15 Movies That Dive Deep into the World of Religious Extremism

It’s been a common theme in the film industry for over 50 years, but what are the best movies involving crazy religious cults? A popular online form took up the discussion, and this is what they found.

Cults are a fascinating topic that has captured the attention of podcast listeners, readers, and movie fans. One cinema buff asked members of a popular online forum what their favorite religious cult movies were. Members wasted no time in responding! Below are their top 15 recommendations.

1. The Endless (2017)

The story of two brothers who escaped a UFO death cult as children is described by one forum member as a horror gem. It also manages to blend horror elements with science fiction ones, making it beloved by fans of both genres.

2. The Wicker Man (1973)

The residents of Summerisle, a remote island off the coast of Scotland, lure an unsuspecting policeman after their crops fail. He’s expecting to investigate a missing person, but instead, he is marked down as a human sacrifice. Fans of the 1973 original are confident this release is superior to the Nicholas Cage remake.

3. Red State (2011)

This 2011 release was described by one commenter as a ‘fantastic cult horror film that takes inspiration from real life. Red State is based on the true stories of the Branch Davidians and the Westboro Baptist Church.

4. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as a misfit couple who travel to Sweden with a group of friends for a festival, only to find themselves at the mercy of a mad religious cult. One respondent mentions that the cult has messed up customs, which I can't deny. Terror and dread ensue until the story's climax.

5. The Sacrament (2013)

Inspired by the 1978 events in Jonestown, this chilling horror got plenty of votes around the forum. One individual states things go very badly for everyone involved.

6. The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge was mentioned only briefly, but this is a classic within this genre. It’s a slow burner as we see how an upbringing inside a religious cult has affected the main character’s life.

7. The Believers (1987)

The forum member who proposed this film wasn’t giving too much away. They simply felt that this fit the bill perfectly. Another agreed that The Believers, which focuses on a murderous religious cult, is an underrated movie.

8. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

An early example of the religious cult movie, Rosemary’s Baby, is mentioned only briefly. It is, however, a perfect title to include with an all-star cast and a multitude of themes, including paranoia and the occult.

9. Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

One commenter enjoyed this psychological thriller about a young girl who escapes a crazy cult and returns to her family. They described Martha Marcy May Marlene as a repeat watch and praised how the sense of dread was built up throughout the film.

10. Hot Fuzz (2007)

You probably weren’t expecting to see a comedy film on the list. Hot Fuzz from Edgar Wright is packed with laughs, but it does qualify as the police are battling a sinister, if ridiculous, cult known as the Neighborhood Watch Alliance.

11. Apostle (2018)

This 2018 movie taps into the British gothic horror style that inspired the original Wicker Man. There are similarities between the two films, with Apostle featuring a British man attempting to rescue his sister from a bizarre cult on a remote island. A forum member describes it as one of their top favorite films of all time.

12. The Veil (2016)

Thomas Jane’s portrayal of a crazy cult leader earns plenty of praise on the forum. One commenter is less charitable about Jessica Alba’s role, stating she did a decent job.

13. Mandy (2018)

So many forum members responded with Mandy. It fits the bill with the fictional Children of the New Dawn playing the role of the religious cult. Mandy offers a chilling look at what can happen to those innocents who get sucked in.

14. The Devil’s Rain (1975)

One person mentioned The Devil’s Rain, partly because of an all-star cast that includes William Shatner, Ernest Borgnine, and Tom Skerritt. A young John Travolta also makes his film debut in a minor role, as this cult movie became a cult classic.

15. End of the Line (2007)

A Canadian film with a niche following, End of the Line is about a deranged cult who “save” non-believers by stabbing them in a railway tunnel. One respondent described it as really fun, which probably wasn’t the producer’s intention.

Source: (Reddit).