22 Best NFL Players to Never Win MVP

The NFL MVP award doesn’t really depict who the best player in the league is or who the most valuable athlete in football is for the year. Instead, this trophy is just given to a quarterback with nice stats and a lot of wins. Context is thrown out the window, leaving supremely talented players at other positions out in the cold. The best NFL players to never win MVP come from the offensive line, the defensive front, and the wide receiver positions.

1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice consistently owned the wide receiver record book throughout his time with the San Francisco 49ers, but his quarterback teammate Joe Montana took home the MVP hardware. Rice typically gets plenty of credit through word of mouth for the Niners’ dynasty, but he also should have been recognized in a formal way.

2. Drew Brees

Drew Brees is pretty easily the best quarterback never to win the MVP award. Despite many Hall of Fame caliber seasons with the Saints, Brees often lost out on the award to peers such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning. Brees brought eternal glory to New Orleans with a Super Bowl win in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

3. Randy Moss

Randy Moss reinvented ways for wide receivers to catch the football during his time with the Vikings and the Patriots. Moss’s best season was in 2007 when he caught an NFL record 23 touchdown passes, but teammate Tom Brady won the award as the Patriots went a perfect 16-0 in the regular season.

4. Deion Sanders

Primetime Deion Sanders turned in his best season in 1994, winning Defensive Player of the Year and forcing MVP voters to think about giving the award to a non-traditional player. Instead, the trophy went to Steve Young (another San Francisco teammate). His six interceptions and three touchdowns on defense intimidated offensive players every week.

5. Reggie White

Reggie White often led the NFL in sacks or came close to the top of the leaderboards. Lawrence Taylor won MVP in 1986 before White had his best season in 1987. Perhaps the voting committee didn’t want to give the trophy to a defensive player in consecutive seasons.

6. Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis was the rare defensive player who often went one-on-one with quarterbacks in a battle of wits and mettle. Players like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rave about the chess matches they had with Lewis, the type of defensive player who singularly carried the Baltimore Ravens into the playoffs every year, but never won an MVP award for his efforts.

7. J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt wrecked the NFL for 20 and a half sacks in 2012 and 2014, but lost MVP in those years to Adrian Peterson and Aaron Rodgers. Watt may have had a better chance at winning the award back in the 1980s or 1990s, but voters have a strict quarterback-only mindset in the 2010s and 2020s.

8. Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald’s longevity and peak make him the best defensive player of the 2010s. He tallied 20 and a half sacks in 2018, which turned out to be the best season of his career. Donald won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and continues to keep them in contention.

9. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson may have been the most valuable player in the NFL for the entire second half of the 2010s. With a mashup of mismatched rosters and coaching that often didn’t play to Wilson’s strengths, the dual-threat quarterback produced the entirety of Seattle’s offense by himself most of the time.

10. Ronnie Lott

Safety is never going to be a position that allows players to win MVP, but Ronnie Lott may be the best to ever suit up in the backfield. Lott patrolled the secondary and caught 10 interceptions in 1986 for the San Francisco 49ers. With a more fair voting process, Lott would have been closer to being rewarded for his talents.

11. Joe Greene

Joe Greene played during a time when non-quarterbacks got more credit for their contributions to the sport, but he missed out on MVP all the same. Greene spurred the defensive success of the Steelers during their 1970s dynasty.

12. D. Butkus

Butkus brought the type of physicality to the Chicago Bears that the franchise has been desperately missing for decades now. He only played eight seasons but won two Defensive Player of the Year awards during the 1960s and 1970s. The Bears have been known as a defensive-oriented franchise due to Butkus.

13. Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson was one of the most prolific, unstoppable runners of the 1980s. Despite accumulating a record-breaking 2,105 rushing yards in 1984 and winning Offensive Player of the Year in 1986, Dickerson never took home the MVP award. He remains potentially the best running back never to claim the trophy.

14. Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald never had the gaudy statistics or the personality to win hearts during awards season. Fitzgerald kept calm and went about his business, often leading the Arizona Cardinals through heart and desire instead of through electric plays. Fans and peers plenty respect Fitzgerald.

15. Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson had almost no chance at a prolonged career or MVP accolades due to playing for the lowly Detroit Lions, but that didn’t stop Megatron from blasting through defenders and pummeling people for touchdowns. Johnson’s 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 remains a record over a decade later, although Tyreek Hill is close to surpassing him during the 2023 season.

16. Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman’s superstar teammates made it hard for him to get the same awards that other quarterbacks received. Aikman may have been a game manager most of the time, but he made the right play and came through in the clutch more times than most for the Dallas Cowboys during their last stretch of glory.

17. Julio Jones

Julio Jones carried on the legacy of Randy Moss by trouncing corners and safeties with impeccable speed and size. Matt Ryan won MVP over Jones in 2017, but many fans know that Jones was just as responsible for the unstoppable offensive output the Falcons displayed on the field.

18. Walter Jones

Walter Jones played on the offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks, and protecting the quarterback may be the most unenviable task in football. You get blamed when a team loses and receive no trophies when you win, but Hawks fans knew that Jones was the main reason for any and all rushing success the team had in the 2000s. He may have deserved to win Shaun Alexander’s MVP in 2005.

19. Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plethora of talent during Big Ben’s time in yellow and black. Antonio Brown was just as responsible for the team’s playoff appearances as Roethlisberger. Still, as a quarterback, it’s shocking he didn’t get more awards recognition as the storied team won Super Bowls with him behind center.

20. Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton pioneered the concept of a running or a rushing quarterback in the NFL. The Vikings legend scrambled for his life when the offensive line broke down, but he never put up enough passing yards or touchdowns to win an MVP award.

21. Anthony Muñoz

Anthony Muñoz protected the quarterback with vigor and consistency. The Bengals star lineman delivered unprecedented results and was voted the best player at his position nearly every year during the 1980s. Unfortunately, offensive linemen will never win an MVP award anytime soon, and they didn’t back in the day either.

22. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey may be taken off this list if he is adequately recognized for his current season with the San Francisco 49ers. C-Mac has the Niners rushing over the NFC during 2023 and poised to make another appearance in the Super Bowl.