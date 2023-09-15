15 Must-See Nerdy TV Shows for Every Geek at Heart

Are you tired of watching the same sitcoms with laugh tracks and romance shenanigans? You're not alone. Sometimes, we just want to watch an intelligent show that leaves out the corny laughs and romance. Here are 15 nerd-alert shows that leave out the “ooey-gooey.”

1. Supernatural

Hear us out, Supernatural is a show made for nerds. It has pretty much every trope under the “nerd umbrella” which gives a little something for everyone. Plus, it's got so many seasons you can binge it… for a while.

2. Community

While Community is a sitcom technically, it has very little focus on romance and instead builds a world of ordinary people. Otherwise known as a community. Get it?

3. Warehouse 13

A U.S. Secret Service agent duo deploys to South Dakota's Warehouse 13. They must retrieve artifacts that can produce dangerous powers if misused. After they retrieve and neutralize them, they store them in Warehouse 13.

4. Spaced

Two twenty-something Londoners decide to move in together despite not knowing each other at all. They've only met but found themselves in dire predicaments that lend this solution. However, they must pretend to be a couple to stay in the only apartment they can afford.

5. Dark Matter

Six strangers wake up on a deserted spaceship without remembering who they are or their actions in the dystopian 27th century. They reluctantly work together with the help of a female android to find answers.

6. Travelers

Centuries from today, human survivors discover how to send consciousness back through time into the 21st-century population, attempting to change humanity's course.

7. Halt and Catch Fire

Halt and Catch Fire follows a fictionalized insider's view of the 80s personal computer revolution and the subsequent growth of the World Wide Web in the early 90s.

8. The Owl House

A self-confident teenager uncovers a portal to another realm where humans aren't favored. She partners with a witch and miniature demon who used to be a King. They seek to restore his throne and powers.

9. Silicon Valley

The show parodies Silicon Valley culture. It follows a struggling Silicon Valley engineer trying to build his own Pied Piper company. Unfortunately, the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success in the high-tech gold rush of modern Silicon Valley. This is a comedy.

10. Numb3rs

Numb3rs is a crime drama television series that follows an FBI agent and his brother, a college mathematics professor, and prodigy. The professor uses equations and mathematics to help the agent solve crimes for the FBI.

11. Wayward Pines

Wayward Pines follows a Secret Service agent investigating the disappearance of two fellow agents in Wayward Pines, Idaho. After awakening from a car accident, he discovers he may never be able to leave Wayward Pines and has no contact with the outside world. M. Night Shyamalan is the executive producer.

12. Dear White People

Another viewer voted, “Dear White People. Hear me out. The students attend an Ivy League school and are all top of their game in everything! This show made me regret I didn’t apply myself in school as a kid!” It also navigates racial stereotypes and discrimination.

13. Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest follows the owner and staff of a successful video studio that created the popular online multiplayer game, Mythic Quest. They struggle to keep the game on top while overcoming obstacles in the office.

14. Pantheon

Pantheon follows a young woman who receives messages from an unknown number claiming to be her deceased father. While discovering the truth, she uncovers a larger conspiracy.

15. Chuck

Chuck is a fun show from the late 2000s to the early 2010s about a computer geek who downloads really important government data and secrets into his brain. Now with all of this information, he now needs to have high-level protection with his new-found knowledge.

Source: Reddit.