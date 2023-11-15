The 21 Best Movies Based on Stephen King’s Works

Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers in history. Known primarily for his horror works, he's far more versatile than most people realize, having produced stories in many genres.

More important, however, is the fact that he writes excellent books. As a result, there are loads of movies based on them.

In this piece, we'll take you through the 21 best movies based on the works of the brilliant Stephen King.

Friendly reminder that Salem's Lot (1979) and It (1990) were miniseries, not movies, and will not be included here, along with any other projects of a similar nature.

1. The Mist (2007, directed by Frank Darabont)

The Mist is a sci-fi horror movie based on King's 1980 novella. Its impressive ensemble cast includes Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones, William Sadler, and Chris Owen. The plot concerns the citizens of Bridgton, Maine, where a small band of citizens hole up in a supermarket and fight for their lives as an unnatural mist filled with Lovecraftian monsters descends upon the town.

It's a hugely underrated movie with a suitably creepy tone, some outstanding acting performances (Harden is exceptional), and one of the most brilliant bleak endings in film history. Sadly, its occasionally laughable CGI lets it down and ruins some of the scenes it features in.

2. The Running Man (1987, directed by Paul Michael Glaser)

The Running Man is a dystopian action movie loosely based on King's 1982 novel published under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, and Yaphet Kotto. It's about a fictional television show where convicted criminal “runners” must escape death at the hands of professional killers known as “stalkers” in an abandoned part of Los Angeles.

It's an action classic and a brilliant send-up of the world of television. Schwarzenegger is great in it, but Dawson steals the show as the charismatic but amoral gameshow host Damon Killian. We must stress, however, that the book is very different and far better.

3. The Dark Half (1993, directed by George A. Romero)

The Dark Half is a horror movie based on King's 1989 novel. It stars Timothy Hutton, Amy Madigan, Julie Harris, and Michael Rooker. The movie's story sees a writer's fictional alter ego attempting to take over his life, regardless of the cost.

Hutton is terrific as both sides of the author's personality, and his performance and the excellent script are the main reasons this movie is so watchable. It isn't a scary horror movie by any stretch, but it's intriguingly unusual and one you'll find it difficult to look away from.

4. Pet Sematary (1989, directed by Mary Lambert)

Pet Sematary is a supernatural horror movie based on King's 1983 novel. It stars Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne, Denise Crosby, Blaze Berdahl, and Miko Hughes. It's about a grieving father who, after the tragic death of his son, discovers an ancient burial ground behind his home with the power to resurrect the deceased.

It isn't a great movie, but it's become a cult classic. It has some fiendishly unsettling moments, is well-acted, and there's a suitably nightmarish atmosphere to the whole thing, but it's far from threatening the films at the top end of this list in terms of quality.

5. Pet Sematary (2019, directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer)

The second adaptation of King's 1983 novel, Pet Sematary, is a remake of the 1989 movie, and it stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow. The plot is the same as the original movie, but the daughter dies in this one.

Although it is less beloved than the original, this version of Pet Sematary is better than it. It's well crafted and sleeker than its predecessor, with some good performances, excellent editing, and brilliant use of sound.

6. Cujo (1983, directed by Lewis Teague)

Cujo is a horror movie based on King's 1981 novel. It stars Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly, and Danny Pintauro. It's about a mother and son trapped inside their car while the eponymous Cujo, a rabid St. Bernard, relentlessly attacks them.

Given its seemingly tame and even mundane concept, Cujo is surprisingly suspenseful and scary. Its intimate cast does an excellent job of keeping viewers entertained. It's one of King's favorite adaptations of his books, even though this film changed his ending – and not for the better.

7. It Chapter Two (2019, directed by Andy Muschietti)

It Chapter Two is a supernatural horror movie and the second of a two-part adaptation of King's 1986 novel It. It stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård. The movie focuses on a group known from childhood as the “Losers Club” (as adults) and their relationships as they reunite to destroy the eponymous evil entity once and for all.

