbearing boyfriend at a beach town. Feeling like an outsider, Duncan finds solace and friendship at a local water park, where the quirky and supportive staff help him escape his shell and discover his true self.

13. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Set in the picturesque Italian countryside during the summer of 1983, Call Me By Your Name tells the tender and passionate story of Elio, a 17-year-old boy, and Oliver, a graduate student who becomes his father's research assistant. Amid the sun-drenched days and warm nights, a deep connection develops between them, marking a transformative summer filled with love and self-discovery.

14. Jaws (1975)

As summer kicks off in the fictional beach town of Amity Island, a series of terrifying shark attacks threaten the livelihood of the community. Police Chief Brody, a marine biologist, and a seasoned shark hunter, embark on a thrilling adventure to hunt down the great white shark that lurks beneath the waves, creating an iconic summer blockbuster that will keep you on the edge of your seat and in all probability, staying on the edge of the ocean.

15. Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on a true story, Apollo 13 takes us on a gripping journey into space during the summer of 1970. When an oxygen tank explodes aboard the Apollo 13 spacecraft, a team of astronauts must work together with ground control to overcome life-threatening challenges and find a way back to Earth. This captivating drama showcases human resilience and the indomitable spirit of exploration that we all find so inspiring as the embodiment of the American Dream.

16. Stand By Me (1986)

Set in the summer of 1959, Stand By Me follows four young friends on a journey to find the body of a missing boy. This coming-of-age film beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of youth, friendship, and the transformative power of summer adventures that shape our lives.

17. Before Sunrise Trilogy (1995-2013)

Spanning three movies—Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight—the trilogy chronicles the evolving relationship between Jesse and Céline. Each film takes place during a different summer, capturing their chance encounters, deep conversations, and the profound connection they share. Through these romantic and thought-provoking films, we witness the transformative power of summer love and how it blossoms through the years.

18. The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot follows a group of young boys in the summer of 1962 as they bond over their shared love for baseball. Set in a small town, the film nostalgically portrays the joys and adventures of childhood, capturing the spirit of friendship, teamwork, and the timeless summers spent playing America's favorite pastime.

19. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Set on the last day of high school in 1976, Dazed and Confused takes us on a nostalgic trip through the lives of various teenagers. As they celebrate the start of summer, friendships are tested, parties are thrown, and moments of self-discovery unfold. This coming-of-age comedy captures a memorable summer night's carefree spirit and rebellious energy.

20. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

When the quirky Hoover family embarks on a cross-country road trip to support their daughter Olive in a beauty pageant, they encounter a series of comedic and heartwarming moments. This indie gem celebrates the imperfections of family and the resilience to overcome challenges, all against the backdrop of a summertime adventure that brings them closer together and teaches them the true meaning of love and support.

21. Bridesmaids (2011)

Meet Annie, a fabulous disaster of a single woman whose life is in shambles. But when her best friend taps her to be the maid of honor for her wedding, buckle up for wedding chaos like you've never seen before! From wild pre-wedding events to intense rivalries and unexpected romantic escapades, Annie's journey will have your stomach in stitches. Bridesmaids‘ outrageous humor, unforgettable characters, and heartwarming exploration of friendship will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside — the perfect flick for a summer night.

22. The Parent Trap (1998)

Identical twin sisters, separated at birth, coincidentally meet at a summer camp and hatch a plan to reunite their divorced parents. This heartwarming and family-friendly film takes viewers on a journey of love, mischief, and the enduring bond between siblings. With delightful performances and a feel-good storyline, The Parent Trap captures the magic and adventure of summer camp and forming new cherished bonds.

23. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off follows the charismatic Ferris Bueller as he decides to skip school and embark on an unforgettable day of adventure in downtown Chicago. Joined by his best friend Cameron and girlfriend Sloane, Ferris leads them on a series of escapades, evading the school principal and seizing the freedom and excitement that only a summer day can offer.

24. Back to the Future (1985)

In this iconic sci-fi adventure, teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to the summer of 1955. With the help of the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, Marty must ensure that his parents meet and fall in love while finding a way back to his own time. With a mix of humor, nostalgia, and thrilling time-travel escapades, Back to the Future is a timeless summer blockbuster with entertaining and inventive concepts about time travel and the butterfly effect.

