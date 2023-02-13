15 of The Best Movies to Watch on Tubi

Tubi is a free streaming service housing thousands of films, television shows, and sports coverage. The platform pulls older content from several countries and offers programming in multiple languages. From art-house films to anime, Tubi is a fabulous destination for avid streamers and those looking for specific content.

Let’s dive into 15 of the best movies to stream on Tubi right now.

Personal Shopper (2017)

This 2017 art-house film cast Kristen Stewart as a shy, personal shopper for a wealthy and stuck-up model in Paris. The movie follows Stewart’s character reeling from the death of her twin brother a few months prior. Both twins identified as mediums who promised to keep in contact with each other post-mortem. Stewart transpires down a shaky path as she tries to speak with her brother and maintain her high-end job.

While she maneuvers through her normal daily routine, she soon finds random texts coming to her phone.

Frank (2014)

Michael Fassbender is Frank, the lead singer of a strange pop band. The only difference between this band and any other band is Frank, who wears a huge fake head at all times and under all circumstances, even during showers. This animatronic-esque caricature lends an honest portrayal of the unique lives of musicians and a reflective look at human nature.

You will laugh, you might cry, and you will fall in love with Frank’s character.

Dogtooth (2009)

Yorgos Lanthimos directed this metaphorical take on extreme helicopter parenting. This Greek family lies to their children about the meaning of words, the context of situations, and the true definition of growing up. The parents, determined to keep their children innocent and unaffected by the negative sway of reality, tell them they can leave the house once their ‘dogtooth’ (canine) falls out.

This twisted black comedy highlights a terrifying truth about sheltering children.

Train to Busan (2016)

One of the best surprises in the horror genre in 2016 was the South-Korean film Train to Busan. Gong-Yoo stars in this apocalyptic zombie tale. Gong-Yoo’s character, Seok Woo, decides to book two train tickets so he can take his daughter to visit her mother in Busan. As most train movies begin, the camera pans between the different passengers, including families, sports players, and train workers.

At one stop, an infected person hops on the train and kills and turns a train worker into a zombie. Thus the outbreak begins.

Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)

B horror movies will always garner a gaggle of devoted fans. Between the bizarre storylines, wildly drawn creatures, and mediocre acting, B horror movies contribute comedy and suspense that mainstream or art-house films lack. When scientists stumble upon a skeleton unlike any living creature they’ve seen, they set back to the Amazon to uncover the mystery.

This black-and-white creature feature introduces a terrifying amphibious monster prowling the Amazon, as interested in the humans as they are in him. This film came out in theaters in 1954 as a 3-D film and undoubtedly inspired generations of horror plots and themes we see in film today.

The Blob (1958)

Another B horror movie from the 50s on Tubi is The Blob. Centered around a high-school couple and group of troublemakers, The Blob sheds light on what would happen if jello could consume people. An asteroid crashes onto Earth, leaving behind a gelatinous substance near a man’s house. Due to the loud noise and his curious nature, the man traipses outside to see what the commotion is all about.

He pokes at the blob with a stick but soon finds his arm entrapped in the jelly. The high-school couple finds him wailing in the woods and takes him to the doctor, though the blob does not stop spreading.

The Children’s Hour (1962)

Audrey Hepburn (Martha) and Shirley MacLaine (Karen) star in this love story from the 60s. The ladies open a private school for girls in the area and one of the wicked children, Mary, portrayed by Karen Balkin, overhears a rumor of a relationship between Martha and Karen. Mary spreads the gossip throughout the school, causing parents to shun Martha and Karen and withdraw their kids from school.

Although this film featured a wildly progressive plot for the 60s, it also catered to the harmful ‘bury your gays’ trope.

Submarine (2010)

Alex Turner of The Arctic Monkeys wrote the soundtrack for this heart-wrenching coming-of-age film. Submarine revolves around Oliver Tate; a high-school boy determined to rekindle the romance between his parents and find his own version of love with his classmate, Jordana.

Filled with surreal cinematography and just the right amount of high-school drama, Submarine is perfect for anyone looking for a darker comedy with brushstrokes of heartache.

Boyhood (2014)

Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, and Ellar Coltrane (Mason) lead this realistic gaze into, for lack of a better term, boyhood. Richard Linklater directed this film for over 12 years. Instead of casting new characters each time a cast member experienced a physical change, Boyhood stuck to its truth and kept the exact same cast for the entirety of filming.

In addition to keeping the cast constant, Linklater did not use special effects or heavy makeup in the film. Viewers indulge in the intricacies and difficulties of family through Coltrane’s character’s (Mason’s) eyes.

American Animals (2018)

Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson star in this true-crime heist movie about college outcasts looking to make quick cash at a library. American Animals pulls from the actual heist at Transylvania University in Kentucky in 2004. Each character adds a different element to the team to create a heist dream team. Their goal?

Stealing as many rare books as possible to make big bucks, but will they succeed?

Hunt for The Wilderpeople (2016)

Taika Waititi of Jojo Rabbit fame wrote & directed this 2016 film featuring Sam Neill as the Uncle and Julian Dennison as Ricky Baker. Ricky Baker is a foster child transferred to a farm with an aunt and uncle. The uncle stays to himself, and the aunt takes Ricky in as her own, teaching him fundamental tips and tricks for living on a farm. However, the aunt falls ill and dies, leaving the uncle in charge of Ricky.

The uncle is a former prison mate not legally fit to care for Ricky. Knowing this, they both agree to disappear into the woods together.

Polytechnique (2009)

Dennis Villeneuve’s haunting black-and-white picture depicts an armed young adult carrying out a school shooting. Maxim Gaudette plays the killer who bursts into Polytechnique Montreal unannounced with the sole mission of murdering women. This film took inspiration from the Ecole Polytechnique massacre of 1989.

Villeneuve and the writers did not want to glorify violence with this film. Instead, they hoped to shine a light on the terrifying nature of school shootings and methods to take to prevent them. Villeneuve even filmed in black and white to avoid bright blood on screen.

The Founder (2016)

Did you ever wonder how McDonald’s became the billion-dollar franchise it is today? Ray Kroc started as a milkshake salesman; however, he craved more. After dealing with dissatisfying order placements, one restaurant in California started ordering multiple milkshake machines every week. Kroc takes a trip to this new fast-food destination and speaks with the owners, D. and Mack McDonald.

The Founder navigates all of the grease, grime, and manipulating business ploys Ray Kroc underwent to steal the title of ‘Founder’ from the original founders, D. and Mack McDonald. Kroc violates the brothers’ wishes and figures out how to snivel his way inside the company and label himself as The Founder of McDonald’s.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

Ginger Snaps tells the tale of two sisters with one strange addiction: death. These sisters promised to move from their hometown together or say hello to the grim reaper before their sixteenth birthday. The older sister, Ginger, starts menstruating as the duo travels to a classmate’s house to steal their dog. The dog senses the blood and bites Ginger, thus turning her into a werewolf.

Forced to keep Ginger’s secret and ensure her own safety, the younger sister, Brigitte, deals with a coming-of-age arc of her own.

Rec (2007)

Rec is a Spanish found-footage movie about a reporter and a group of firemen reporting to an apartment complex overcome by some disease. The danger spreading through the apartment complex is too high to let anyone leave, so all residents must adhere to a lockdown policy. First responders show up at the scene and try to help the residents, but the afflicted residents react with violence and aggression.