While it's a bigger and more ambitious movie than its predecessor, it isn't better or scarier than it. However, it's still well-acted, has some frightening moments, and is disturbing overall. It's also a film that looks very good. It is, however, undoubtedly far too long.

8. Christine (1983, directed by John Carpenter)

Christine is a supernatural horror movie based on King's 1983 novel. It stars Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton, Roberts Blossom, and Kelly Preston. It's about the eponymous 1958 Plymouth Fury with a mind of its own and a jealous, possessive personality, which badly influences its owner.

It's a silly, fun movie that will leave you smiling. There's nothing scary about Christine, but its cast performs well, the school scenes are particularly good at getting the high school atmosphere across, and the fact that it manages to get you rooting for a bulldozer in a duel proves how successful the movie is in giving the car an evil personality.

9. 1408 (2007, directed by Mikael Håfström)

1408 is a psychological horror movie based on King's 1999 short story, and it stars John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. It's about an author who investigates allegedly haunted locations – in this case, room 1408 at a fictional hotel, The Dolphin, in New York City, where he gets trapped and experiences frightening things.

There's no gore or violence in 1408, but the sheer psychological tension it creates makes it a brilliant and scary viewing experience. This movie is brimming with King's sense of humor and satiric view of humans, and it's very much in the mold of The Shining, without ever reaching its level.

10. Doctor Sleep (2019, directed by)

Doctor Sleep is a supernatural horror based on King's 2013 novel. It's a sequel to The Shining and stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Cliff Curtis. It's set several decades after its predecessor and focuses on Danny Torrance, the kid from The Shining who has psychic abilities and struggles with childhood trauma in adulthood.

It's more poignant and contemplative than its predecessor and lacks the sheer terror of it, but it still provides plenty of chills. It's a peculiar movie with plenty of fun mixed in. It also takes an honest look and alcoholism and mental health. McGregor and Ferguson are great in it.

11. It Chapter One (2017, directed by Andy Muschietti)

It Chapter One is a supernatural horror movie and the first of a two-part adaptation of King's 1986 novel It. It stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Bill Skarsgård. Set in Derry, Maine, it's about the “Losers Club,” a group of seven outcast children terrorized by the horrifying eponymous being.

It's a scary and unsettling movie with a lot of heart, as the core story is emotional and affecting. It's brilliantly acted by its young cast, and the cinematography, script, sound, and direction are all outstanding.

12. The Green Mile (1999, directed by Frank Darabont)

The Green Mile is a fantasy drama based on King's 1996 novel. It stars Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, Sam Rockwell, and James Cromwell. Its story focuses on death row correctional officers whose lives are affected by the arrival of a gentle, enigmatic black man accused of child murder who has a mysterious supernatural gift.

It's a hard-hitting and emotionally powerful watch. With earnest direction and engaging performances from its all-star cast, The Green Mile is poignant, funny, sad, heartwarming, and gut-wrenching all at once. Hanks and Duncan are exceptional.

13. Dolores Claiborne (1995, directed by Taylor Hackford)

Dolores Claiborne is a psychological drama thriller based on King's 1992 novel. It stars Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Christopher Plummer, and David Strathairn. It's about a big city reporter who travels to a small town where her mother is under arrest for the murder of an older woman she worked as a housekeeper for.

Bates gives an excellent performance in this film which, despite not being a horror, does get increasingly terrifying as it progresses. It deftly cuts between the past and the present to create a wonderfully suspenseful movie that's compelling from beginning to end.

14. The Dead Zone (1983, directed by David Cronenberg)

The Dead Zone is a sci-fi thriller movie based on King's 1979 novel. It stars Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, and Martin Sheen. It's about a schoolteacher who awakens from a coma after five years to discover he has gained psychic powers.

Walken's brilliant performance and Cronenberg's tight direction make this a compelling viewing experience. While it's not a horror film or remotely scary, it has a very eerie feel, meaning you can cut the atmosphere with a knife while watching it.

