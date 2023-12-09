Best New Game+ Modes in Games

Playing through certain games can be so much fun that gamers want to do it again. Developers know this and include a new mode in the game as a result. This new mode, New Game+, allows the player to go through the story a second time. The twist here revolves around the fact that players can usually take advantage of everything found in the original playthrough. We looked at a popular forum to find out some of the more popular New Game+ modes that exist in popular titles.

1. A Plague Tale Requiem

With A Plague Tale Requiem being such a big game, utilizing the New Game+ mode becomes essential for those who want to see everything. When starting a new game in this mode, all of your Codex items and collectibles will be there from the start. Your upgrades and skills from your first playthrough will also be there. When starting the story again, your character does not have to start back at square one.

2. Tunic

In Tunic, going through the game in New Game+ adds an additional layer of difficulty. All equipment and upgrades in your initial playthrough will carry over. Unfortunately, not everything carries over, such as Tunic's colored gems and the Hero's Grave objects. The bosses can be challenging going through the game in normal mode, but with the New Game+ route, your skills will get tested like never before.

3. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

The New Game+ mode in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition brings over various items. Character levels, skills, party affinity, weapons, and more transfer from the original playthrough. Key items, heart-to-heart progress, unique monster progress, and more don't transfer over. Also, note that most of Shulk's weapons will not transfer to New Game+. His weapon will be the same one used during the final battle. Remember this if going through the game again.

4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Once the player has beaten The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, New Game+ will become available. For this title, the player can retain all characters, levels, and equipment. Better equipment, such as stronger armor and weapons, will also be available to purchase in the market. New Game+ also unlocks different skill tiers for jobs at level 25 and level 30, respectively.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man

For Spider-Man's adventure, Insomniac and Sony decided to give the player pretty much everything for their New Game+ playthrough. The story begins at the beginning, but this time, everything found in the first playthrough becomes immediately available. This includes every suit, gadget, benchmark, and more. All open-world activities from the first playthrough will be reset, making the player do them again. However, that matters little when everything else becomes available from the start.

6. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The New Game+ concept gets handled differently in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. For starters, Bethesda called the mode “Original Game+.” Once this mode begins, players quickly discover that Billie Lurk will have three of her powers replaced. The new powers include a modified Dark Vision, fully upgraded Domino, and Blink. Dark Vision comes fully upgraded as well. However, it now drains mana continuously when activated.

7. Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games gives players a bit more with their New Game+. A “loadout” gets created for Aloy that will be available when a new playthrough gets started via New Game+. The story does not begin at the beginning; instead, it opts to skip the early narrative and tutorials. The experience earned, gear found, modifications, and skills learned should all transfer to this new playthrough. The player can also affect the “loadout” from any saved file with the story completed.

8. Nioh

Team Ninja gives players many options to consider with a New Game+ playthrough of Nioh. For starters, the level of difficulty the player selects will affect how high of a level will be available. For example, the easy mode will go from Level 1 to Level 155. If the most challenging mode gets selected, it goes from Level 950 to 1,080. Interestingly, unlike most games, the player can jump between different modes at will in the map menu. Guardian spirits can also get upgraded, and the player can now equip a secondary Guardian Spirit.

9. Persona 5

Several categories get carried over in Persona 5's version of New Game+. The Social Stats built up throughout the first playthrough will carry over. This means that if the player took the time to max everything out, it will all transfer to this secondary playthrough, and your time can be better spent doing something else. The Persona Compendium and Skill Cards will also transfer. Equipment, money, and other special items will also be available.

10. Tales of Berseria

The New Game+ mode here ties in with the Grade Shop. Each item has a different effect, meaning players must consider their goals. If someone wants to get all of the items in the Grade Shop, 13,000 Grade will be the requirement. Some items in the Grade Shop include the ability to carry over Shop Levels for 100 Grade, carry over equipment proficiency for 400 Grade, or expand item capacity for 500 Grade. This approach gives players more control over how New Game+ will be and how the overall experience will turn out.

11. Salt and Sanctuary

In Salt and Sanctuary, the difficulty level gets raised for players who decide to do a second playthrough via New Game+. There will also be new treasures hidden that players will have to find to continue the development of their character. This mode also resets all bosses, non-playable characters (NPCs), and shortcuts. Items like brands and keys must get discovered again. The player's level, equipment, and inventory will transfer to this second playthrough. All of the enemies and bosses have more health this time around as well.

12. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

A bit of a twist on the standard formula, players can do a “Victory Lap” in The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. This option gets presented once the player defeats a boss in the Dark Room, but this option only shows up once per run. The player can not select it from the main menu. This “Victory Lap” changes the experience, such as randomizing the effects of all of the pills. The “Victory Lap” playthrough will also be on hard difficulty, regardless of the difficulty selected for the initial run. Shops will be much more scarce, and Red Chests will turn into something different. Depending on the number of “Victory Laps” the player goes through, different effects might also occur to augment the experience.

