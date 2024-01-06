22 Best NBA Players of the 1990s

The 1990s ushered in the era of highlight basketball. With cable television channels such as ESPN gaining in popularity, NBA stars were presented to a much broader range of fans than in previous decades. The 1992 Olympic Dream Team popularized the game globally, and superstars of the era added to the plethora of skills and talents introduced in the 1980s. The best players of the 1990s ingrained themselves into the pop culture sphere and are often cited by current players as inspirations from their childhoods.

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan flashed his potential in the 1980s, but the 1990s was the decade he became the greatest basketball player ever to live. Jordan learned how to play more fundamentally under Phil Jackson and alongside Scottie Pippen, and the Chicago Bulls won an unfathomable six NBA championships in eight seasons with this trio at the helm. Jordan also showed the potential of athletic marketing techniques in the age of globalization.

2. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon displayed a dizzying array of post moves and defensive tactics that thoroughly overwhelmed his center competition during the 1990s. Olajuwon took advantage of Michael Jordan’s brief baseball sabbatical and won back-to-back NBA titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, but it was his complete dismantling of peers such as Patrick Ewing and David Robinson that set him apart from the rest of his generation.

3. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley elevated his game to superstar levels in Phoenix en route to the NBA MVP and a Finals appearance in 1993. Still, it was his ability to rebound and navigate the court like a big man at only 6'4″ that influenced future generations of ballers. Barkley talked confidently and took no prisoners on the court, aggressively pursuing the ball off the backboard.

4. Karl Malone

Karl Malone has a case to be higher on the list if only discussing longevity, but when focusing on just the 1990s, he still ranks very high. The Mailman got the ball in the low post or on a perfect dime from John Stockton, and he never left the area until the bucket was scored. Malone led Utah to some of their best basketball, such as two NBA Finals appearances.

5. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal hadn’t peaked yet in the 1990s, but his athletic nature and novel strength on the Orlando Magic led him to the NBA Finals in 1995. Shaq couldn’t be stopped down low or on the fast break, demolishing backboards and putting up unreal statistical feats nightly. He was named to the NBA’s 50th-anniversary team in 1996 when he was only 24.

6. David Robinson

David Robinson’s kind nature set the standard in San Antonio that would be adopted by Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich. Even before those two got to town, the Admiral put up a 70-plus point game and won the 1995 NBA MVP award. Robinson appeared sculpted and put his muscles to good use against most centers.

7. John Stockton

John Stockton piled up assist numbers never seen before or since while playing for the Utah Jazz. The preeminent point guard of the decade enhanced the game and made it easier for Karl Malone to lead the team in scoring, and the duo goes down in history as one of the most unstoppable tandems. Stockton remains a blueprint for how young point guards should distribute the ball.

8. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s length and versatility completed the dynastic puzzle in Chicago. The Bulls wouldn’t have won a single title without Pippen locking down the other team’s best players and picking up the slack on the rare occasion that Michael Jordan got tired. He was an MVP candidate while Jordan played baseball in 1994.

9. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing had the weight of the world on his shoulders while playing for the New York Knicks throughout the 1990s. The pressure of playing under the bright lights never got to the Georgetown center. Ewing took everything in stride and led the franchise with scoring, rebounding, and great defense, often valiantly attempting to overcome better centers such as David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon.

10. Gary Payton

Gary Payton may be one of the more underrated or misunderstood players in league history. The Glove’s trash talk and extracurricular activities often took center stage, but Payton’s intensity and skills revitalized the Seattle SuperSonics and nearly led them to an upset win over the Chicago Bulls in 1996.

11. Clyde Drexler

Clyde Drexler was unfairly compared to Michael Jordan during the first part of the 1990s. Even though he couldn’t match Jordan’s competitive drive or overall skillset, Drexler became a fan favorite in Portland while leading them to two NBA Finals. Drexler’s highlight reel dunks were as mesmerizing as anybody else’s in the NBA during the 1990s.

11. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller carried the Indiana Pacers with revolutionary three-point shooting and exquisite leadership qualities. Miller’s battles with Eastern Conference rivals such as the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls helped put Indiana on the map. If only the team had given him a better center or co-star, Miller may have won an NBA championship.

12. Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo defended the rim and instilled rim phobia within opposing players who dared to enter his domain in the paint. He anchored some of the league’s most compelling teams, such as the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks. Mutombo’s trademark finger-wag after blocking yet another shot helped give the NBA another marketing superstar.

13. Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp’s leaping ability and ferocity around the basket looked out of place during the 1990s, and it would remain alien today. The Reign Man combined with Gary Payton to make Seattle the most exciting team in the Western Conference. As Kemp got older, he added more scoring options to his arsenal.

14. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman struggled to find his place in the league after leaving the Detroit Pistons in 1993, but then the Chicago Bulls came calling. Rodman crashed into the Windy City with his flamboyant personality and aided Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during their second three-peat. Rodman led the league in rebounding for seven straight years during the 1990s.

15. Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin’s left-handed jump shot was as beautiful as it was unique. Mullin shot from a distance with ease and threw some changeups at defenders by attacking the paint every so often. The Golden State Warriors wouldn’t have a player with Mullin's quality again until Steph Curry was drafted in 2009.

16. Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning created what many refer to as “Heat Culture” nowadays. Zo feasted on less tense players and muscled the ball through the basket while following Pat Riley’s strict coaching directions. Mourning’s short peak led to Miami becoming a free-agent destination and a haven for future big men such as Shaq and Bam Adebayo.

17. Grant Hill

Grant Hill put up unseen stat lines with the Detroit Pistons in the latter half of the 1990s before ankle injuries ended his prime in the early 2000s. Hill’s coachable demeanor and all-around play should have led to him becoming an all-time great shooting guard and point forward, but instead, he’ll have to settle for the outer reaches of the top 22.

18. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway was the first great point guard paired with Shaquille O’Neal, and when the Orlando Magic went to the NBA Finals in 1995, it looked like the duo would capture the Eastern Conference yearly. Injuries robbed Hardaway of more All-Star seasons, but he inspired creative, athletic point guards to follow their dreams during the middle of the decade.

19. Mitch Richmond

Mitch Richmond is the ultimate niche player from the 1990s, an automatic bucket-getter that most casual fans have probably only heard of in passing. Richmond averaged at least 21 points per game for the first nine seasons of the decade with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He never got the benefit of a good supporting cast and had to settle for team mediocrity in most of his seasons.

20. Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway’s crossover might have been the most emulated move of the 1990s. Hardaway ushered in the highlight-style flair that street ballers and teenagers would enjoy so much at the end of the decade and the start of the 21st century. Hardaway was a constant presence during All-Star festivities, with five appearances in the game.

21. Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars started the 1990s by winning a second championship with the Detroit Pistons. His cool presence often evened out the dirty reputation of the franchise during the Bad Boys era, and he remained on the team long after Isiah Thomas and others left. Dumars made three All-Defensive First Teams at the start of the decade.

22. Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson might start becoming more famous again because of the scoring and passing excellence from Tyrese Haliburton. Johnson combined these two skills in the same way Hali does, only he also propelled his team to the NBA Finals alongside Charles Barkley in 1993. Johnson’s most impressive season was in 1990, when he averaged 22 points and 11 assists.