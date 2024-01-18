The Best Multiverse Stories to Hit The Screen

It seems like people can’t get enough of the multiverse these days. Whether it’s a way to leverage multiple IPs, crossover with different incarnations of the same franchise, or allow for new creative interpretations, the possibilities have no end.

We’ve collected of the best multiverse stories ever… at least in this universe.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This film created earthquakes in the entertainment field. It totally refreshed the public perception of Spider-Man and raised Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy to cultural icon status. But on a larger scale, its experimental 3D animation techniques kickstarted a renaissance in the medium that has since inspired beloved movies like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This sequel had no intention of resting on the first movie’s laurels. The visuals made a strong evolutionary jump from the first film. It introduced MIles to a gargantuan multiverse of alternate-reality Spider-heroes. Its extended cast outclassed even the first with characters fans couldn’t get enough of, like Hobie Brown and Pavitr Prabhakar.

3. The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour

Two of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits collided in a trilogy of crossover episodes. The specials took advantage of the shows’ vastly different art styles by having characters shift from 2D to 3D and vice versa as they travel between the different dimensions.

4. “The Farnsworth Parabox” (Futurama)

Professor Farnsworth invents a box containing an alternate universe, allowing everyone to meet their alternate selves. Thankfully, none of them are evil versions, so they all get along pretty well until Hermes threatens to eject the box into the sun. For a bonus multiverse moment, check out the cowboy universe joke in season 3’s “I Dated a Robot.”

5. Worlds Collide (Milestone Comics/DC Comics)

Before Static existed in the same universe as DC’s regular cast of heroes, he and the rest of Milestone’s characters stood separately in the Dakotaverse. In the Dakotaverse, the DC heroes live as fiction, just like they do with ours. So it became an exciting adventure for Static, Icon, Hardware, and the Blood Syndicate to fight alongside (and against) Superman.

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

With so many multiverse stories revolving around big IP superheroes, it’s refreshing to have one that’s wholly original.

Everything Everywhere All At Once brings in unique cross-dimensional mechanics where characters access the memories and skills of their alternate-Earth selves. Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once for a movie that’s creative and playful in a way few movies today can match.

7. Cartoon Network's Crossover Nexus

We all remember the fantastic CN City bumpers Cartoon Network used to brand the channel.

Crossover Nexus took that concept and turned it into its own multiverse. All the Cartoon Network shows exist in an alternate universe, linked by a single nexus. K.O. from OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Garnet from Steven Universe, Ben from Ben 10, and Raven from Teen Titans Go! got pulled out of their own universes so they could unite and save all of Cartoon Network from destruction.

8. Ben 10/Generator Rex: Heroes United

A dimensional rift brings together the protagonists of two of Man of Action’s shows, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien and Generator Rex. The two teenage superheroes start on the wrong foot but quickly bond over the joys and burdens of being a hero. They reach an ultimate bond when Ben uses Upgrade to merge with Rex and boost his powers before returning safely to his home universe.

9. “Alien X-Tinction” (Ben 10)

The idea of alternate Ben 10 universes has been toyed with since the original series, so it’s appropriate to bring the concept to its ultimate conclusion in the 2016 reboot’s finale. An interdimensional villain has been stealing Omnitrices from alternate Bens. So the Tennysons from the multiverse have to team up to defeat him.

10. The Invincible War

Plenty of superhero stories will have an evil version of the main character pop-in for a fight. Not satisfied with just one, the Invincible War arc has a whole army of evil Mark Graysons. After Angstrom Levy’s botched attempt at absorbing the knowledge of all his different versions, he decides to take revenge on Invincible by bringing several villainous versions of him to Earth to wreak havoc.

11. Spider-Man: No Way Home

After twenty years of debate between the three major live-action Spider-Man film franchises, they all collide at the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series, one of Marvel's best multiverse stories. Seeing Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all come together as fellow Peter Parkers made this an unforgettable movie for Spider-Man fans.

12. Space Dandy

The first episode of Space Dandy ends with all of our main characters dying. Then they’re fine in the next episode.

First-time viewers might just see this as a comedy quirk, but over time, the series reveals that the story takes place across multiple alternate universes. The Season 2 premiere has a lot of fun with this by bringing in numerous alternate versions of the Aloha Oe’s crew. Our favorite? Emo Dandy, for sure.

13. “A Better World” (Justice League)

In an alternate universe where President Lex Luthor threatens the globe with nuclear annihilation, Superman responds by imposing his own order. He and the rest of the Justice Lords rule over their planet absolutely and intend to do the same in the Justice League’s dimension. This two-part story does “What if Superman turned evil?” better than any other attempt.

14. Marvel Zombies

Zombies not scary enough? How about interdimensional zombies? The multiverse plays a massive role in this story of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains becoming the walking dead. The virus itself travels through dimensions. Then the characters look to cross worlds either to escape it or sate their hunger in the infinite buffet of the multiverse.

15. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Look no further than Crisis on Two Earths for the best Justice League movie. An alternate Lex Luthor fled a world ruled by an evil version of the Justice League known as the Crime Syndicate to ask the good Justice League for help. Superman and the rest of the heroes travel to the alternate world to free them from the Crime Syndicate’s grip and stop the nihilistic Owl Man from erasing all universes from existence.

16. Archie: The Married Life

The age-old question as to whether Archie marries Betty or Veronica has only one correct answer: both. Archie: The Married Life presents two alternate timelines: one where he marries Betty and the other where he marries Veronica. The two stories run parallel and eventually converge, with both Archies crossing over into the other’s world.

17. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb’s first movie had the cast travel into an alternate dimension. The boys unwittingly help Doofenshmirtz build a dimension-hopping device, which leads to a dimension where he rules the Tri-State Area. Phineas, Ferb, Candace, and Perry, the Platypus, all aid in the resistance to free the 2nd Dimension from Doofenshmirtz’s iron grip.

18. Turtles Forever

Why argue over which version of the turtles should reign supreme when we all know they’d be friends with each other? The 2009 movie made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has the 2003 versions of the characters meet the original cast from the 1987 cartoon.

19. Rick and Morty

No TV series has committed to the multiverse as much as Rick and Morty. The show shocked us in season one by having the duo cause irreparable damage to their home Earth that they have no choice but to abandon it and take the place of their deceased selves in another universe. The cross-dimensional adventures continue with the Council of Ricks, the Jerry daycare, and the Evil Morty storyline.

20. Fullmetal Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa

The original Fullmetal Alchemist anime diverged from the manga early on, but it reshaped the world even more with its ending. In Conqueror of Shamballa, Edward has been transported to 1920s Germany in a world closely resembling ours. The Elric brothers fight across both worlds to reunite and stop World War II.

21. Scooby-Doo Team-Up Crisis of Infinite Scoobys

Mystery Incorporated got to team up with a lot of different heroes during the run of the Scooby-Doo Team-Up comic. To close out the series, they teamed up with none other than themselves (plus Batman). Nearly every incarnation of the Scooby Gang, from A Pup Named Scooby-Doo to the 2002 live-action cast to the Scooby Apocalypse crew, must join forces to defeat a gigantic Scrappy-Doo.

22. Crisis on Infinite Earths

This multiverse special constitutes the single most crucial event in DC history, which can be split into Pre-Crisis and Post-Crisis eras. The Anti-Monitor schemes to destroy all versions of Earth, and only our heroes can stop him. This led to a complete reboot of the DC Universe and a reorganizing of how it treated alternate universes.