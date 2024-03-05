Best Multiplayer Sega Genesis Games to Check Out With Friends

The 16-bit Sega Genesis console offered us and millions of other players some of the finest experiences across platformers, brawlers, sports, and other game genres. The Genesis (or Mega Drive for those outside North America) didn’t stop at single-player experiences but offered some brilliant multiplayer games, too.

The best multiplayer Sega Genesis games give control to two or more players. These multiplayer games enhance the overall experience by letting a friend or family member join in on the fun. Nothing offers more fun on the Genesis than zipping around as Sonic or shooting hoops in NBA Jam with someone else.

These best multiplayer Sega Genesis games offer something unique or provide unforgettable experiences with two or even four players, though players need a Team Player adapter for the latter.

1. Streets of Rage 2

This entire brawler series from Sega has our hearts for the nostalgic, gorgeous 16-bit modern-day locations for players to go through and battle thugs in. But its true appeal comes from the multiplayer. Playing this game with someone else, feeding off of one another to take down bad guys and beat each level, feels ever so empowering.

2. NBA Jam Tournament Edition

Sports games don’t hit the same as this classic on the Genesis from back in 1993. The high-octane, wild special effects make up for the simplistic graphics of the basketball players. It still feels just as good today to leap across the entire court for a slam dunk against someone else as it did in the 1990s.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The third mainline game in this series has some of the strongest multiplayer platforming from Sega. One player takes on the role of the titular blue blur Sonic, while the other controls Tails. The exceptional speed and layout of the gorgeous zones players adventure through often feel more fun with someone else.

4. NHL '94

Few retro sports games, especially for hockey, hold up that well, with the exception of this 1993 title. Its graphics look great with the isometric viewpoint. It had basic multiplayer support, but with the excellent gameplay in the base game, this makes it a sports title worth experiencing with another player.

5. Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

This masterful, iconic fighting game has the edge and gore other fighting titles shied away from at the time. Characters like Sub Zero and Scorpion play so well, even with the awkward, realistic-like graphics. This makes battling against another player in multiplayer a blast, as it brings an unpredictability the CPU doesn’t have.

6. Gunstar Heroes

This Contra-like title from developer Treasure and publisher Sega features lightning-fast run and gun gameplay. Players zip through the level, blowing apart an evil empire to stop them from taking control of gems. Like Contra, this game plays better in two-player co-op, with two people bringing the mayhem and chaos.

7. Contra: Hard Corps

Once again, Konami brought a Contra run-and-gun action game with up to two players in cooperative play. The decent challenge makes more sense with someone else to help out. Plus, the variation in its stages, such as the occasional vehicle sections, gives some solid party vibes in multiplayer.

8. Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament

This game never released in North America, so players may need to look for international versions. The graphics offer nothing special in this toy car racing game, where players view the track from a top-down perspective. However, it excels when it comes to multiplayer racing on the Genesis with an unbelievable up to eight players on a single cart.

9. ToeJam & Earl

This satirical, hilarious game features two main characters, as the name implies. Up to two players control the two aliens who end up on Earth, where players explore and gather items to fix the pair’s spaceship.

The almost roguelike nature of the random locations of each item means two friends or family can link up and have fun time and time again with this single game.

10. Super Street Fighter II

Capcom’s crown jewel of the fighting game genre has timeless graphics, combos, and mechanics. This sets the prime foundation for up to two players to battle against one another in challenging fights. It has the appeal of multiplayer in the arcades but on a home console system.

11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist

The SNES had the arguably superior Turtles in Time, but this Sega Genesis action brawler featuring the quartet of mutant turtles still plays out quite well. The action and gorgeous levels pave the way for two players to use their martial arts against various enemies. It makes for a short and sweet experience with someone else.

12. World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

This stunning action platformer from Sega feels made for two players to take on the roles of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck at once. Each character has different attributes, such as Mickey being able to squeeze through smaller gaps, so it emphasizes teamwork in a solid way.

13. Zombies Ate My Neighbors!

This undead action game tasks players with eliminating the zombies in their neighborhood and saving people from utter doom. It plays okay solo, but the gameplay perks up so much with another person. It has a much fairer difficulty, and the levels feel more manageable together.

14. X-Men 2: Clones Wars

This action platformer featuring the comic book superhero group feels a bit bland and too easy when solo. The action kicks up with two mutants, such as Wolverine and Nightcrawler, fighting together. Each hero's unique powers lead to great variety in the gameplay with two players.

15. Gauntlet IV

The pretty horrid graphics of this dungeon-crawling action didn’t age well, but at least the gameplay remains as fun as ever, especially in multiplayer. This game feels built for multiplayer, with up to four players hacking and slashing their way through fantasy dungeons. A competitive Deathmatch mode also exists if players don’t want to cooperate.

16. Battletoads

This Sega Genesis has some infamous challenges and difficulties in the action platforming genre, but it makes for an actual test of a player and their friend’s strengths. The action-packed and brutal platforming levels feel so much better with someone else and make it a bit easier to overcome.

17. Madden NFL '96

This game has some okay AI, so it works much better in its two-player mode. Players take on one of the NFL teams from 1995 and before and duke it out on the field to see who will score the most touchdowns and points. It has a competitive thrill to it, not found in many multiplayer Genesis games.

18. Golden Axe

This classic fantasy side-scrolling beat-em-up was made for multiplayer. Players take on one of three characters hellbent on revenge. Each character plays a bit differently, such as having access to different weapons and spells, so it pays to have another player to play off of in the various levels.

19. Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Though this puzzle action game has a single-player mode, it benefits the most from the two-player competitive experience. It has Tetris-like gameplay where players match symbols together to clear rows and survive until their opponent’s side fills up. The added abilities players have, such as removing a playable row from an opponent’s space, add neat multiplayer potential.

20. Cadash

Up to two players adventure throughout these side-scrolling fantasy levels with a neat mix of RPG elements thrown in for some solid depth. The two players pick between four different classes, such as fighter and ninja, which play pretty uniquely. This provides some great replayability of checking out the different characters with someone in multiple playthroughs.

21. Battletoads & Double Dragon

This crossover title brings together two action giants from the Genesis era—Battletoads and the Double Dragon protagonists—for a massive beat-em-up multiplayer experience. Up to two players pick between the five heroes. Our favorite mode comes from the one where players work together but can hit each other whenever they want for a good punishment whenever their partner messes up.

22. The Punisher

This Marvel action game features some solid graphics and a neat rendition of this anti-hero’s equipment. It has an underrated multiplayer cooperative mode where the second player takes on the role of Nick Fury. The ranged and melee weapons mix makes for an almost cinematic and exciting time with a friend.

23. Sunset Riders

This bombastic Wild West game has multiplayer at the forefront. Up to two players pick between four bounty hunters who track down outlaw gangs for their bounty. Each character carries a different weapon, so the gameplay feels a bit different for each player. The addition of the occasional movie-like levels on horseback or atop a train keeps the fun flowing with a friend.

24. Virtua Racing

This monumental multiplayer Sega Genesis game introduced graphics that looked like actual 3D and felt far ahead of its time for the 16-bit console. It required a special chip to even work on the Genesis, which offered arguably the most robust graphics on the system.

Somehow, this intense graphical requirement didn’t stop the thrilling racing from allowing up to eight players to race against each other at once for a proper multiplayer party.