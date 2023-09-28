The Best Free Movies on YouTube

The streaming market has become increasingly diverse. In the past few years, dozens of platforms have made their way to the digital world, from general providers like Netflix and Max to more niche sites like The Criterion Channel and BroadwayHD.

As great as Netflix, Disney+, or Paramount+ is — providing subscribers with oodles of premium content updated regularly — it’s also extremely hard to beat free content like the numerous movies currently streaming on YouTube.

From beloved modern films like The Hunger Games to tried and true cult classics like Dances with Wolves, here are some of the best movies currently streaming on YouTube — for free, no less!

Updated: September.

Drama: Dances with Wolves (1990)

Nowadays, most people seem to recognize Kevin Costner from his critically praised performance on the Paramount neo-Western, Yellowstone. As impressive a role as it is, Costner has been an active part of the film industry since the 1980s, starring and directing a number of movies like his Oscar-winning 1990 epic, Dances with Wolves.

Exiting the Civil War as a decorated hero, a Union officer (Costner) is ordered to man a desolate military outpost on the Western frontier. As he commences rebuilding the outpost, he begins interacting with the local Indigenous Americans in the area.

More a historical drama film than it is a Western alone, Dances with Wolves focuses on the disastrous effect American migration had on the Native tribes spread across the country. Melancholic, thought-provoking, and emotionally jarring, it’s a captivating film that boasts one of Costner’s finest performances.

Sci-Fi: The Hunger Games (2012)

Taking advantage of the void left behind by the end of the Harry Potter series, the young adult series known as The Hunger Games managed to achieve a significant following upon its cinematic debut in 2012. A series just as complex and fully-formed as the Potter universe, it’s one of the most popular adaptations of a young adult series to this day.

In a distant future, 24 children from 12 interconnected districts are forced to compete in a deadly televised competition known as “The Hunger Games.” Volunteering to take her sister’s place in the contest, the 16-year-old Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) readies herself for the competition, completing vigorous training and bonding with her fellow participant (Josh Hutcherson).

Painting a vivid portrait of a nightmarish, dystopian future, The Hunger Games excels at creating a suspenseful sci-fi universe that’s one part 1984, one part Battle Royale. Shining bright in her breakthrough role as Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence gives a notably strong performance, adding a degree of grounded realism to the often surreal environment she finds herself in.

Horror: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

If there ever was a name forever linked to the zombie genre, it’s George A. Romero. The de facto creator of the zombie film, Romero introduced many of the foremost staples one associates with zombie-related media through his vast filmography, something that can be spotted in his ingenious 1968 horror movie, Night of the Living Dead.

After an unexplained event triggers a worldwide zombie outbreak, a group of survivors defend themselves against the roving hordes of the undead at an isolated Pennsylvania farmhouse.

A cult classic at the time of its release, Night of the Living Dead has since established itself as an iconic staple of the horror genre, with Romero laying the groundwork for so many conventions within the zombie film to this day.

Comedy: Bernie (2011)

As hilarious as he often is in comedic roles, Jack Black has also proven himself capable of handling more realistic performances as well, branching out into the dramatic field with his lead portrayal in 2011’s biographical dark comedy, Bernie.

In the mid 1990s, small-town Texas mortician Bernie (Black) befriends the curmudgeonly Marjorie (Shirley MacLaine), an elderly millionaire whom no one else is able to stand. Their strange friendship soon takes a dramatic turn, however, when Bernie ends up killing Marjorie, having grown tired of her constant verbal abuse.

A highly underrated entry in the all-too-often-overlooked career of Richard Linklater, Jack Black gives what might very well be his finest performance as the title character in Bernie. Closely adhering to the facts surrounding the historical case, it’s a tense, off-beat, and frequently funny crime thriller, closer in spirit to the Coen brothers than it is to a straight-laced thriller.

Thriller: The Lady Vanishes (1938)

Rounding out the first act of his career in his native country of England, fledgling young talent Alfred Hitchcock turned his attention to crafting one of his final British films with 1938’s The Lady Vanishes. A dramatic precursor to the intriguing films Hitchcock would continue making upon his arrival to Hollywood in 1939, it’s still considered one of the greatest Hitchcock movies ever put to the screen.

