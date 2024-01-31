The Best Mythical Lost Cities and Their Iconic Portrayals in Media

The lost world concept is a staple of fantasy and science fiction. It reaches through time to grab the hearts and minds of adventurers and toss them into an undiscovered land, often considered mythical.

Lost cities are the perfect trifecta of archaeology, mythology, and exploration that pose a continual mystery for historians and genre-lovers alike to puzzle through, discerning which are purely fictional and which might still be waiting on discovery. The line between myth, fantasy, and history becomes further blurred as pop culture adopts and adapts these places into stories that stick in minds long after viewing. Here are the best lost cities that adventurers have historically set out to find.

1. Atlantis: Plato's Fallen Utopia

The undisputed champion of potentially misplaced cities is Atlantis. It is the first name to spring to mind, and nearly everybody can recount the tale of its demise as it sank beneath the ocean waters in a single day and night of terrible misfortune, never to be seen again. Disney adapted the legend into the animated classic Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), featuring a technologically advanced civilization surviving in an isolated bubble in the depths of the sea. However, the actual search for Atlantis has taken some surprising turns in recent years.

Many underwater locations have claimed to be the fabled Atlantis, but none have ever risen to the challenge of definitive proof. This could be because Plato was using allegory to teach a moral lesson about hubris through the story of a fictional place. Still, many enthusiasts have embraced the hypothesis the lost city may no longer be underwater.

The oldest accepted historical references for Atlantis are in Plato's Timaeus and Critias dialogues, and he gave a detailed description of where to find the ancient lost city – and even cited his sources! The events he described occurred long before his time, but he credits the philosopher and traveler Solon with bringing the tale to Greece. Solon traveled to Egypt roughly six generations before Plato's birth and was said to have learned of Atlantis while visiting the temple of Neith in the city of Sais, where Egyptians carved the story into stone pillars.

Modern interpretations of Plato's description of Atlantis point to the complete opposite of a watery grave to the city, and instead, it is now believed the city has remained lost because it might be buried beneath the sands of the Saharan Desert. The Richat Structure is a natural geologic feature of Mauritania that fits Plato's description – minus all the water. The eroded geologic dome is commonly called the “Eye of the Sahara” for its resemblance to a giant human eye when viewed from air or space.

2. Shangri-La: A Mountain Paradise

Deep in the mountains of Tibet, there are legends of another utopian society, a paradise hidden away from modern influence where the inhabitants live impossibly long lives in quiet happiness. The fabled city of Shangri-La was popularized in the novel Lost Horizon (1933) by James Hilton but took inspiration from the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual kingdom of Shambhala. The Buddhist Kalachakra texts say the lost city's founding occurred when a king expelled those who practiced solar worship, and they created the city of Shambhala.

These texts also include a prophecy that the final incarnation of Buddha will emerge from Shambhala after the world has declined into war and greed, with an army to defeat the forces of evil and usher in a Golden Age that will span the whole globe. Unfortunately, the prophecies indicate that it won't be for another 400 years.

Much like the lost city of Shangri-La, one of the most iconic media references to the fabled city has also disappeared. Fans of The Disney Afternoon lineup of animated after-school programming learned of Shangri-La from the unlikely source of TaleSpin (1990), a cartoon featuring characters from The Jungle Book running an air cargo delivery service from a fictional island, set sometime around the 1930s, and who predominantly spent their time avoiding sky pirates.

The TaleSpin episode originally aired as thirty-two was titled “Last Horizons” and focused on the legendary “Panda-La,” which seemed like a mystical paradise but was a deception to hide the community's plans to attack the main characters' home island. The episode's violence and unflattering depiction of Asian culture was deemed inappropriate by critics, causing its removal from syndication, and it was never made available on streaming services.

3. Camelot: Throne of the Once and Future King

Strange women lying about in ponds and distributing swords is perhaps not the most effective basis for a system of government, but it certainly is a legend with staying power. The tale of King Arthur's castle in Camelot, his Knights of the Round Table, and the legendary sword of Excalibur has permeated pop culture thoroughly. However, its veracity as a factual location is still hotly disputed.

