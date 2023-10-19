Chill-Inducing: 20 Enigmatic Mysteries and Ghostly Tales to Haunt Your Imagination

Are you searching for atmospheric mysteries or ghost stories to binge? You've got company. Recently, someone in an online forum requested some good shows, specifying they were looking for an old-timey cozy, rainy atmospheric movie with some ghosts and an atmospheric mystery.

Never fear! Wealth of Geeks is here to provide you with 20 of the most atmospheric ghostly tales that you may have forgotten about, or want to watch for the first time. Grab some popcorn!

1. The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Skeleton Key is a supernatural horror film following a New Orleans hospice nurse working at a Terrebonne Parish plantation home. She quickly becomes entangled in mystical Hoodoo rituals and spells that she doesn't understand. It stars Kate Hudson and Gena Rowlands.

The movie's backdrop is the Felicity Plantation, located on the Mississippi River in Saint James Parish, Louisiana.

2. The Others (2001)

The Others is a psychological supernatural thriller film following a devoutly religious mother, Grace (Nicole Kidman). She is waiting for her husband to return from World War II, set on the English coast. One of her children begins seeing ghosts, and Grace believes her new servants are playing tricks on them. It's a movie that twists with a shockingly chilling ending.

3. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow is a gothic supernatural horror film following police constable Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp). Crane is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders by a mysterious Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow.

The flick co-stars stars Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones.

4. Séance on a Wet Afternoon (1964)

Séance on a Wet Afternoon is a British thriller following a mentally unstable medium convincing her husband to kidnap a child. She wants to work with the police to solve the crime to achieve a reputation for her psychic abilities.

The 1964 movie stars Kim Stanley, Richard Attenborough, Nanette Newman, Mark Eden, and Patrick Magee.

5. Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak is a gothic romance set in Edwardian-era England. It follows an aspiring author traveling to a remote Gothic mansion in the English hills with her new husband and his sister. She experiences ghostly visions and must decipher the mystery behind them haunting her home.

Stars include Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam, and Jim Beaver.

6. The Woman in Black (2012)

The Woman in Black is a horror movie set in early 20th-century England. It follows a young widowed lawyer traveling to a remote village and discovering a spiteful ghost terrorizing the townspeople. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Ciarán Hinds, Janet McTeer, Sophie Stuckey, and Liz White.

7. The Turning (2020)

The Turning is a supernatural horror film following a young governess hired to watch over two children when their parents are suddenly killed. It stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson.

8. Sommersby (1993)

Sommersby is a romantic period drama set in the Reconstruction era following the American Civil War. It follows a farmer returning home to his wife after the war. Only she begins to believe he's an imposter.

The film stars Richard Gere, Jodie Foster, Bill Pullman, James Earl Jones, Clarice Taylor, Frankie Faison, and R. Lee Ermey.

9. A Dark Song (2016)

A Dark Song is an Irish-British independent horror film following a woman who rents a home in the middle of nowhere. She tosses extra money at the rental, so there are no questions. However, she's accompanied by an occultist who must help her contact her deceased son. It stars Steve Oram and Catherine Walker.

10. The Aura (2005)

The Aura is a neo-noir psychological thriller following a taxidermist who fantasizes about committing the perfect crime. However, after accidentally killing a hunting guide, he decides to embrace being a criminal and rob an armored truck carrying casino profits. It stars Ricardo Darín.

11. Midnight Mass (2021)

Midnight Mass is a miniseries set on an island. A new priest comes to town whom everyone seems to love. He’s charismatic and caring. But supernatural things and too-good-to-be-true miracles start to happen, and there’s a sinister side to all the blessings.

12. Dracula (2020)

An English lawyer heads to Transylvania to meet with a new client, only to find out his client isn’t what he thought. The show is dark, gloomy, and set in a gothic-style castle.

13. Don't Leave Home (2018)

An artist becomes obsessed with an urban legend when she moves into a new home to create a piece of artwork. Her time there leads her to investigate the legend's origin, but mysterious circumstances keep happening to her as she spends more time at the house.

14. The Innocents (2021)

A group of children in the beautiful Nordic summer all reveal they have dark and mysterious powers when the adults aren't around. This Swedish horror film is bright and playful at the start but grows darker and more sinister as it continues.

15. The Lighthouse (2019)

This black-and-white film tells the tale of two lighthouse keepers who are just trying to remain sane while living on this remote island in New England in the 1890s.

The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as the two lighthouse keepers.

16. Tormented (1960)

This classic horror film is about a man who let his former lover fall to her death after she tried to interfere with his new relationship. But he can't escape her forever, as she comes back to haunt him on the brink of his wedding.

17. The Devil's Backbone (2001)

This film focuses on Carlos, a 12-year-old boy, who just lost his father in the Spanish Civil War in 1939. As he arrives at a boys' orphanage, he realizes he can see the haunted past of his new home. It's only he who can uncover the true source of danger to the boys.

18. Rebecca (1940 and 2020)

This movie, while redone in 2020 starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, first came out in 1940 by the infamous Alfred Hitchcock. When a woman marries her new aristocratic husband, she is constantly haunted by the presence of her husband's first wife in their home.

19. The Changeling (1980)

After his daughter and wife died in a car crash, a professor decided to stay in a long-vacant mansion in Seattle. While staying there, the professor is brought into a mystery by a ghostly child he meets in the home.

20. House of the Devil (2009)

In House of the Devil, a young college student needs a new job or gig to make ends meet, so she takes a babysitting position at a creepy mansion. The babysitting job just happens to fall during a lunar eclipse and her new client isn't a child, but the elderly mother-in-law of the man who posted the flyer. The truth of what's lurking in the house is a lot darker than just a creepy older lady.

Source: Reddit.