What Are The Best New Casinos for Players in Canada?

The online casino industry is booming in Canada. Over the last few years, many new casino sites have been introduced. But how do they measure up to some of the more established casinos?

Here’s an in-depth review of some of the best new casinos for Canadian players along with information on the bonuses and games available. Find the newest casinos and start enjoying some of their fantastic offers today.

1. 7Bit Casino

The welcome bonus offered by the casino is split over the first four deposits made. On the first deposit, players can earn a 100% bonus of up to $100 CAD or 200 free spins. The second and third deposits earn players a 50% bonus, while the fourth deposit earns you a 100% bonus.

One of the newest players in the Canadian online gambling industry is 7Bit Casino. While the online casino has been around for a few years now, it has undergone a lot of transformation and now offers a sleek new site with the option of using cryptocurrency across its games.

The 7Bit Casino games library includes titles from studios like BGaming, Beltara, Habanero, and Endorphona. The casino also offers a huge collection of slot games to choose from. Players can even earn prizes as they race other players up a leaderboard. There is also a good selection of table games such as roulette and progressive jackpots. The live casino is small, but it does offer live blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games.

2. Play Boom Casino

Play Boom is one of the best of the fresh crop of online casinos for Canadian players. This one-stop platform offers you a selection of almost every casino genre along with a sportsbook. Canadian players can play on the site without even creating an account!

The welcome offer at Play Boom gives new players a 100% match deposit of up to $250 as well as 250 free spins. The amount of bonus and free spins earned will depend on the amount deposited. Free spins are offered on pre-selected games such as Fruit Party, Sweet Bonanza, and Gates of Olympus.

There are thousands of games to explore at Play Boom Casino, including table games, live casinos, and slots. The sportsbook platform is also easily accessible. Slot games make up the largest section of this online casino with games from well-known studios such as Hacksaw Gaming, Red Tiger, and Pragmatic Play.

Games are categorized and well-curated, so you can easily find new titles as well as popular titles such as Story of Hercules, The Dog House, and 7 Extra Juicy Megaways. Search for your favourite slot games based on mechanics, game themes, and individual preferences. Regardless of your playing style, there are plenty of options available to choose from.

3. Jackpot Molly Casino

If you are looking for a user-friendly casino that offers generous promotions and tournaments, Jackpot Molly is one of the best options available. This online casino has hundreds of slots, jackpot games, live games, and table games to choose from. You can also participate in tournaments to win exciting prizes such as cash bonuses and free spins.

New players have access to a lucrative welcome bonus on the first three deposits. Earn a 200% match and up to 321 free spins on your first deposit. The second and third deposits give you the chance to earn 150% and 100% match, respectively, with a minimum $20 CAD deposit. You can choose between three games to claim your free spins. In all, there are over $18 million CAD in jackpots waiting for you to claim at Jackpot Molly.

Jackpot Molly has over 1,000 games to choose from, ranging from slots to table games. Choose games from some of the top providers like Evolution Gaming, Ka Gaming, Slot Factory, and Realistic Games. There are a number of table games to select from such as hi-lo, hold’em, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack. The casino also offers a good selection of niche games such as Turbo Fortune and Deal or No Deal.

4. BitCasino

BitCasino offers players a large game library and fast payment options along with generous bonuses and rewards.

Players can choose from more than 3,500 games at BitCasino, which includes live casino games, table games, and slots. Slot games are the strongest selling point of this new casino with thousands of games from renowned studios. Find new releases as well as old favourites in themes like mythology, gems, and adventure. Regardless of your preferences, there is something for everyone.

BitCasino also offers players a wide range of bonuses, promotions, and seasonal offers. The Legacy of Dead bonus offers you 350 free spins in the game when you bet at least 350 USDT. Other promotions include cash drops, grand tournaments, and free spins on a game of the week. Simply opt-in on the promotions page for a chance to win big.

5. Touch Casino

With fantastic promotions, a VIP program, and a strong welcome bonus, Touch Casino is definitely a strong contender in Canada. The online casino offers an exciting online gambling experience with live games, table games, and some of the most popular slots.

Join the casino to earn a 150% match deposit, with several other enticing promotions to choose from such as Spinners and Winners, where you can earn up to 300 free spins and $1,500 CAD in bonuses. You can also receive a personalized reward with the casino’s Double Delicious promotion. Simply deposit $10 CAD to qualify. You can claim the bonus twice during the promotional period.

Touch Casino has a massive library of games. The selection includes over 5,000 games from studios like High5games Studios, Neon Valley Studios, Electric Elephant, Rabbit Studio, and Jade.

If you prefer classic table games, you’ll find plenty of options at Touch Casino such as roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack that deliver a high-quality casino experience. Players will also find dozens of jackpot games such as Cash Splash, Treasure Nile, and Fruit Bonanza.

The online casino industry in Canada is getting more competitive. Take advantage of some of the welcome bonuses offered by these new casinos and enjoy a quality gaming experience.

