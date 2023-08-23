24 Best Neo Noir Movie Classics of All Time

Some of the best movies ever made are in the neo-noir category — Se7en, Pulp Fiction, L.A Confidential. Their distinct cinematography, soundtrack, and setting transport you to another place, time, and universe. Here are the 24 best movies of the genre you should check out.

1 – LA Confidential (1997)

L.A. Confidential is a crime film directed and produced by Curtis Hanson, who also stars in it. In a city of corruption, three police officers investigate a string of murders that lead back to their department. Two and a half decades later, it remains one of the most captivating works of art ever filmed.

2 – Brick (2005)

This mystery thriller sees Rian Johnson in his directorial debut. It follows the story of a high school student, Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who embarks on a mission to investigate the truth about his girlfriend's murder.

3 – To Live and Die in LA (1985)

To Live and Die in L.A. is based on the 1984 novel by Gerald Petievich, who co-wrote the screenplay. It is about two Secret Service agents determined to apprehend a ruthless criminal — one reckless and willing to take extreme measures, especially when his partner is murdered.

4 – Body Heat (1981)

Here, the neo-noir world welcomes eroticism — and a hauntingly dark crime. A small-town lawyer begins a passionate affair with the wife of a wealthy businessman.

As deep as desires go, the woman persuades her lover to murder her husband, and together they hatch a plan. Unfortunately, things go south. It is a searing tale of lust and murder.

5 – Dark City (1998)

This movie follows the story of a man who wakes in a hotel with no memory of his past but a shocking detail that determines his future — he's wanted for a series of murders.

It combines sci-fi and thriller elements as the protagonist makes a strange discovery. The visuals are also stunning.

6 – Blood Simple (1984)

The Coen brothers directed this independent crime film. The plot revolves around a jealous bar owner who suspects his wife has been cheating on him with one of his employees. Taking no chances, he hires detectives to investigate the case.

When he discovers the truth, he orders the detective to kill them. The highly graphic film features dreary cinematography and masterful production.

7 – The Man Who Wasn't There (2001)

This is another classic neo-noir movie directed by the Coen brothers, which is once again about infidelity. A man suspects his wife is having an affair, but instead of ordering a hit on them, he uses the situation to his advantage.

The cinematography and cast are perfect, and the entire film sums up a great nod to the classics.

8 – The Third Man (1949)

This movie is set in postwar Vienna; it follows a man who investigates the death of his friend, who died under suspicious circumstances. The movie is highly acclaimed for its cast performance, locations, and musical score.

9 – Night Moves (1975)

The plot of this film revolves around a detective hired to find the runaway daughter of a former Hollywood actress but finds himself in a world of crime. Despite the controversy the movie sparked concerning a particular scene with actress Melanie Griffith, it remains a cinematic masterpiece.

10 – Deep Cover (1992)

This movie features one of the best Laurence Fishburne appearances. It also stars Jeff Goldblum and Charles Martin Smith. Deep Cover focuses on the relationship between the biggest drug dealer in LA and an undercover cop determined to hunt him down. Michael Levine's 1990 book of the same name inspired the film.

11 – Bound (1996)

This thriller film sees the Wachowskis in their feature film directorial debut. The steamy romance follows an ex-convict and the girlfriend of a notorious gangster who engage in a passionate affair as they plot a way for them to be together.

Their plan involves stealing from the mob and pinning the blame on the gangster boyfriend. Bound will leave you bound to the edge of your seat, intrigued by every scene.

12 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

Film virtuoso David Lynch directed this mystery film, starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, and Billy Ray Cyrus (yes, Miley Cyrus' father). It may be complex to some but a deep understanding of the plot unfolds its genius. And once everything comes together, it's mind-blowing.

13 – Dressed To Kill (1980)

This erotic psychological horror-thriller film stars Michael Caine and Nancy Allen and focuses on the events after a woman witnesses a gruesome murder. However controversial, the film's brilliance cannot be undermined.

14 – Taxi Driver (1976)

This cult classic features a stellar cast of Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Jodie Foster, among others. It tells the story of a taxi driver who decides to take the law into his hands to rid his city of corruption — he starts with an underage prostitute. It is a disturbingly good story of obsession leading to violence.

15 – Collateral (2004)

Who knew Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise could make such an excellent pair? Jason Statham, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo are also part of the cast.

A taxi driver with dreams of starting his own company meets a man who, unknowing to him, is an assassin. The taxi driver spirals into a world of crime on one long night that seems never-ending.

16 – Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed Memento. The film follows the story of a man who suffers amnesia following a blow to his head from a break-in in which his wife was murdered. The cinematography and production style are brilliant and reminiscent of Nolan's distinctive storytelling style.

17 – The Last Seduction (1994)

As the name suggests, this film is an erotic thriller directed by John Dahl. It is about a woman desperate to escape her unhappy marriage; she steals her husband's money and runs to a small town where she hatches her next plan. The crime tale intertwines themes of love, lust, and betrayal.

18 – Sin City (2005)

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller directed Sin City, based on Frank Miller's novel. Much of the film is based on the first, third, and fourth books in Miller's original comic series. It's often described as a “brutal and breathtaking” realization of Miller's novel.

19 – Body Double (1984)

Body Double is a suspenseful neo-noir thriller about a struggling actor entangled in a murder mystery. This movie comprises outstanding cinematography and classic cinema influences to keep viewers entertained.

20 – Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nightmare Alley follows a manipulative drifter who climbs the ranks of a corrupt circus only to face a downward spiral of deceit and desperation. The stunning visuals and stellar performances top the list of the many great reasons to see it.

21 – Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

This film features Denzel Washington as a reluctant private investigator hired to find a missing woman. It expertly captures the noir essence while delving into issues of race and corruption.

22 – Inherent Vice (2014)

This movie follows a drug-fueled detective's investigation into a series of interconnected cases in 1970s Los Angeles. Inherent Vice has eccentric characters and satirical takes that provide a top-notch neo-noir experience.

23 – Payback (1999)

Payback follows a hardened criminal seeking revenge against his former partners. This movie, based on the novel The Hunter by Richard Stark, is a thrilling ride, made even more exciting by its phenomenal cast.

24 – The Usual Suspects (1995)

This crime mystery features a legendary performance by Kevin Spacey as the criminal mastermind Keyser Söze. Its intricate plot twists keep audiences guessing till the end.

Source: Reddit.