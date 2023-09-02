Emotional Healing Starts Here: 24 Best Movies To Watch After a Breakup

When you're trying to distract yourself from heartbreak, turning on a good movie is one option. However, so many movies are either about a flourishing romance or a relationship going down in flames. If you want to move beyond a breakup, here are 24 movies that will take your mind off your ex.

1. Eurotrip (2004)

Eurotrip is a wildly funny and raunchy movie about a young man who finds out his long-time girlfriend is cheating just as he graduates high school. To get his mind off it, he takes a crazy and saucy trip to Europe that will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

2. Chef (2014)

Chef is an uplifting film starring Jon Favreau as a talented chef who quits a high-end restaurant to run a food truck. Sometimes in life, we get lost along the way and need to shake things up to remember who we are, whether it's a breakup or a career shift.

3. Swingers (1996)

Another Jon Favreau movie to make you feel better, Swingers is about a New Yorker moving to LA after a breakup and trying to break into show biz. It doesn't focus on romance. Instead, it's another movie about getting to know yourself and what you want in life.

4. Crank (2006)

Crank is an intense action crime movie that is so entrancing that you'll totally forget about your ex. It tells the story of a lethal assassin poisoned by his nemesis, and he has to keep his heart rate up to survive, meaning every second is packed with action. You may even feel your own heart start to pump as this fast-paced movie reels you in.

5. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Any of these movies will do, but The Fellowship of the Ring is the best because it's all about friendship and adventure, not love. And you might as well watch the whole franchise and dive into the fantastical world to forget about your woes for a while.

6. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine is a true masterpiece that hits all the right emotional notes, from anger to sadness to hilarity, and there is no romance. If you want to get in your feels without thinking about the breakup, this movie is sensational. Every actor delivers an outstanding performance that you'll never forget.

7. Napolean Dynamite (2004)

Is there ever a bad time to watch this movie? This film is very, very far from romantic, so you can watch the awkward characters and uncomfortable conversations and forget about your heartbreak. Also, you can remind yourself that you're not as pathetic as the main characters and that you're a total catch!

8. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

You have two choices here. You can watch this and identify with Ferris' wild, rebellious behavior and feel free and spontaneous — or you can identify with Cameron and wrap yourself in a blanket. Either way, you can vicariously live through the characters on their exciting day away from their lives.

9. The Hangover (2009)

I'm pretty sure The Hangover can put anyone in a good mood. Zach Galifianakis is absurdly funny along with the rest of the cast, and every ridiculous moment of the plot will keep you entertained and happily distracted. From the tiger in the hotel room to the random baby to the lost groom, you won't have a chance to feel sad.

10. Hostel (2005)

What's the opposite of romance? Horror! Hostel is a chilling movie about two friends who go on a not-so-innocent trip to Amsterdam, only to find themselves in a deadly hostel. The movie taps into deep-seated fears of traveling and will keep your mind thoroughly occupied.

11. My Neighbor Totoro

On the other hand, you can opt for an endearing comfort movie. Any of the Studio Ghibli movies fit the bill, but My Neighbor Totoro is particularly soft and uplifting. The cozy vibe and sweet moments will help your heart heal.

12. Nobody (2021)

This action thriller follows a typical family man who turns into a dangerous person out for revenge. If you're angry about the breakup, this movie is a great way to fully feel some of that rage and maybe let some of it go.

13. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is one of my favorite films that is stupidly funny. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are hilarious and clueless as the characters travel across the country to return a suitcase. Their lack of self-awareness and complete disregard for social grace make them simultaneously frustrating and likable.

14. Paul (2011)

Paul is an entertaining sci-fi comedy about an alien who escapes from a lab and encounters two friends on a road trip. This raunchy and ridiculous film is mostly devoid of romance and will have you cackling on the couch as this raunchy alien tries to get home.

15. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

This Wes Anderson movie is charming, aesthetically pleasing, and comforting. You'll be transported into the quirky and endearing world of the Grand Budapest Hotel and be enthralled with the captivating stories of the various characters. With heartfelt moments and hilarious situations, it hits all the right notes.

16. Heathers (1988)

Heathers is one of my favorite cult classics. It follows a high schooler and her mean friends. When the main character meets the new guy in school, it sparks a series of violent murders among the students, ending in a big bang.

17. Booksmart (2019)

Booksmart is an innovative movie about friendship and high school. The movie is not romantic but does conjure up genuine feelings about friendships and relationships in general, especially how hard it can be to say goodbye to someone you care about platonically.

18. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

One of my go-to comfort films, this movie is funny and surprising in many ways, making it a delightful distraction. The performances are outstanding, the story is fun, and the fashion is exquisite, so what's not to love? And I've always thought Andy's boyfriend was a jerk, so you can root against love while watching!

19. Thelma and Louise (1991)

This movie is perfect if you want to watch a wild adventure where the characters desert their lives and decide to do whatever they want. It's an invigorating film with lovable characters and a strong message about independence and the tough decisions we all have to make.

20. Paddington (2014)

If you want to feel comforted and calm, hunker down with one of the Paddington movies. These films always bring me a sense of peace and can squash anxiety, as everything always works out and the characters are okay in the end.

21. Ted (2012)

This teddy bear movie is a little different than Paddington, but just as great after a breakup. Mark Wahlberg and Seth McFarlane are insanely funny together, and a major theme of the movie is letting go and moving on, which seems appropriate after a breakup.

22. The Way Way Back (2013)

The Way Way Back is a raw movie that follows a teenage boy being treated poorly by his mom's new boyfriend. There's no physical abuse or anything that's tough to watch, but you can see the main character grow into himself and find his voice in an inspiring way.

23. Airplane (1980)

If you want something stupid, Airplane! is the perfect dumb but lovable comedy that will lift your spirits and give you the giggles. Every moment of the movie is comical, and there's not a serious moment in sight, so you can simply enjoy 90 minutes of lighthearted fun.

24. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

As the title suggests, this movie is about the beaten-down underdogs. The silly humor paired with the endearing and inspiring story, which is also pretty hilarious, will keep you perfectly distracted as you watch these outsiders band together to fight for the gym they love. Yes, it's about saving a gym.

Source: Reddit.