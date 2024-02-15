The Best Multiplayer NES Games For Retro Mach-Ups

Author: Cody PerezFact Checked by: Stephanie ValentineEdited by: David Reddish
Video Games
multiplayer nes games
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The Nintendo Entertainment System brought a wave of success and popularity for home console gaming in the 1980s. Whether players want to go back and check out the console again or play some old-school titles on newer platforms like Nintendo Switch, everyone should check out these best multiplayer NES games. 

The best multiplayer NES games offer experiences beyond the single-player titles on the platform. These multiplayer experiences set the foundation for most, if not all, of today's multiplayer games. These games benefit from the gameplay involving two or more players. 

1. Bubble Bobble

Bubble Bobble
Image Credit: Taito.

Players should only check out this game with two controllers. The multiplayer portion involves two players taking on the role of the titular dragons as they work together to defeat enemies across 100 challenging levels. 

    24. Ice Climber

    Ice Climber
    Image Credit: Nintendo.

    The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

      This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

      23. Marble Madness

      Marble Madness
      Image Credit: Atari Games.

      This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

      24. Ice Climber

      Ice Climber
      Image Credit: Nintendo.

      The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

        22. Balloon Fight

        Balloon Fight
        Image Credit: Nintendo.

        This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

        23. Marble Madness

        Marble Madness
        Image Credit: Atari Games.

        This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

        24. Ice Climber

        Ice Climber
        Image Credit: Nintendo.

        The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

          This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

          21. Ikari Warriors

          Ikari Warriors 1986
          Image Credit: SNK.

          This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

          22. Balloon Fight

          Balloon Fight
          Image Credit: Nintendo.

          This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

          23. Marble Madness

          Marble Madness
          Image Credit: Atari Games.

          This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

          24. Ice Climber

          Ice Climber
          Image Credit: Nintendo.

          The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

            20. Super Dodge Ball

            Super Dodge Ball
            Image Credit: Technos Japan.

            This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

            21. Ikari Warriors

            Ikari Warriors 1986
            Image Credit: SNK.

            This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

            22. Balloon Fight

            Balloon Fight
            Image Credit: Nintendo.

            This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

            23. Marble Madness

            Marble Madness
            Image Credit: Atari Games.

            This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

            24. Ice Climber

            Ice Climber
            Image Credit: Nintendo.

            The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

              This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

              19. Ms. Pac-Man

              Ms. Pac-Man
              Image Credit: Midway.

              The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

              20. Super Dodge Ball

              Super Dodge Ball
              Image Credit: Technos Japan.

              This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

              21. Ikari Warriors

              Ikari Warriors 1986
              Image Credit: SNK.

              This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

              22. Balloon Fight

              Balloon Fight
              Image Credit: Nintendo.

              This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

              23. Marble Madness

              Marble Madness
              Image Credit: Atari Games.

              This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

              24. Ice Climber

              Ice Climber
              Image Credit: Nintendo.

              The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                18. RC Pro-Am II

                RC Pro-Am II
                Image Credit: Tradewest.

                This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                19. Ms. Pac-Man

                Ms. Pac-Man
                Image Credit: Midway.

                The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                20. Super Dodge Ball

                Super Dodge Ball
                Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                21. Ikari Warriors

                Ikari Warriors 1986
                Image Credit: SNK.

                This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                22. Balloon Fight

                Balloon Fight
                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                23. Marble Madness

                Marble Madness
                Image Credit: Atari Games.

                This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                24. Ice Climber

                Ice Climber
                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                  17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                  Super Mario Bros. 3
                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                  The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                  18. RC Pro-Am II

                  RC Pro-Am II
                  Image Credit: Tradewest.

                  This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                  19. Ms. Pac-Man

                  Ms. Pac-Man
                  Image Credit: Midway.

                  The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                  20. Super Dodge Ball

                  Super Dodge Ball
                  Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                  This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                  21. Ikari Warriors

                  Ikari Warriors 1986
                  Image Credit: SNK.

                  This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                  22. Balloon Fight

                  Balloon Fight
                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                  This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                  23. Marble Madness

                  Marble Madness
                  Image Credit: Atari Games.

                  This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                  24. Ice Climber

                  Ice Climber
                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                  The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                    16. Dr. Mario

                    Dr. Mario
                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                    Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                    17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                    Super Mario Bros. 3
                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                    The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                    18. RC Pro-Am II

                    RC Pro-Am II
                    Image Credit: Tradewest.

