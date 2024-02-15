The Best Multiplayer NES Games For Retro Mach-Ups

The Nintendo Entertainment System brought a wave of success and popularity for home console gaming in the 1980s. Whether players want to go back and check out the console again or play some old-school titles on newer platforms like Nintendo Switch, everyone should check out these best multiplayer NES games.

The best multiplayer NES games offer experiences beyond the single-player titles on the platform. These multiplayer experiences set the foundation for most, if not all, of today's multiplayer games. These games benefit from the gameplay involving two or more players.

1. Bubble Bobble

Players should only check out this game with two controllers. The multiplayer portion involves two players taking on the role of the titular dragons as they work together to defeat enemies across 100 challenging levels.

The simplistic platforming aspects of this game make it a bit slower and more immersive than some other similar games. This game feels made for two players, as each player takes on the role of one of two siblings who wants to scale an icy mountain. The movement and combat feel a bit rough at times, but this adds to the hilarious frustration and challenge.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items.

6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today.

5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items.

6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

This brawler felt so far ahead of its time upon release. The non-linear nature of the game allowed players to explore the streets and beat up bad guys in whatever order they wanted. It makes it even better when played with another person.

3. Contra

This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today.

5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items.

6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

2. River City Ransom

This brawler felt so far ahead of its time upon release. The non-linear nature of the game allowed players to explore the streets and beat up bad guys in whatever order they wanted. It makes it even better when played with another person.

3. Contra

This action game defined the NES with its blockbuster gameplay. Players run and blast through cinematic levels full of armies, vehicles, and enemies to destroy. The fantastic mix of weapons and destruction only gets better with a friend.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

This NES adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features multiple levels for players to fight through as one of the four turtles. This game feels so great with another player as the duo comes close to capturing the idea of this iconic group battling together. It offers tight and smooth gameplay, which holds up well today.

5. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This game only makes sense in two-player mode, where players take on the role of both of these memorable cartoon characters. One player plays as Chip and the other as Dale, as the duo explores various levels in their city with fun and varied mechanics like running, jumping, and even throwing items.

6. Double Dragon II: The Revenge

The king of beat-em-up games improved upon everything the original did with this sequel. It has some of the most detailed and colorful graphics on the otherwise limited NES platform, plus challenging brawler fights that balance out with two cooperative players.

7. Life Force

Whether players know it as Salamander or Life Force, this space shooter game provides phenomenal variation in its levels and missions. It has the beloved vertical missions but also some side-scrolling levels, which keep players on their toes as they shift and gun through futuristic foes.

8. Super Mario Bros.

The pack-in game for many NES consoles feels like one of the earliest attempts to create a premier multiplayer experience. Though players have to take turns in these incredible platforming levels, the competitive nature and challenging worlds never get old.

9. Battletoads

Players who want a punishing and perhaps even frustrating multiplayer experience should check out this game. It has everything from brawler elements to vehicle sequences and more. Though it gets a bit easier with a friend or family member, it will sometimes push gaming relationships to their breaking point.

10. Tetris

Developer Tengen came out with its own home console NES variant of the renowned puzzle game Tetris. Though it felt quite similar to the original Game Boy launch game, it added a second-player multiplayer option. Competing against someone else felt like a game-changer for this already fantastic title.

11. Tecmo Super Bowl

NES has its plethora of sports games, but this particular American football title offered the closest gameplay experience to the real deal. The multiplayer option makes it even more intense and likened to the actual contact sport, with teams battling for the most touchdowns and points.

12. Spy vs. Spy

This Commodore 64 title had an NES port, which worked even better with the accessible multiplayer nature of this console. No other multiplayer game exists on the platform like this, with its challenging mental and physical battle between the spies to lay suitable traps and stop their opponent from completing their objective.

13. Gauntlet II

This multiplayer fantasy action game has a unique top-down perspective, as players pick their classes and battle their way through various colorful environments. The key differences in the skills and attacks between the Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf give this game immense replayability.

14. Bomberman II

The second game in this Hudson Soft series set the foundation for one of the most iconic multiplayer experiences of the 1990s. Players battle it out by laying down bombs to try and find their opponent and blow them to smithereens in each exhilarating competitive match.

15. Jackal

High-quality vehicle multiplayer games feel too far, and few between on the NES, but Jackal makes up for that with its massive levels and up to two-player multiplayer. Each player controls a Jeep, which they use to traverse the maps and coordinate to take down the numerous formidable enemies.

16. Dr. Mario

Nintendo’s own take on the Tetris-like puzzle system stands on its own two feet quite well. It has a somewhat different approach in matching together the same colored parts of medicine to clear out rows. Its multiplayer feels smooth and natural, as two players compete to get the highest score.

17. Super Mario Bros. 3

The greatest platformer on the NES also happens to have excellent multiplayer at the same time. The actual multiplayer may not improve too much over the original game in the series, but it makes up for this with some of the most well-crafted 2D platforming levels and power-ups in gaming history. How could it not turn up on any roundup of the best multiplayer NES games?