Local legends surrounding Cadbury Castle in Somerset identify it as the home of the “one true king.” Archaeological excavations conducted from 1966 to 1970 revealed that it was the largest known fortification for the time and that it was occupied by a significant ruler and fighting forces in the late 5th and early 6th centuries – consistent with the traditionally accepted timeline of King Arthur.

There is no shortage of memorable portrayals of Arthurian legend. Still, Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) is a comedic masterpiece of satire and irreverence that consistently rises to the top and has remained a beloved classic still relevant to modern media consumption.

4. Avalon: The Disappearing Isles

King Arthur didn't just rule from a mythical city but was taken for burial after death to the mythical island of Avalon. The Isle of Avalon is portrayed as a magical place where witches and fae once resided, including Arthur's sister, Morgan le Fay. The Welsh etymology links the island with apple trees, but the location may no longer be an island.

Glastonbury Tor, in its earliest Welsh name, was known as the Isle of Glass, but it has been considered the most likely location of the real Avalon for both its proximity to other Arthurian locations and the unique history of its former classification as an island. The rocky outcrop of the tor was surrounded by marsh in antiquity and home to orchards. In the late 12th century, the monks inhabiting the monastery claimed to have discovered the skeletal remains of King Arthur and his wife Guinevere in an unmarked tomb. A lead cross was found with the remains, designating them as belonging to the renowned King Arthur and indicating the area was the island of Avalon. The remains are often disputed in origin and regarded as a publicity stunt; however, historians generally accept the location as the real Avalon.

5. El Dorado: The Lost City of Gold

There's no utopian promise or heroic prophecy for the legendary El Dorado, only wealth. Most lost cities accumulate magical aspects as the story grows – but not the City of Gold. The promise of exorbitant opulence drove Spanish conquistadors to scour South America in search of the fabled city for several hundred years before declaring it a myth.

El Dorado was known to be a city called Manoa, found on the shores of Lake Parime – however, a lake was technically never found. Geologists did, however, find the remnants of a lake in 1977. The ancient and now dry lake was discovered in Brazil by explorers, and archaeological evidence supports that its existence would have coincided with the timeframe during which indigenous peoples would have inhabited El Dorado.

Lost cities of gold buried deep within the jungles of South America have continued to be the subject of many fictional stories since the days of the conquistadors. Still, the animated classic The Road to El Dorado (2000) has had the most significant cultural impact. The movie met with a lukewarm reception at the box office but slowly rose to success over the years before finally becoming a cult classic and the origin of the “both is good” meme.

6. Troy: Origin of the Trojan Horse

Modern historians often gloss over the fact that their predecessors considered the ancient city of Troy fictional until its actual discovery. Homer relayed the city's history in his epic poem Iliad, a title that technically translates to “Troy story; ” however, researchers considered it a fable – much like Plato's dialogues regarding Atlantis.

As an archaeological site, Troy was eventually discovered in the 1870s in present-day Hisarlik, Turkey. However, archaeologists and historians still dispute the details regarding the Trojan War- especially whether there was a giant wooden horse stuffed with warriors. An actual historical event or not, Brad Pitt's portrayal of Greece's greatest warrior, Achilles, in the movie Troy (2004) cemented the legend into yet another generation.

7. Agartha: The Center of the Earth

The distance from the Earth's surface to the center of the planet is roughly 4,000 miles. The deepest humanity has been able to dig is less than 8 miles. There is no way to directly observe the Earth's core – making it the subject of myth and legend. Science definitively proved the core isn't hollow in 1774, but that didn't stop Jules Verne from penning Journey to the Center of the Earth (1864).

The hypothetical land in the hollow center of the world is called “Agartha” and is often associated with Shambhala in Tibet. Agartha is theosophically regarded as a deep subterranean system of caves and tunnels beneath the Tibetan mountains inhabited by demi-gods, but Verne took creative license and made the executive decision to populate his version of the hollow Earth with dinosaurs instead.

The 2008 cinematic version of Journey to the Center of the Earth is pure, campy fun, starring Josh Hutcherson and Brendan Fraser as the unforgettable faces in the fantasy action-adventure film. Hutcherson continued in the role for a 2012 sequel Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as his co-star this time, to bring another Verne book to the big screen.