                    This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                    19. Ms. Pac-Man

                    Ms. Pac-Man
                    Image Credit: Midway.

                    The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                    20. Super Dodge Ball

                    Super Dodge Ball
                    Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                    This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                    21. Ikari Warriors

                    Ikari Warriors 1986
                    Image Credit: SNK.

                    This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                    22. Balloon Fight

                    Balloon Fight
                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                    This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                    23. Marble Madness

                    Marble Madness
                    Image Credit: Atari Games.

                    This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                    24. Ice Climber

                    Ice Climber
                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                    The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                      15. Jackal

                      Jackal
                      Image Credit: Konami.

                      High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                      16. Dr. Mario

                      Dr. Mario
                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                      Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                      17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                      Super Mario Bros. 3
                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                      The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                      18. RC Pro-Am II

                      RC Pro-Am II
                      Image Credit: Tradewest.

                      This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                      19. Ms. Pac-Man

                      Ms. Pac-Man
                      Image Credit: Midway.

                      The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                      20. Super Dodge Ball

                      Super Dodge Ball
                      Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                      This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                      21. Ikari Warriors

                      Ikari Warriors 1986
                      Image Credit: SNK.

                      This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                      22. Balloon Fight

                      Balloon Fight
                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                      This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                      23. Marble Madness

                      Marble Madness
                      Image Credit: Atari Games.

                      This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                      24. Ice Climber

                      Ice Climber
                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                      The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                        14. Bomberman II

                        Bomberman II
                        Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                        The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                        15. Jackal

                        Jackal
                        Image Credit: Konami.

                        High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                        16. Dr. Mario

                        Dr. Mario
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                        17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                        Super Mario Bros. 3
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                        18. RC Pro-Am II

                        RC Pro-Am II
                        Image Credit: Tradewest.

                        This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                        19. Ms. Pac-Man

                        Ms. Pac-Man
                        Image Credit: Midway.

                        The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                        20. Super Dodge Ball

                        Super Dodge Ball
                        Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                        This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                        21. Ikari Warriors

                        Ikari Warriors 1986
                        Image Credit: SNK.

                        This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                        22. Balloon Fight

                        Balloon Fight
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                        23. Marble Madness

                        Marble Madness
                        Image Credit: Atari Games.

                        This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                        24. Ice Climber

                        Ice Climber
                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                        The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                          This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                          13. Gauntlet II

                          Gauntlet II
                          Image Credit: Atari Games.

                          This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                          14. Bomberman II

                          Bomberman II
                          Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                          The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                          15. Jackal

                          Jackal
                          Image Credit: Konami.

                          High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                          16. Dr. Mario

                          Dr. Mario
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                          17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                          Super Mario Bros. 3
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                          18. RC Pro-Am II

                          RC Pro-Am II
                          Image Credit: Tradewest.

                          This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                          19. Ms. Pac-Man

                          Ms. Pac-Man
                          Image Credit: Midway.

                          The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                          20. Super Dodge Ball

                          Super Dodge Ball
                          Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                          This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                          21. Ikari Warriors

                          Ikari Warriors 1986
                          Image Credit: SNK.

                          This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                          22. Balloon Fight

                          Balloon Fight
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                          23. Marble Madness

                          Marble Madness
                          Image Credit: Atari Games.

                          This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                          24. Ice Climber

                          Ice Climber
                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                          The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                            This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                            13. Gauntlet II

                            Gauntlet II
                            Image Credit: Atari Games.

                            This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                            14. Bomberman II

                            Bomberman II
                            Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                            The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                            15. Jackal

                            Jackal
                            Image Credit: Konami.

                            High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                            16. Dr. Mario

                            Dr. Mario
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                            17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                            Super Mario Bros. 3
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                            18. RC Pro-Am II

                            RC Pro-Am II
                            Image Credit: Tradewest.

                            This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                            19. Ms. Pac-Man

                            Ms. Pac-Man
                            Image Credit: Midway.

                            The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                            20. Super Dodge Ball

                            Super Dodge Ball
                            Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                            This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                            21. Ikari Warriors

                            Ikari Warriors 1986
                            Image Credit: SNK.

                            This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                            22. Balloon Fight

                            Balloon Fight
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                            23. Marble Madness

                            Marble Madness
                            Image Credit: Atari Games.