15. Gerald's Game (2017, directed by Mike Flanagan)

Gerald's Game is a psychological horror thriller movie based on King's 1992 novel. It stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. It's about a couple who go to an isolated house for a holiday, but the husband dies of a heart attack while the wife is handcuffed to the bed, prompting her to fight for survival, with little hope of rescue, and while facing her inner demons.

This adaptation was long thought to be unfilmable, but it's fantastic, despite its tiny scale. This movie is suspenseful, terrifying, and somewhat hypnotic. Gugino's performance is outstanding and career-defining, and you must give her all the credit for how brilliant this film is.

16. 1922 (2017, directed by Zak Hilditch)

1922 is a horror drama movie based on King's 2010 novella. It stars Thomas Jane, Neal McDonough, and Molly Parker. It's about a farmer who conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, convincing his teenage son to assist, and the consequences they face after killing her.

Thomas Jane is outstanding in the lead role in this film, depicting his character's gradual, prolonged suffering expertly. It's a solid, well-crafted movie with a perpetual feeling of menace that unsettles you while watching it – and we mean that as a good thing.

17. Misery (1990, directed by Rob Reiner)

Misery is a psychological thriller movie based on King's 1987 novel. It stars Kathy Bates, James Caan, Lauren Bacall, and Richard Farnsworth. It's about an obsessive female fan of a male author who holds him captive and forces him to rewrite the finale of his book series.

The fact Bates won the Academy Award for Best Actress for this film says everything you need to know about her performance. Both she and Caan are fantastic, as is Farnsworth, who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Misery is suspenseful and, at times, funny, and the sledgehammer scene will go down in history as one of the hardest to watch.

18. Carrie (1976, directed by Brian De Palma)

Carrie is a supernatural horror movie based on King's 1974 epistolary novel. It stars Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, P. J. Soles, and John Travolta. It's about the eponymous shy 16-year-old who consistently gets mocked and bullied at school but uses her budding telekinetic powers to seek revenge.

This movie looks at social issues like school bullying and teen angst but gives the whole thing a supernatural twist, and it's fantastic. Carrie is a scary, sometimes funny, brilliantly acted movie, with arguably the best and most memorable prom scene in cinematic history.

19. Stand by Me (1986, directed by Rob Reiner)

Stand by Me is a coming-of-age drama movie based on King's 1982 novella “The Body,” with the title deriving from the song of the same name by Ben E. King. It stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell. It's set in Castle Rock, Oregon, in 1959 and follows a group of four boys and best friends who hike to find a missing boy's corpse.

Teeming with nostalgia, and impressively performed by its talented young cast, Stand by Me was the first adaptation of his works that King considered a success. It's a film beaming with childhood wonder and adventure, and it has something for everyone and is a bona fide cinematic treasure.

20. The Shining (1980, directed by Stanley Kubrick)

The Shining is a psychological supernatural horror movie based on King's 1977 novel. It stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers. It follows an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic, along with his family – including his son, who has psychic abilities – to an isolated hotel, where the former has taken a caretaker job for the winter. There, they encounter supernatural forces.

Nicholson and Duvall give iconic performances that help to make this film a genuine classic of cinema. It's visually striking, atmospheric, teeming with memorable moments, and, above all, genuinely terrifying. If you're going to watch one Stephen King horror adaptation, make it this one.

21. The Shawshank Redemption (1994, directed by Frank Darabont)

The Shawshank Redemption is a drama movie based on King's 1982 novella “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.” It stars Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, and Gil Bellows. It's about a banker wrongly sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, his time in jail, and his ultimate escape from there.

It's one of the finest movies ever made, and why it didn't win any Academy Awards from its seven nominations remains a mystery. It's brilliantly acted, inspirational, poignant, powerful, and moving. It will have you laughing and sobbing in equal measure. The Shawshank Redemption is undoubtedly the best Stephen King movie adaptation.