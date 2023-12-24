From Super Mario Bros. on the NES to the latest games like Super Mario Party on the Nintendo Switch, multiplayer constitutes a massive part of the Nintendo experience. To help out Nintendo fans, these are the best multiplayer games on Switch.

Ranging from games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the console has no shortage of games to play with friends, family, and even strangers. Consider these 22 best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch for a growing collection, in no particular order.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Every Switch owner should pick up this game alongside their console purchase. It is the quintessential good time with family and friends, as players can hop on, grab whatever racer they want, run Rainbow Road, and have a blast.

2. Dragon Ball: The Breakers

By far the most underrated multiplayer game on Nintendo Switch, this game fuses Dragon Ball with the Dead by Daylight survivors versus monster formula. It showcases best-in-class survival gameplay that even lets players go Super Saiyan and battle an opponent.

3. Divinity Original Sin 2

Full-fledged cooperative RPGs aren’t common, especially on Switch. Fortunately, this is the one exception. Larian Studios’ terrific turn-based adventure works considerably well in online or local co-op multiplayer. Players can watch cutscenes, steal from characters, and engage in tactical battles together.

4. Stardew Valley

One of the best multiplayer games on Switch, Stardew Valley helped make farm games popular again. Players can build a farm together, hang out, explore dungeons, fish, and have a grand time in this colorful pixel art title.

5. Rocket League

Switch has plenty of sports games, but none are as impressive as the free-to-play game that is still one-of-a-kind. Users control toy cars that can propel through the map as they try to launch the massive soccer ball into the opposing team’s net.

6. Super Mario Odyssey

The 3D open-world entry in the long-running Super Mario series on Switch ranks as one of the better multiplayer games. A second player can, at any time, pick up another controller and play as the hat on Mario’s head. This unique gameplay feature makes the game both fun and accessible for younger audiences.

7. Splatoon 3

The third entry in the third-person shooter family-friendly series ranks as the best one to date. Its story is lovely, but its online multiplayer is the heart of the game. The game has the tightest Nintendo competitive multiplayer experience available, with options for both competitive and cooperative modes.

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Players who want the best multiplayer game on Nintendo Switch with a fighting-style experience should look no further. A culmination of everything that came before it, players get all of the fighters from across the series, plus new ones.

The brawler gameplay is amazing and a celebration of all things video games. It’s a real treat to see characters like Cloud Strife and Sonic the Hedgehog together on the same screen.

9. Fall Guys

Players who want a free game should check out Fall Guys. Players run around as a little blob that goes through a battle royale-style game show. Each round eliminates more and more players until there is a single one left.

The sheer number of minigames and levels makes for constantly changing gameplay.

10. Super Mario Party

While this spin-off party board game series fell off for a time, this latest entry is the best in a long time. The board games are solid, the minigames are better than ever, and it doesn’t have too many random elements that break the fun.

11. It Takes Two

It Takes Two attracted all kinds of video game awards for a reason. Two players can play as a husband and wife who transform into dolls and must navigate through some of the most expertly crafted platforming levels not from Nintendo.

12. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The entire Star Wars movie franchise is available in a Lego video game on the Switch. The best part? Players can enjoy all of it in multiplayer with another person. There is a ton of content and worlds to explore in this massive galactic adventure.

13. Monster Hunter Rise

This Capcom game is for players who like thrilling, expansive adventures. Together with a party of friends, players prepare and set out to find a monster to slay, which requires immense strategy and skill.

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

While it isn’t Wii Sports, this Switch entry in the series deserves attention. Players have various sports to battle against other competitors, such as volleyball, golf, soccer, badminton, and more. Each sport feels just deep enough to be worth your time.

15. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The ninth generation of Pokémon games takes the series to a new genre: open-world. At the same time, it has the best multiplayer in the series, as up to four friends gather together and explore the entire new region of Paldea together. It is almost like an MMORPG-like experience.

16. Among Us

There is a reason this indie multiplayer game became an instant hit almost overnight. Players customize their space character and then complete various tasks as they try to avoid a traitorous player who aims to eliminate every crew member on the ship. It has such simple but engrossing mechanics.

17. Minecraft

As one of the most successful video games of all time, there isn’t much to say about this blocky survival game where players gather and build whatever they want. The game affords players limitless freedom, and it works even better when there’s someone else to play with.

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

This Wii U title came back on the Switch to incredible success. The ability to play through the phenomenal pseudo-2D levels alongside a party of four players is ridiculous and fun. Players can help each other, hinder each other, or just compete to see who can complete each level the fastest.

19. Smite

The MOBA genre is one that is, sadly, a bit light on the Nintendo Switch, without the juggernauts like League of Legends. While there are other notable MOBA games on Switch, like Pokémon Unite and Arena of Valor, there is nothing like the accessible and evolving 3D tactical experience that is Smite.

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players who want a cozy, laid-back experience should check out this title. Gamers can customize their house, fish, pay back loans, and show off their island full of adorable talking creatures.

21. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

This indie game sees players work together on a spaceship, with each person having a different area to focus on. It is a true challenge that tests the group’s teamwork in rewarding ways.

22. Fortnite

While this port of Fortnite doesn’t hold anything back as one of the best multiplayer video games of all time, it has its engaging battle royale fights, countless creative modes from the community, and a sweet price tag of free.

This unstoppable celebration of all things video games and pop culture is the prime choice for Nintendo Switch players with a stiff budget.