                            This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                            24. Ice Climber

                            Ice Climber
                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                            The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                              11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                              Tecmo Super Bowl
                              Image Credit: Tecmo.

                              NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                              12. Spy vs. Spy

                              Spy vs. Spy
                              Image Credit: Kemco.

                              This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                              13. Gauntlet II

                              Gauntlet II
                              Image Credit: Atari Games.

                              This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                              14. Bomberman II

                              Bomberman II
                              Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                              The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                              15. Jackal

                              Jackal
                              Image Credit: Konami.

                              High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                              16. Dr. Mario

                              Dr. Mario
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                              17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                              Super Mario Bros. 3
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                              18. RC Pro-Am II

                              RC Pro-Am II
                              Image Credit: Tradewest.

                              This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                              19. Ms. Pac-Man

                              Ms. Pac-Man
                              Image Credit: Midway.

                              The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                              20. Super Dodge Ball

                              Super Dodge Ball
                              Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                              This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                              21. Ikari Warriors

                              Ikari Warriors 1986
                              Image Credit: SNK.

                              This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                              22. Balloon Fight

                              Balloon Fight
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                              23. Marble Madness

                              Marble Madness
                              Image Credit: Atari Games.

                              This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                              24. Ice Climber

                              Ice Climber
                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                              The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                9. Battletoads

                                Battletoads
                                Image Credit: Sega.

                                Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                10. Tetris

                                Tetris
                                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                Tecmo Super Bowl
                                Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                12. Spy vs. Spy

                                Spy vs. Spy
                                Image Credit: Kemco.

                                This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                13. Gauntlet II

                                Gauntlet II
                                Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                14. Bomberman II

                                Bomberman II
                                Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                15. Jackal

                                Jackal
                                Image Credit: Konami.

                                High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                16. Dr. Mario

                                Dr. Mario
                                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                Super Mario Bros. 3
                                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                18. RC Pro-Am II

                                RC Pro-Am II
                                Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                Ms. Pac-Man
                                Image Credit: Midway.

                                The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                20. Super Dodge Ball

                                Super Dodge Ball
                                Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                21. Ikari Warriors

                                Ikari Warriors 1986
                                Image Credit: SNK.

                                This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                22. Balloon Fight

                                Balloon Fight
                                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                23. Marble Madness

                                Marble Madness
                                Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                24. Ice Climber

                                Ice Climber
                                Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                  8. Super Mario Bros.

                                  Super Mario Bros
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                  9. Battletoads

                                  Battletoads
                                  Image Credit: Sega.

                                  Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                  10. Tetris

                                  Tetris
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                  11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                  Tecmo Super Bowl
                                  Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                  NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                  12. Spy vs. Spy

                                  Spy vs. Spy
                                  Image Credit: Kemco.

                                  This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                  13. Gauntlet II

                                  Gauntlet II
                                  Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                  This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                  14. Bomberman II

                                  Bomberman II
                                  Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                  The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                  15. Jackal

                                  Jackal
                                  Image Credit: Konami.

                                  High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                  16. Dr. Mario

                                  Dr. Mario
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                  17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                  Super Mario Bros. 3
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                  18. RC Pro-Am II

                                  RC Pro-Am II
                                  Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                  This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                  19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                  Ms. Pac-Man
                                  Image Credit: Midway.

                                  The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                  20. Super Dodge Ball

                                  Super Dodge Ball
                                  Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                  This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                  21. Ikari Warriors

                                  Ikari Warriors 1986
                                  Image Credit: SNK.

                                  This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                  22. Balloon Fight

                                  Balloon Fight
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                  23. Marble Madness

                                  Marble Madness
                                  Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                  This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                  24. Ice Climber

                                  Ice Climber
                                  Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                  The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                    7. Life Force

                                    Life Force
                                    Image Credit: Konami.

                                    Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                    8. Super Mario Bros.

                                    Super Mario Bros
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                    9. Battletoads

                                    Battletoads
                                    Image Credit: Sega.

                                    Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                    10. Tetris

                                    Tetris
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                    11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                    Tecmo Super Bowl
                                    Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                    NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                    12. Spy vs. Spy

                                    Spy vs. Spy
                                    Image Credit: Kemco.

                                    This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                    13. Gauntlet II

                                    Gauntlet II
                                    Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                    This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                    14. Bomberman II

                                    Bomberman II
                                    Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                    The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                    15. Jackal

                                    Jackal
                                    Image Credit: Konami.

