Gripping and Ghostly: 12 Atmospheric Mysteries and Spine-Tingling Stories To Watch

Are you searching for atmospheric mysteries or ghost stories to binge? You've got company. Recently someone in an online forum requested some good shows, specifying, “Looking for an old-timey cozy, rainy atmospheric movie. Ghosts or a mystery. Maybe Old English gothic? Odd, I know!”

Here are the top responses.

1. The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Skeleton Key is a supernatural horror film following a New Orleans hospice nurse working at a Terrebonne Parish plantation home. She quickly becomes entangled in mystical Hoodoo rituals and spells that she doesn't understand. It stars Kate Hudson and Gena Rowlands.

The movie's backdrop is the Felicity Plantation, located on the Mississippi River in Saint James Parish, Louisiana.

2. The Others (2001)

The Others is a psychological supernatural thriller film following a devoutly religious mother, Grace (Nicole Kidman). She is waiting for her husband to return from World War II, set on the English coast. One of her children begins seeing ghosts, and Grace believes her new servants are playing tricks on them. It's a movie that twists with a shockingly chilling ending.

3. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a gothic supernatural horror film following police constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp). Crane is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders by a mysterious Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow.

The flick co-stars stars Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones.

4. Séance on a Wet Afternoon (1964)

Séance on a Wet Afternoon is a British thriller following a mentally unstable medium convincing her husband to kidnap a child. She wants to work with the police to solve the crime to achieve a reputation for her psychic abilities.

The 1964 movie stars Kim Stanley, Richard Attenborough, Nanette Newman, Mark Eden, and Patrick Magee.

5. Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak is a gothic romance set in Edwardian-era England. It follows an aspiring author traveling to a remote Gothic mansion in the English hills with her new husband and his sister. She experiences ghostly visions and must decipher the mystery behind them haunting her home.

Stars include Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam, and Jim Beaver.

6. The Woman in Black (2012)

The Woman in Black is a horror movie set in early 20th-century England. It follows a young widowed lawyer traveling to a remote village and discovering a spiteful ghost terrorizing the townspeople. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Ciarán Hinds, Janet McTeer, Sophie Stuckey, and Liz White.

7. The Turning (2020)

The Turning is a supernatural horror film following a young governess hired to watch over two children when their parents are suddenly killed. It stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson.

8. Sommersby (1993)

Sommersby is a romantic period drama set in the Reconstruction era following the American Civil War. It follows a farmer returning home to his wife after the war. Only she begins to believe he's an imposter.

The film stars Richard Gere, Jodie Foster, Bill Pullman, James Earl Jones, Clarice Taylor, Frankie Faison, and R. Lee Ermey.

9. A Dark Song (2016)

A Dark Song is an Irish-British independent horror film following a woman who rents a home in the middle of nowhere. She tosses extra money at the rental, so there are no questions. However, she's accompanied by an occultist who must help her contact her deceased son.

It stars Steve Oram and Catherine Walker.

10. The Aura (2005)

The Aura is a neo-noir psychological thriller following a taxidermist who fantasizes about committing the perfect crime. However, after accidentally killing a hunting guide, he decides to embrace being a criminal and rob an armored truck carrying casino profits. It stars Ricardo Darín.

11. Midnight Mass (2021)

Midnight Mass is a miniseries set on an island. A new priest comes to town whom everyone seems to love. He’s charismatic and caring. But supernatural things and too-good-to-be-true miracles start to happen, and there’s a sinister side to all the blessings.

12. Dracula (2020)

An English lawyer heads to Transylvania to meet with a new client, only to find out his client isn’t what he thought. The show is dark, gloomy, and set in a gothic-style castle.

Source: Reddit.