The 24 Best Movies Set on College Campuses

You may think back on your time in college and remember it fondly as your glory days. Or, maybe you just got your acceptance letter and can’t wait to step onto campus and become an official collegian. College campuses can be wild party zoos or serious places of higher learning, and sometimes they’re a bit of both, so we love to see movies that capture this complex environment. Some films set on university campuses showcase the collegiate atmosphere perfectly, whether it’s a chaotic, raunchy vibe or a sophisticated, educational aura.

1. Accepted (2006)

Technically, this movie takes place on a fake college campus, but trust us, it shows the university campus vibe well. In this comedy, a slacker high school graduate creates a fake university to avoid telling his parents he was rejected from college. Justin Long is a delight in it, and it’s relatable for anyone who has ever felt like they’re not living up to expectations.

2. Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde is one of the best college movies, with Elle going from her sunny California school and sorority to the cozier, autumnal vibes of Harvard University. She even lives in a cute little dorm room decked out with all her pink stuff. And hopefully, you can't relate to her horrendous college party experience!

3. Old School (2003)

This hilarious movie follows a defeated guy who just broke up with his cheating girlfriend. He finds a new place to live, which happens to be beside a college, and his house becomes the ultimate party house for students. Not many scenes are in the classroom, but the campus atmosphere is there.

4. The House Bunny (2008)

While The House Bunny takes place almost entirely on a college campus, it doesn’t exactly have a collegiate vibe. Anna Faris and Emma Stone are fabulous in this movie about a quirky, unpopular sorority that changes their appearance to get pledges. Trust us, it’s more endearing than it sounds.

5. Animal House (1978)

We could never talk about college-themed movies without mentioning Animal House. This uncivilized movie is all about college parties, drinking beer, and wearing togas. Most people’s college experience isn’t quite as rowdy as this, but the extreme partying is hilarious to watch.

6. Road Trip (2000)

As the title suggests, the main characters go on a road trip in this movie, so the entire film is not at a college, but a decent amount is. This raunchy film is the exact opposite of wholesome, but it has some ridiculously funny and stupid moments that we can’t help but laugh at.

7. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Not every college movie is silly and racy. A Beautiful Mind is an incredible film about a brilliant mathematician with an antisocial personality and schizophrenic hallucinations. This intense and gripping film shows how the most intelligent people can also be the most troubled and how complex the human mind can be.

8. Pitch Perfect (2012)

If you want a fun college movie with humor, great music, and an easy-to-follow plot, Pitch Perfect is ideal. Almost the entire movie takes place on a college campus, featuring small dorm rooms and quads where people sign up for stuff. It’s the perfect laid-back movie for a lazy night.

9. Monsters University (2013)

Were you expecting an animated college movie? Well, Monsters University fits the bill perfectly. The movie is set on the Monsters University campus, where Mike and Sulley must navigate fraternities, administrators, schoolwork, and the pressure to conform. The film managed to be as good as Monsters, Inc., with a heartfelt storyline and the characters we know and love.

10. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting is one of the best movies of all time, featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Robin Williams, and Minnie Driver. The main character is a genius but works as a janitor and fits in with his working-class friends and family. But when a professor discovers his brilliance, a whole new world of opportunity opens up for him.

11. The Way We Were (1973)

This epic love story begins on a college campus, so you can watch Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand fall head over heels for one another, surrounded by academia. Not only does the first half of the movie have a sophisticated college vibe, but it shows how college can be a bubble, and things change when you leave.

12. Higher Learning (1995)

This movie features a group of college freshmen who all fit into different stereotypes — the jock, the outcast, etc. Sounds like The Breakfast Club, right? Well, the film takes an intense turn when one of the group members joins a neo-Nazi group to feel accepted somewhere. It’s a complicated and surprising movie you won’t forget.

13. The Social Network (2010)

Much like the beginnings of Facebook, The Social Network movie starts at Harvard University. Eventually, the characters graduate and move on, but at least the first third of the movie has a strong academic vibe. Many scenes were shot on an actual campus, although not at Harvard because they don’t allow filming.

14. Scream 2 (1997)

In the second Scream film, Sidney goes off to college and tries to forget about the trauma she’s endured, but some people are determined to keep her in a constant state of fear. Most of the movie takes place on her college campus and captures the ‘90s college vibe well while maintaining that classic, mysterious Scream energy.

15. Flatliners (1990)

This intense movie is about medical students in Chicago playing with life and death. They allow themselves to die and then resuscitate one another so they can take a peek at what’s on the other side of death. Most of the movie takes place and is filmed at the lovely Loyola University.

16. Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Mona Lisa Smile follows a group of young women as they go through college and navigate societal expectations placed on women in the ‘50s. The movie takes place on a beautiful and homey campus, and many characters struggle with wanting an education and desiring a traditional life, so the usefulness of college is discussed frequently.

17. Rudy (1993)

Rudy tells the inspiring story of a young man determined to play football at the University of Notre Dame. As you can imagine, much of the movie takes place at the university. The film is uplifting and captivating, with Sean Astin, Vince Vaughn, and Jon Favreau delivering outstanding performances.

18. Love Story (1970)

This romantic film has a similar vibe to Romeo and Juliet, with a couple who have to fight to be together because no one thinks they should be. Things get worse when they discover she is terminally ill. The two meet at Harvard University, where some of the movie is filmed because Harvard still allowed on-campus shoots at the time.

19. 22 Jump Street (2014)

Like many high school-based movies, the sequel to 21 Jump Street takes place at college. While 22 Jump Street did not quite live up to the hilarity of the first movie, it’s still a fun watch with funny moments. The movie goes from a college campus to spring break, challenging Jenko and Schmidt’s maturity and willpower.

20. Happy Death Day (2017)

Happy Death Day as well as Happy Death Day 2U are both horror thrillers that take place on college campuses. They follow a student, Tree, who keeps living the same day over and over again. Each day ends with a brutal death for her until she can finally figure out what’s happening and escape.

21. Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Dead Man on Campus is a dark comedy about two college roommates who partied excessively and allowed their grades to tank. In a desperate attempt to not flunk out of school, they try to find a new roommate who will take their own life so they’ll get automatic A’s. This twisted story is funny and creepy in all the right ways.

22. PCU (1994)

PCU is a satirical comedy that takes place on the Port Chester University campus. Some people call this a knock-off of Animal House, as the plot and vibe of the movie are similar. So, if you want a wild party movie where college kids are pitted against their unreasonable dean of students, this one is for you.

23. Sydney White (2007)

This cute comedy starring Amanda Bynes follows a young girl who wants to pledge to her deceased mother’s old sorority. The movie is set on her college campus, which is not what she expected it to be, and Sydney decides to rally some nerds and seven outcasts to change the aspects of the school work. Interestingly, it’s inspired by Snow White!

24. Neighbors (2014)

Neighbors is a hilarious college-themed movie because some of the main characters are crazy college party animals, while the others are settled-down adults. Watching two grown adults try and navigate the insanity of a college fraternity is chaotic and humorous.