                                    High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                    16. Dr. Mario

                                    Dr. Mario
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                    17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                    Super Mario Bros. 3
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                    18. RC Pro-Am II

                                    RC Pro-Am II
                                    Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                    This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                    19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                    Ms. Pac-Man
                                    Image Credit: Midway.

                                    The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                    20. Super Dodge Ball

                                    Super Dodge Ball
                                    Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                    This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                    21. Ikari Warriors

                                    Ikari Warriors 1986
                                    Image Credit: SNK.

                                    This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                    22. Balloon Fight

                                    Balloon Fight
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                    23. Marble Madness

                                    Marble Madness
                                    Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                    This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                    24. Ice Climber

                                    Ice Climber
                                    Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                    The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                      6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

                                      Double Dragon II: The Revenge
                                      Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                      The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

                                      7. Life Force

                                      Life Force
                                      Image Credit: Konami.

                                      Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                      8. Super Mario Bros.

                                      Super Mario Bros
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                      9. Battletoads

                                      Battletoads
                                      Image Credit: Sega.

                                      Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                      10. Tetris

                                      Tetris
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                      11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                      Tecmo Super Bowl
                                      Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                      NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                      12. Spy vs. Spy

                                      Spy vs. Spy
                                      Image Credit: Kemco.

                                      This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                      13. Gauntlet II

                                      Gauntlet II
                                      Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                      This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                      14. Bomberman II

                                      Bomberman II
                                      Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                      The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                      15. Jackal

                                      Jackal
                                      Image Credit: Konami.

                                      High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                      16. Dr. Mario

                                      Dr. Mario
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                      17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                      Super Mario Bros. 3
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                      18. RC Pro-Am II

                                      RC Pro-Am II
                                      Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                      This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                      19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                      Ms. Pac-Man
                                      Image Credit: Midway.

                                      The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                      20. Super Dodge Ball

                                      Super Dodge Ball
                                      Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                      This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                      21. Ikari Warriors

                                      Ikari Warriors 1986
                                      Image Credit: SNK.

                                      This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                      22. Balloon Fight

                                      Balloon Fight
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                      23. Marble Madness

                                      Marble Madness
                                      Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                      This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                      24. Ice Climber

                                      Ice Climber
                                      Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                      The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                        5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

                                        Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
                                        Image Credit: Capcom.

                                        This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items. 

                                        6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

                                        Double Dragon II: The Revenge
                                        Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                        The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

                                        7. Life Force

                                        Life Force
                                        Image Credit: Konami.

                                        Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                        8. Super Mario Bros.

                                        Super Mario Bros
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                        9. Battletoads

                                        Battletoads
                                        Image Credit: Sega.

                                        Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                        10. Tetris

                                        Tetris
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                        11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                        Tecmo Super Bowl
                                        Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                        NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                        12. Spy vs. Spy

                                        Spy vs. Spy
                                        Image Credit: Kemco.

                                        This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                        13. Gauntlet II

                                        Gauntlet II
                                        Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                        This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                        14. Bomberman II

                                        Bomberman II
                                        Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                        The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                        15. Jackal

                                        Jackal
                                        Image Credit: Konami.

                                        High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                        16. Dr. Mario

                                        Dr. Mario
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                        17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                        Super Mario Bros. 3
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                        18. RC Pro-Am II

                                        RC Pro-Am II
                                        Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                        This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                        19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                        Ms. Pac-Man
                                        Image Credit: Midway.

                                        The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                        20. Super Dodge Ball

                                        Super Dodge Ball
                                        Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                        This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                        21. Ikari Warriors

                                        Ikari Warriors 1986
                                        Image Credit: SNK.

                                        This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                        22. Balloon Fight

                                        Balloon Fight
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                        23. Marble Madness

                                        Marble Madness
                                        Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                        This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                        24. Ice Climber

                                        Ice Climber
                                        Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                        The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                          This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend. 

                                          4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

                                          Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NES
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo and Konami.

                                          This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today. 

                                          5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

                                          Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
                                          Image Credit: Capcom.

                                          This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items. 

                                          6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

                                          Double Dragon II: The Revenge
                                          Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                          The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

                                          7. Life Force

                                          Life Force
                                          Image Credit: Konami.

                                          Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                          8. Super Mario Bros.

                                          Super Mario Bros
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                          9. Battletoads

                                          Battletoads
                                          Image Credit: Sega.

