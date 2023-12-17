Beat the Pump: 20 Affordable Cars With Top-Notch Fuel Efficiency

Tired of feeling the pinch every time you refuel? I get it. As an auto expert, I've both seen and lived the struggle. But here's the good news—I've used my expertise to handpick the 20 best MPG cars that won't just save you money at the gas station but also won't break the bank.

From compact commuters to stylish sedans, these vehicles prove that you can go the distance on a budget without sacrificing performance or style. Say goodbye to frequent stops at the gas station and hello to a more fuel-efficient and cost-effective driving experience.

2022 Honda Insight

The 2022 Honda Insight, a successor to the Civic hybrid, seamlessly blends compact elegance with an efficient gas-electric powertrain. Boasting a combined 151 horsepower, it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, excelling in both spry acceleration and fuel economy.

With EPA ratings of 55 mpg city and 49 highway for the EX trim and 51 city and 45 highway for the Touring, it provides an eco-friendly and comfortable driving experience.

2022 Honda Civic

The 2022 Honda Civic receives a significant upgrade, showcasing a more mature appearance, new features, and refined cabin design. It presents a range of four-cylinder engines, including a turbocharged 1.5-liter, with front-wheel drive standard.

Despite retaining powertrain options from the previous generation, the Civic impresses with a 158-hp 2.0-liter base engine and a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing 180 horsepower.

Sadly, the manual transmission is omitted for 2022, but the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) remains.

Fuel efficiency shines in the mid-range EX model, earning EPA ratings of 33 mpg city, 42 mpg highway, and 36 mpg combined. The 2022 Civic continues to set standards in style, performance, and efficiency.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra commands attention with its distinctive styling, combining practicality and a futuristic cabin design. While the base 147-hp four-cylinder with a CVT offers a comfortable but modest driving experience, optional choices include a hybrid powertrain and a robust 201-hp turbocharged four-cylinder.

The N Line model, featuring a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, impresses with perkier acceleration and adept handling. EPA estimates range from 28 to 56 mpg, showcasing the Elantra's commitment to fuel efficiency.

2022 Toyota Camry

The 2022 Toyota Camry, though retaining its nameplate, undergoes a transformation with extroverted styling and an exhilarating performance model. Despite the humdrum four-cylinder engine's economical daily drive, the real allure lies in the lusty 301-hp V-6, notably on the sport-tuned Camry TRD.

The Camry SE achieved a remarkable 45 mpg in the Car and Driver’s highway test, surpassing its EPA rating by six mpg.

2022 Toyota Corolla

The 2022 Toyota Corolla stands as an affordable, stylish, compact car with abundant standard safety features. While it may lack the driving excitement of some rivals, the Corolla offers a comfortable ride and boasts sporty models.

The sedan houses a 139-hp 1.8-liter four-cylinder, while sportier versions feature a 169-hp 2.0-liter. The sedan also offers a highly efficient hybrid model, achieving an impressive 53 mpg city and 52 highway.

2022 Toyota Prius Prime

Born from the iconic Prius hybrid, the 2022 Toyota Prius Prime takes a step further with a plug-in hybrid system, offering approximately 25 miles of pure-electric range.

While excelling in reducing carbon emissions with an EPA-rated 54 mpg combined, the Prius Prime faces stiffer competition, lacking the driving refinement and interior quality of its hybrid counterparts like the Camry and Corolla.

Despite drawbacks, the Prius Prime remains a choice for eco-conscious consumers, with EPA ratings of 55 mpg per city, 53 highway for the gasoline engine, and an impressive 133 MPGe when combining electricity from the hybrid system.

2022 Toyota Prius

The 2022 Toyota Prius, once a trailblazer in hybrid efficiency, now struggles to maintain its relevance in an evolving segment. The wedge-shaped design, aimed at maximizing fuel economy, lacks aesthetic appeal.

With a modest 121 horsepower, acceleration is unimpressive, and the Prius Eco's EPA combined rating of 56 mpg is overshadowed by competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq Blue at 59 mpg. While it remains the sole compact hybrid with all-wheel drive, this addition does little to improve its lackluster driving experience.

The EPA rates the thriftiest Prius Eco at 58 mpg city and 53 mpg highway, while front-drive models achieve 54 mpg city and 50 mpg highway. All-wheel-drive models fare slightly worse at 52 and 48 mpg, respectively.

2022 Kia Niro

The 2022 Kia Niro is a compact SUV with practicality and value. The base model combines a 1.6L four-cylinder with an electric motor, providing 139 hp. A plug-in hybrid variant offers up to 26 miles of electric range.

While not the most exciting to drive, its impressive fuel efficiency makes it ideal for economy-focused SUV buyers. Kia also offers an all-electric Niro EV for a separate review.

The regular Niro has a 1.6L four-cylinder paired with an electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, totaling 139hp. Accelerating to 60mph in 8.6 seconds in our test, it competes well.

The Niro hybrid achieves impressive EPA ratings of 53 mpg city, 48 mpg highway, and 50 mpg combined. In our 75-mph fuel-economy test, it recorded 46 mpg highway. The Niro plug-in hybrid has a combined city/highway rating of 105 MPGe, with a 26-mile electric range.

2022 Lexus ES

The 2022 Lexus ES offers a serene, comfortable form of luxury, emphasizing effortless cruising over athleticism. Positioned against premium sports sedans, it competes favorably, providing a well-dressed interior and various powertrains.

The ES250 has a 203-hp 2.5L four-cylinder with all-wheel drive, while the ES350 features a 302-hp V-6. The ES350h hybrid combines for 215 hp.

The ES demonstrates composed handling and a forgiving ride, though less sporty than some rivals.

