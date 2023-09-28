The Best Movies on Freevee

Who doesn't love free? Whether it's free clothes, free meals, free giveaways for premium tech, or access to free movies and TV shows, it's hard for anyone to pass up anything bearing the description “free.”

A service dedicated entirely to free content, the Amazon-backed Freevee has been streaming dozens upon dozens of movies and TV series for the past three years. Conveniently, you don't even need an account to log in and use it — all you need to do is open the app, watch a few ads, and suddenly you're enjoying great content that doesn't cost you a dime.

From newer films like Pitch Perfect and Silver Linings Playbook to well-loved classics like Killer Klowns from Outer Space and The Killing, here are some of the best movies you can find currently streaming on Freevee.

Updated: September.

Drama: Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

What do you get when you have a film that combines perfect direction, eloquent acting, and a subtly affecting script? Answer: A film as magnificent as 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, a luminous romantic comedy for the modern age.

After receiving treatment for bipolar disorder, a former psychiatric hospital patient (Bradley Cooper) moves back in with his parents (Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver) and pursues a friendship with his dance partner (Jennifer Lawrence).

Like Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers before them, Lawrence and Cooper make a superb pairing in the film, their unique chemistry apparent in every scene they appear in together. With similarly electric performances from De Niro and Weaver, it’s no wonder Silver Linings Playbook went on to achieve as many accolades as it wound up receiving.

Comedy: Pitch Perfect (2012)

One of the most popular musical comedies in recent memory, Pitch Perfect attracted instant attention from a wide audience demographic upon its release in 2012. Characterized by an addictive soundtrack and likable cast, it’s a wonderful movie that will leave viewers contently humming the music to themselves for days afterwards.

Rebounding from a major defeat from the previous year, an all-female college acapella group recruits new members to their collective, vigorously training ahead of their upcoming competition against their school’s all-male acapella group.

Receiving their breakthrough performances through this film, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Adam Devine maintain fantastic portrayals of their respective characters. Through its infectious score, Pitch Perfect moves at a rocket speed, jumping from one impressive musical sequence to the next with relative ease.

Horror: Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Alien invasion movies are a staple unto themselves in the horror genre, dating back to the heyday of ‘50s sci-fi films like The Day the Earth Stood Still or the original Blob. Directly parodying these movies is the 1988 classic horror comedy, Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

After an alien spacecraft lands in a suburban town, the local residents learn they’re under attack from hostile extraterrestrial creatures that resemble circus clowns.

A movie so hilariously over the top, it’s transcended cult status and achieved an iconic reputation among audiences today, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a sensational genre mashup, satirizing numerous stereotypes associated with the alien invasion film.

Sci-Fi: Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Like many Hollywood franchises, the Planet of the Apes series has seen its fair share of sequels, reboots, and prequels. Jumpstarting the long-stagnant franchise after Tim Burton’s panned Planet of the Apes remake, Rise of the Planet of the Apes reboots the entire series from a new chronological beginning, providing a feasible explanation for how apes took over the planet in the first place.

While trying to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, a kindly scientist (James Franco) unknowingly unleashes an experimental new chemical that increases simian intelligence, triggering an uprising of apes across the globe.

Perhaps the most grounded of the Apes films to date, Rise of the Planet of the Apes acts as a soft remake of 1972’s Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, establishing a new narrative continuity for the series moving forward. The first of several recent Apes movies, it’s a satisfying sci-fi film that will please dedicated fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Mystery: Hot Fuzz (2007)

Having antagonized his colleagues on the force, London police constable Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is transferred to a sleepy village in South West England. Though idyllic at first glance, Angel soon discovers a series of bizarre murders within the picturesque community.

If there’s one thing Edgar Wright has proven time and time again, it’s his ability to work within totally succinct genres, whether he’s mastering the zombie film (Shaun of the Dead) or peeling out with the heist movie (Baby Driver).