                                          Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                          10. Tetris

                                          Tetris
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                          11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                          Tecmo Super Bowl
                                          Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                          NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                          12. Spy vs. Spy

                                          Spy vs. Spy
                                          Image Credit: Kemco.

                                          This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                          13. Gauntlet II

                                          Gauntlet II
                                          Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                          This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                          14. Bomberman II

                                          Bomberman II
                                          Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                          The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                          15. Jackal

                                          Jackal
                                          Image Credit: Konami.

                                          High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                          16. Dr. Mario

                                          Dr. Mario
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                          17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                          Super Mario Bros. 3
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                          18. RC Pro-Am II

                                          RC Pro-Am II
                                          Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                          This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                          19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                          Ms. Pac-Man
                                          Image Credit: Midway.

                                          The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                          20. Super Dodge Ball

                                          Super Dodge Ball
                                          Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                          This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                          21. Ikari Warriors

                                          Ikari Warriors 1986
                                          Image Credit: SNK.

                                          This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                          22. Balloon Fight

                                          Balloon Fight
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                          23. Marble Madness

                                          Marble Madness
                                          Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                          This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                          24. Ice Climber

                                          Ice Climber
                                          Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                          The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                            This brawler felt so far ahead of its time upon release. The non-linear nature of the game allowed players to explore the streets and beat up bad guys in whatever order they wanted. It makes it even better when played with another person. 

                                            3. Contra

                                            Contra 1
                                            Image Credit: Konami.

                                            This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend. 

                                            4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

                                            Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NES
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo and Konami.

                                            This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today. 

                                            5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

                                            Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
                                            Image Credit: Capcom.

                                            This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items. 

                                            6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

                                            Double Dragon II: The Revenge
                                            Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                            The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

                                            7. Life Force

                                            Life Force
                                            Image Credit: Konami.

                                            Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                            8. Super Mario Bros.

                                            Super Mario Bros
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                            9. Battletoads

                                            Battletoads
                                            Image Credit: Sega.

                                            Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                            10. Tetris

                                            Tetris
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                            11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                            Tecmo Super Bowl
                                            Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                            NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                            12. Spy vs. Spy

                                            Spy vs. Spy
                                            Image Credit: Kemco.

                                            This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                            13. Gauntlet II

                                            Gauntlet II
                                            Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                            This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                            14. Bomberman II

                                            Bomberman II
                                            Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                            The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                            15. Jackal

                                            Jackal
                                            Image Credit: Konami.

                                            High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                            16. Dr. Mario

                                            Dr. Mario
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                            17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                            Super Mario Bros. 3
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                            18. RC Pro-Am II

                                            RC Pro-Am II
                                            Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                            This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                            19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                            Ms. Pac-Man
                                            Image Credit: Midway.

                                            The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                            20. Super Dodge Ball

                                            Super Dodge Ball
                                            Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                            This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                            21. Ikari Warriors

                                            Ikari Warriors 1986
                                            Image Credit: SNK.

                                            This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                            22. Balloon Fight

                                            Balloon Fight
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                            23. Marble Madness

                                            Marble Madness
                                            Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                            This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                            24. Ice Climber

                                            Ice Climber
                                            Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                            The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                              2. River City Ransom

                                              River City Ransom
                                              Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                              This brawler felt so far ahead of its time upon release. The non-linear nature of the game allowed players to explore the streets and beat up bad guys in whatever order they wanted. It makes it even better when played with another person. 

                                              3. Contra

                                              Contra 1
                                              Image Credit: Konami.

                                              This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend. 

                                              4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

                                              Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NES
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo and Konami.

                                              This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today. 

                                              5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

                                              Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
                                              Image Credit: Capcom.

                                              This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items. 

                                              6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

                                              Double Dragon II: The Revenge
                                              Image Credit: Technōs Japan.

                                              The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

                                              7. Life Force

                                              Life Force
                                              Image Credit: Konami.

                                              Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

                                              8. Super Mario Bros.

                                              Super Mario Bros
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old. 

                                              9. Battletoads

                                              Battletoads
                                              Image Credit: Sega.

                                              Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point. 

                                              10. Tetris

                                              Tetris
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title. 

                                              11. Tecmo Super Bowl

                                              Tecmo Super Bowl
                                              Image Credit: Tecmo.

                                              NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points. 