13. Dark Souls III

If fans want a bit more of a challenge, the changes for the New Game+ mode for Dark Souls III should fit the bill. The enemies now have more health and cause more damage when attacking. Players will get access to upgraded Rings. The Soul pickups will now be available in higher-level versions. Your Covenant rank, status, and Estus and Bonfire upgrades will carry over. Key items will not carry over to your second playthrough, nor will Bonfires or unlocked shortcuts.

14. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

A different spin on the traditional New Game+, the approach taken here requires the player to beat the game three times to see everything. Each time the game gets beat, 5 NG+ points get given to the player. If the player wants to purchase everything, 15 NG+ points will be the price. The points spent determine the items brought over to the new playthrough. For example, if the player spends one NG+ point, their character level gets brought over. Going through the game a second time will allow the players to collect the Black Records books and potentially fight an optional super boss.

15. Shovel Knight

Fans who decide to give New Game+ a try in Shovel Knight will be happy to hear that all purchased upgrades, gear, items, and other collectibles will be immediately available. The gameplay itself changes a bit, though. For example, the player's character will take twice as much damage. There will be fewer healing items in stages. These stages will also contain more periodic checkpoints. This adds up to a much more formidable challenge than the initial playthrough.

16. Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster offers quite a bit in its New Game+ mode. Some items carried over include all items in your inventory (except Greens), your Gil, your accessories and dresspheres, your Al Bhed Primers, and much more. Items that will not carry over include character and creature levels, captured chocobos, Thunder Plains tower calibration scores, checkpoints reached in Via Infinito, and more. New Game+ also offers new features such as ending scenes and music being available for purchase at the Sphere Theater and dossiers for Jecht, Auron, and Braska. In the International and/or HD Remaster versions, the player can utilize the creature creator to recruit a few new members to the Gullwings.

17. Batman: Arkham Origins

A somewhat different take to New Game+, Batman: Arkham Origins has alternate outfits and “Big Head Mode” for the second playthrough. The players will need to find the gadgets again; however, once discovered, the gadgets retain the upgrades from the original playthrough. This mode also leaves counter icons, allowing players to beat the bosses in any order.

18. Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will allow the player to bring over everything except story-related items or treasures in the inventory. If the Merchant bought some of your weapons during your initial run through the game, New Game+ allows the option to repurchase them. During New Game+, the player can even buy the Infinite Grenade Launcher. Side quests and anything else like that found in the first playthrough will need to be re-discovered and played again. Quest progress obviously won't carry over either.

19. Mark of the Ninja

Mark of the Ninja introduces a new difficulty setting with their version of New Game+. If a player decides to try their luck, all upgrades and items will transfer over. The intelligence of the enemies will be much better. The amount of damage inflicted also becomes more substantial. In this second playthrough, the player gets eliminated by a single bullet or a hand-to-hand strike from an enemy.

20. Bastion

The New Game+ mode in Bastion goes the more traditional route. For starters, it unlocks after the story gets beaten in Normal Mode. Once the player does that, all Structures, Spirits, and Idols will unlock. Additionally, all weapons and experience points from the initial playthrough will carry over.

21. 3D Dot Game Heroes

FromSoftware decided to be more picky with what would transfer to the second playthrough for 3D Dot Game Heroes. Your money and Small Blocks will transfer to the secondary playthrough. Swords will not carry over except those bought with Small Blocks. Sword upgrades remain intact, so the enhancements should be immediately applied when a particular sword gets found during the second playthrough. Unfortunately, life and magic, and other items do not transfer over.

22. Blue Dragon

The New Game+ mode in Blue Dragon has an interesting twist to it. Players can not play it with the base game, as the developers released it as part of a downloadable content pack. For gamers who get that and want to try out New Game+, almost everything transfers over. This can be really beneficial for those who want to get the ultimate bracelets. Story related items will not transfer over, however. The level of difficulty also increases with New Game+.

23. Shadow Hearts: Covenant

Shadow Hearts: Covenant handles New Game+ differently than many of its counterparts. Items that will transfer include monsters in your library, photos in Anastasia's album, fusions, costumes, and more. Items that will not transfer include levels, equipment, battle items, and money. The player needs to work harder in this particular New Game+ mode.

24. Chrono Trigger

When starting a New Game+ file, the characters will have their default equipment on. It will be your responsibility to equip other items. All gold found during the first playthrough will be gone, except 400G. This mode allows players to keep their items, statuses, and more. Additionally, the player can access certain endings unavailable during the first playthrough.

25. Chrono Cross

New Game+ for Chrono Cross offers the player new items such as the Relief Charm and the Time Egg. This grants access to the Time Destroyer. Other endings will be available to view once the player defeats the Time Destroyer. Gamers can also either slow the game down or speed it up. New bosses also show up and become available to fight. Key items get lost during the transfer, but the player can find these again going through the story.