In the case of Hot Fuzz, Wright sets his sights on the buddy cop film and police procedural dramas, lampooning such movies as Lethal Weapon, Point Break, and Dirty Harry. The results are fittingly hilarious and brimming with cinematic references left and right, establishing it as a memorable addition to Wright’s small but prestigious filmography.

Crime: The Card Counter (2021)

Traumatized by his past military service, a disgraced veteran (Oscar Isaac) puts his card-counting abilities to use, traveling from casino to casino and making a modest income from his illegal method of gambling.

Perhaps the most existential director working today, Paul Schrader has made a career out of venturing into the dark recesses of the human mind, constructing his films around characters of weighty complexity and engrossing dimension.

Like Schrader’s previous work on Taxi Driver, Mishima, or The Last Temptation of Christ, The Card Counter focuses on yet another flawed protagonist as they try to build a life for themselves, putting their past traumas behind them. In the lead role, Isaac hands in yet another unwavering performance, establishing emotion without having to utter a word.

Action: Escape from New York (1981)

Over the past five decades, director John Carpenter has attracted a significant following of fans, owing to his achievements in the horror, sci-fi, and action genres. Though his success on films like Halloween and The Thing is evident, Carpenter is also very well-known for being the creative genius behind other cult favorite movies, including 1981’s sci-fi action film, Escape from New York.

After the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence) is kidnapped by the inmates of Manhattan’s maximum security prison, the U.S. government sends in a former war hero (Kurt Russell) to rescue the commander-in-chief in time for an important peace summit.

A major influence on the Metal Gear Solid series, Escape from New York presents a fully-formed version of a dystopian New York as distinctly ‘80s as The Terminator or Repo Man. With an eyepatch-clad Kurt Russell in the lead role, Escape from New York succeeds at delivering nonstop thrills and action sequences around every corner.

Music: West Side Story (1961)

While there’s no question Steven Spielberg did a phenomenal job in his 2021 remake, the original version of West Side Story remains an undisputed classic in its own right. Perfectly capturing the spirit and drama of its Broadway counterpart, its stylish dance numbers and affecting storyline make it an endearing film across multiple generations.

As the tension between two warring New York street gangs threatens to turn violent, two members of the opposing gangs (Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer) develop increasingly romantic feelings for each other.

A contemporary version of Romeo and Juliet set in the impoverished Upper West Side, West Side Story is a musical that should be watched and enjoyed by every potential viewer, possessing the same drama, musical numbers, and engrossing themes as The Sound of Music or Singin’ in the Rain.

Classic: The Killing (1956)

More so than most other directors of his era, Stanley Kubrick made a habit of taming vastly different genres of film, from horror and war to sci-fi and history. Getting his start in the mid 1950s, Kubrick first achieved critical success off the release of his highly inventive heist film, 1956’s The Killing.

Exiting prison after a five-year sentence, a hardened criminal (Sterling Hayden) puts together a crack team to rob a competitive horse-racing track.

The Reservoir Dogs of its day, The Killing took the age-old notion of a heist, sliced it up, and interspersed it into an entirely new film. Liberally using a nonlinear presentation of the actual heist, it’s an intense and hair-raising crime film that demonstrated Kubrick’s ability to work within any genre he found himself up against.

Underrated: Blue Bayou (2021)

Facing potential deportation, a Korean-American adoptee (Justin Chon) who’s spent his entire life in Louisiana partakes in a fierce legal battle to remain with his family in the U.S.

An adequate example of a timely issue being discussed in a candid manner, Blue Bayou presents an unwavering look at the complicated problems stemming from immigration and deportation, loosely built around an individual’s (Adam Crapser) real-life experiences.

Handling this thematic subject with clarity and tenderness, filmmaker/star Justin Chon creates a compelling argument emphasizing how intricate an issue immigration truly is. While heavy-handed at times, Chon’s presentation of Crapser’s story leaves viewers with a renewed outlook on the questions the movie raises and lessons the film imparts.