Traveling aboard a luxury train, an English tourist (Margaret Lockwood) realizes one of her fellow passengers (May Whitty) has spontaneously disappeared – with no one else on board seemingly aware the missing passenger even existed.

Striking a fine balance between comedy and suspense, Hitchcock discovered the atmospheric tone he would rely on time and time again throughout his career while working on The Lady Vanishes. A palpable spy thriller with elements of a whodunit thrown into the mix, it’s the Master of Suspense at his very best and brightest.

War: The Great Escape (1963)

Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, Donald Pleasence, and James Coburn – these are just a few of the many notable actors who appear in the 1963 ensemble war film, The Great Escape.

At a formidable World War II P.O.W. camp in the heart of Germany, a group of Allied inmates plan an ambitious escape. Over the course of several months, the prisoners work on constructing a series of tunnels deep underground, burrowing beneath the prison’s fences and exiting out the other side.

Loosely based on a true story, The Great Escape coasts on the prominent abilities of its large ensemble, alternating its focus between cast members with ease and giving them each a chance to shine (whether it’s McQueen’s smart-mouthed Cooler King or Attenborough’s masterful tactician, Big X).

Crime: A Simple Plan (1998)

Sam Raimi is more readily known for his work within the Evil Dead series and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy – both of which utilized a notably lighter, more comedic atmosphere. In 1998, though, Raimi delivered one of his most grounded films to date – the electric crime thriller, A Simple Plan.

In the rural forests of Minnesota, two brothers (Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thornton) discover a wrecked plane containing millions in unclaimed cash. Together with their friend (Brent Briscoe) and his wife (Bridget Fonda), the group devolves into treachery and back-stabbing as they plot ways to secure the money for themselves.

Led by an absolutely incredible cast, A Simple Plan relies on its wintery setting to create a movie as unforgettably suspenseful as Fargo (even if it’s devoid of the same Coen brothers-esque humor).

Music: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Given Tim Burton’s already dark aesthetic, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to envision him as the ideal director to handle a story as macabre as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. A film just as twisted and gothic as Stephen Sondheim’s original Broadway musical, it’s also among Burton’s most impressive directorial efforts to date.

Unjustly exiled from his home by a corrupt judge (Alan Rickman), an embittered barber (Johnny Depp) returns to Victorian London, seeking revenge on those who wronged him.

Capturing the grit and grime of 19th-century London with surprising ease, Burton paints an unflattering portrait of Victorian society from the ground up. With the exception of Jamie Campbell Bower and Jayne Wisener’s star-crossed lovers, every character is as grotesque and frightening as an Edgar Allan Poe creation – none more so than Depp’s vigilante-turned-enraged serial killer.

Documentary: Pumping Iron (1977)

At first glance, Pumping Iron is a documentary probing into the world of professional bodybuilding. Yet beneath the surface, the film is an expertly-crafted real-world drama chronicling the rigorous efforts of bodybuilders pushing themselves to the physical and mental edge for the sake of their sport.

Offering an all-encompassing glimpse at bodybuilding and the key individuals associated with the activity, Pumping Iron specifically looks at the Mr. Olympia competition between future Hollywood stars Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Like Rocky and Apollo, Ferrigno and Schwarzenegger make for intrepid rivals against one another, matching each other in both physical presence and abundant confidence. Enduring superhuman tests of strength that even Superman would balk at, Pumping Iron details each man’s commitment to be the best in their craft, as well as an intricate look at what draws people to bodybuilding in the first place.

Underrated: The Faculty (1998)

At a suburban high school, a small group of students start to suspect something is very wrong with their teachers. Investigating the matter, they soon realize their instructors’ minds have been taken over by an alien parasite – and that they’re now plotting to take over the world.

Though it lacks any official designation within the realm of horror or sci-fi, the idea of having friends, family, or co-workers replaced by near-identical doppelgangers is a concept popularized in everything from The Invasion of the Body Snatchers to The Thing.

Decidedly less known among these doppelganger films is the brilliant 1998 sci-fi horror movie, The Faculty. Relying on a young cast of future stars like Josh Hartnett, Usher, Clea DuVall, future talk show host Jon Stewart and Elijah Wood, it’s an audacious B-horror movie that transposes the plot of Body Snatchers to an average high school setting.