EPA mileage for the ES350 is 22/32 mpg city/highway, the ES350h achieves 43/44 mpg, and the ES250 earns 25/34 mpg.

2022 Lexus UX

The 2022 Lexus UX targets a niche seeking a small premium hatchback crossover, but its appeal is limited by higher pricing, lower practicality, and less power than rivals.

The UX200's 169-hp engine lacks refinement, taking 8.5 seconds to reach 60 mph. The UX250h hybrid, with 181 hp, offers better fuel economy and all-wheel drive but still delivers unimpressive acceleration.

The hybrid achieves an EPA-estimated 41 mpg city and 38 mpg highway, while the gas-only model gets 29 mpg city and 37 mpg highway.

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

The 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage offers good gas mileage, easy parking, and affordability but falls short in performance with its underpowered 78-hp three-cylinder engine, resulting in sluggish acceleration.

All Mirage hatchbacks feature a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, delivering 36 mpg city and 43 mpg highway with the optional CVT, making it more fuel-efficient than the Spark. Manual transmission brings fuel economy down to 33/41 mpg.

2022 Honda Accord

The 2022 Honda Accord sedan stands out as an excellent choice among people haulers. While SUVs dominate, the Accord offers versatility, agile handling, and a thrilling driving experience.

It features two turbocharged engine options, including a powerful 252-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a fuel-efficient hybrid variant. With a spacious trunk, ample room for four adults, and standard driver-assistance features, the Accord excels as a road-trip companion.

The 1.5-liter turbocharged engine achieves a commendable 35 mpg in real-world highway testing. The hybrid variant is EPA-rated for up to 47 mpg combined. Visit the EPA's website for more fuel economy details.

2022 Hyundai Accent

The 2022 Hyundai Accent combines affordability with dignified styling, earning a spot on our Editors' Choice list. Priced competitively, all models feature a 120-hp four-cylinder engine with a CVT, delivering functional performance and fuel efficiency.

The interior, while unexciting, offers modern conveniences and luxuries, even in the loaded Limited model under $21,000. The mature and contemporary appearance saves drivers from the stigma of being budget-conscious.

The Accent's 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, introduced in 2020, yields a combined fuel economy of 36 mpg, showcasing its efficiency.

2022 Hyundai Sonata

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is a visually striking and value-packed family sedan, offering various trims, including hybrids and a performance model. While not the sportiest, the Sonata impresses with standard driver assist an upscale interior, and tech features.

Its turbocharged engines, like the 290-hp version in the N Line, deliver good performance, though the ride can be firm. The Sonata hybrid achieves high fuel efficiency, with the Blue model rated at 50 mpg in the city and 54 highway.

2022 Ford Escape

The 2022 Ford Escape caters to on-road-oriented drivers with a car-like ride and handling. It offers a variety of powertrains, including a turbo three-cylinder and upgraded turbo-four, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

The 250-hp turbo-four stands out for its performance. The Escape provides ample people and cargo space, though its cabin lags behind some rivals in refinement. Standard driver-assistance features and optional luxuries enhance its appeal.

The fuel-efficient turbo three-cylinder achieves up to 33 mpg on the highway, and the plug-in hybrid boasts up to 44 mpg in the city.

2022 Toyota Venza

The 2022 Toyota Venza is a stylish mid-size SUV with a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and three electric motors, providing 219 horsepower, deliver better fuel economy than V-6 rivals.

Standard all-wheel drive enhances traction. The Venza's interior features modern amenities, including an electrochromic panoramic sunroof. However, it offers only two rows with adequate passenger space, trailing some competitors in rear-seat rooms.

The hybrid system achieves an EPA-estimated 40 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, recording 36 mpg on our 75-mph highway fuel economy test route.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta defies its compact classification with surprising refinement and ample interior space. Despite its reserved appearance compared to rivals, it offers a quiet and smooth ride.

Powered by a 158-hp turbo-four, it may lack thrill but can be paired with a manual transmission for added engagement. The Jetta GLI caters to enthusiasts. The lineup boasts popular infotainment and safety features, but the best content comes at a higher cost. The Jetta also gets great fuel efficiency, coming in at 29 city/43 highway MPG.

2022 Toyota Avalon

The 2022 Toyota Avalon, Toyota's flagship sedan, combines an classy appearance with a comfortable ride. Available with a V-6 or hybrid powertrain, the full-size Avalon inherits traits from the mid-size Camry. It offers a spacious cabin, all-day comfort, and a suite of standard driver-assistance features.

The V-6 delivers 301 hp, reaching 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. The hybrid, with a 2.5L four-cylinder and electric motors, achieves a net 215 hp. The Avalon's gas model achieves up to 22/32 mpg city/highway, and the hybrid reaches up to 43/44 mpg.

2022 Chevrolet Spark

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark, a subcompact hatchback with a starting price under $15,000, challenges preconceptions about budget cars. While its rear seat is small and folding, it can be cumbersome; the Spark offers a nimble driving experience, making it ideal for urban use.

The Spark's four-cylinder engine is modest, particularly at highway speeds, but suits city driving. Opting for the manual transmission enhances the driving experience.

Fuel economy is moderate, with city ratings of 29-30 mpg and highway estimates ranging from 37 to 38 mpg.

2022 Kia Rio

The 2022 Kia Rio, available as a sedan or hatchback, offers affordable and straightforward transportation with surprising sophistication and features for its price.

Despite limited rear seat and cargo space, the Rio impresses with its fuel efficiency, solid structure, and well-tuned suspension. Powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine with 120 horsepower and a continuously variable automatic transmission, it delivers a balanced performance.

The Rio achieves an estimated 33 mpg in the city and 41 on the highway, with real-world tests by Car and Driver showing 39 mpg on the highway.