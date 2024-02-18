The Best Multiplayer PSP Games of All Time

Handheld consoles might not be the first thing players think of when it comes to great multiplayer experiences, but the PSP is home to dozens of incredible multiplayer games. Some of the best multiplayer PSP games rival the online experiences of home consoles.

The best multiplayer PSP games range across many different genres of experiences. Some of them may be in the first or third-person shooter genre, while others may focus on puzzle games, and still more might fall into the action genre. Regardless, every PSP owner should consider these best online multiplayer experiences on the PSP.

1. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

This jam-packed game has intense and gorgeous single-player missions, plus the entire Mother Base system to experience. But it also has incredible online multiplayer, both in cooperative stealth missions alongside another player and action battles with up to four players together.

2. Patapon 3

The addition of multiplayer to this beloved strategy series gives it a breath of fresh air. Players once again command armies of adorable little creatures, but this time, they have multiplayer options as well. Four-player battles and cooperative levels both exist.

3. Lumines II

This musical rhythm sequel game comes with some online multiplayer options. Players may only have the two-player versus mode, but the game makes up for that in the excellent gameplay. Players use a mix of Tetris-like puzzle solving with blocks to the beat of an extraordinary set of songs.

4. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

The PSP version of this beloved Grand Theft Auto spin-off game features almost the entirety of Liberty City in an open-world, top-down format. The glorious experience only gets better in multiplayer, where up to two players reign destruction and smuggle goods across the city.

5. Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite

This monumental Monster Hunter game introduced online multiplayer to the masses with this handheld platform. Players with online internet could play together with others anywhere in the world. It lets users tackle the challenging beast hunts together and makes them a bit easier to win.

6. Dissidia 012: Duodecim Final Fantasy

This fighting game based on the Final Fantasy franchise expanded the roster of characters and made an even grander storyline. The glorious 3D arena fighter felt so fast and fluid, and it only got better in multiplayer. Players battle against one another to show who has the best fighting and magical skills with characters like Tidus and Sephiroth, making it, without question, one of the most fun multiplayer PSP games.

7. WipEout Pure

This futuristic racing game felt so far ahead of its time upon its release. It had some of the most detailed graphics on the platform, plus lightning-fast ships and phenomenal tracks. Players had access to a multiplayer racing option, in addition to the first PSP game to offer DLC.

8. Tekken: Dark Resurrection

Traditional fighting games exist on the PSP, but this one offers the most substantial standard fighting game mechanics out of any title on the platform. The characters have deep combo possibilities and variations, which makes the online multiplayer even better.

9. Ridge Racer

This launch game for the PSP showed the potential of online multiplayer for the first-ever PlayStation portable console. The racing game may not have the greatest graphics in the world, but it makes up for that with its arcade-style racing mechanics and smooth multiplayer.

10. Virtua Tennis: World Tour

Sports fans have plenty of multiplayer PSP games, but this tennis offers one of the best. It has realistic tennis court gameplay mechanics, which feel challenging and immersive when players compete against one another online.

11. X-Men Legends II: Rise Of Apocalypse

This cult classic action RPG sequel introduced a grander storyline, scale, and even some online multiplayer. Players could join together to bash, blast, and tear away at various enemies in their path to stopping the mutant villain Apocalypse for good.

12. Killzone: Liberation

This sci-fi FPS title lives up to the quality and scale of the core games on the PS2 and PS3. It has intense multiplayer action and various game modes, making it one of the most complete and multiplayer-focused experiences on the system.

13. Hot Shots Golf: Open Tee 2

This entry in the Sony-owned golf franchise doesn’t add too much to the series, but it doesn’t need to. It focuses on refining the golf gameplay experience for a relaxing and chill sports time. Its multiplayer options feel so different and welcome from the fast-paced other games on the system.

14. SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Fireteam Bravo

This traditional multiplayer game felt like one of the richest on the platform. It had up to 16 players in a single match battling against each other in large-scale, gritty battlefields. Its community had one of the largest in terms of members on the PSP.

15. Phantasy Star Portable 2

This sci-fi entry from Sega expanded quite a lot over the first game on the PSP with the new multiplayer option. This almost gave the game an MMO-like feel, as players saw others running around hub areas and even embarked on missions alongside them across the galaxy.

16. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

This action RPG has many different Marvel superheroes to choose from, including favorites like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. The online multiplayer option lets players explore the various levels and missions together while hacking and slashing as their favorite hero.

17. MotorStorm: Arctic Edge

This PSP racing game features the hefty and destructive gameplay of the core series, but now in an arctic form. Players traverse snowy maps in the handheld game alongside multiple modes, including up to six players in a single race. The intense and thrilling racing gameplay makes up for the smaller player count.

18. Power Stone Collection

This collection of two of the most memorable 3D arena fighters from Capcom and Eidos brings them back to the PSP with smoother visuals and gameplay. These two games offered one of the first examples of a 3D fighting game with its great roster of characters and multiplayer options on PSP.

19. Resistance Retribution

This third-person shooter takes place in the Resistance alternate universe, where aliens attack Earth around the time of World War II. It has some of the richest and most rewarding online multiplayer in the series, with smart usage of its well-designed maps and weapons.

20. Twisted Metal: Head-On

This PSP entry in the vehicular mayhem series sees players once again hop into the vehicles of classic characters like Sweet Tooth and more. Players battle against one another across large maps with various weaponry to prove who has the best car battle skills.

21. Bomberman

This straightforward entry in this Konami series brings the classic Bomberman-style gameplay to the handheld platform with online multiplayer. Players navigate maze-like multiplayer maps where they throw down bombs to explore further, gather power-ups, and blow up opponents.

22. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

This stunning fantasy RPG sees players embark on a journey across a world with a lengthy storyline and engaging combat. It focuses on match-3 puzzle battles rather than the usual action combat in games like this. This unique puzzle gameplay also makes it a solid option for multiplayer battles.

23. Star Wars Battlefront 2

The PSP version of this game sacrifices much of the content from the core console release, but it retains the epic Star Wars battles and characters from the other versions. This includes light multiplayer modes, which help the player feel like a single clone or droid on iconic planets like Coruscant and Yavin-IV.

24. Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

This third game in the Lego Star Wars franchise retains the classic simplistic action gameplay alongside the nostalgic Lego building. However, the difference this time around comes from its setting in the Clone Wars TV series. Two players have the option to join together to explore the various scenes and missions from the animated series.