                                              12. Spy vs. Spy

                                              Spy vs. Spy
                                              Image Credit: Kemco.

                                              This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective. 

                                              13. Gauntlet II

                                              Gauntlet II
                                              Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                              This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability. 

                                              14. Bomberman II

                                              Bomberman II
                                              Image Credit: Hudson Soft.

                                              The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match. 

                                              15. Jackal

                                              Jackal
                                              Image Credit: Konami.

                                              High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies. 

                                              16. Dr. Mario

                                              Dr. Mario
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score. 

                                              17. Super Mario Bros. 3

                                              Super Mario Bros. 3
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

                                              18. RC Pro-Am II

                                              RC Pro-Am II
                                              Image Credit: Tradewest.

                                              This racing game feels like the go-to racing game to check out on the NES since Mario Kart didn’t exist yet. It has up to four players, which makes it one of the most impressive multiplayer experiences around. If players get four players together, the swift racing mechanics and solid but simple tracks work super well. 

                                              19. Ms. Pac-Man

                                              Ms. Pac-Man
                                              Image Credit: Midway.

                                              The official NES port from Namco came quite late into the NES’ lifetime in 1993, but it made up for this with exceptional gameplay. It looks great and plays even better than the original, as players control Ms. Pac-Man to gather pellets and chomp on ghosts. Its straightforward multiplayer works well on the terrific levels.

                                              20. Super Dodge Ball

                                              Super Dodge Ball
                                              Image Credit: Technos Japan.

                                              This dodgeball game offers one of the most underrated multiplayer experiences on the NES. It has the expected sport of tossing dodgeballs to hit and eliminate other players. It has a versus mode for two players to duke it out to be the winning team, but the Free-for-All mode works even better, as the two players duel it out in a battle royale-like style. 

                                              21. Ikari Warriors

                                              Ikari Warriors 1986
                                              Image Credit: SNK.

                                              This cooperative multiplayer game has two players taking on the role of Rambo knock-offs as they fight their way through an almost endless onslaught of foes at each level. The power-ups and upgrades throughout the missions and high-octane action elevate the otherwise simplistic action. 

                                              22. Balloon Fight

                                              Balloon Fight
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              This unique platforming experience has a couple of different cooperative modes available for both one and two players alike. Players avoid obstacles and enemies while flying around with balloons, which they have to protect. It takes cooperation and immense skill to succeed in this challenging game. 

                                              23. Marble Madness

                                              Marble Madness
                                              Image Credit: Atari Games.

                                              This complex, difficult obstacle game has gameplay and visuals, unlike most other titles on the NES. Players guide a marble through various courses to make it to the end before time runs out, but the controls and awkward rolling of the marble keep it engaging and competitive. A welcome two-player mode exists where pals battle against each other to finish first and get the highest score.

                                              24. Ice Climber

                                              Ice Climber
                                              Image Credit: Nintendo.

                                              The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge. 

                                              Cody Perez

                                              Author: Cody Perez

                                              Bio:

                                              Copywriter, experienced editor, website creator, PR associate, consultant

                                              • Expertise: Gaming, Pokémon, movies, TV shows, PR, and creative writing
                                              • Education: BS in Business Economics (specializing in Business Management), minor in Japanese from Tokyo International University
                                              • Helped lead or create websites, such as GameRevolution, VGR, RPGInformer, MangaInsider, FandomPost, POKUniverse, and more.
                                              • Helped launch various indie video games, tech startups, and consulted for YouTube Shorts
                                              • Writer in the entertainment industry since starting in high school in 2011

                                              Experience: Cody Perez started his career as a journalist and creative writer in the tech and gaming spaces in 2011 while in the middle of high school. Since then, he has produced thousands of high-quality, researched articles for some of the largest entertainment websites in the world, including IGN, Destructoid, Siliconera, Digital Trends, DotEsports, and many more. He also was the lead editor at GameRevolution, growing the site to reach its consistent, historical peak of 8 million MUV the entire time he worked there. Cody also helped launch various successful sites, such as VGR (2 million MUV in a year), POKUniverse, and RPGInformer.

                                              Cody brings together his passion for tech and gaming to his work life, so he can enjoy his hobbies nearly 24/7. He has now taken his expertise and experience with subjects like gaming and Pokémon to Wealth of Geeks, where he is often found creating new lists and reviews, or editing older content to bring it up to the company standard.